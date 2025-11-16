Being a good pet parent isn't always easy. While you may not realize it, there are some specific things you might do every day to make your dog think you're mad at them, even when you're not.

Whether it's ignoring certain cues or pulling away from affection, your dog is sensitive to your body language, and pet owners may accidentally give their dog the wrong impression. To avoid causing unnecessary tension in your relationship with your pup, try to be mindful of these habits. While some may be necessary at times, knowing when and where to use them is always crucial.

These are 11 things you might do every day to make your dog think you're mad at them

1. Using a stern voice

The first thing you might do every day to make your dog think you're mad at them is use a stern voice. Now, there's nothing wrong with using it when it's necessary. If they're misbehaving, using a sterner voice is only natural. However, like anything in life, there's a time and place.

According to dog trainer Christine Dewson, using a stern voice actually isn't all that necessary, despite popular belief. She explained, "My first piece of advice is to embrace a neutral or somewhat positive tone of voice. If you’re too squeaky and excitable ('Siiiiit!'), you’ll accidentally amp your dog up. If you’re too stern (think 'command voice'), you could make your dog nervous or uncomfortable."

Try to keep a neutral voice if possible. While it may be difficult at first, staying consistent is the number one way to change any habit.

2. Not making eye contact with them

It isn't always your fault. Life gets busy, and sometimes, you don't have time to pay attention to your dog. However, while your dog is jumping to grab your attention, avoiding eye contact is a thing you might do every day to make your dog think you're mad at them. Don't feel too bad, however; feeling ignored, even for a dog, isn't a good feeling. While most people would like to pretend that dogs and humans are on different levels, at the end of the day, dogs can also feel upset about being viewed as invisible.

Now, does this mean you have to bring out the toys and play with them for thirty minutes? No. After all, you get busy, and sometimes, it isn't always an option to give your dog your undivided attention. That being said, don't ignore them. Pat them on the head and let them snuffle close to you. While we get preoccupied and can't always be there to play or comfort them, acknowledging them is the bare minimum.

3. Pulling away when they want affection

Understandably, some dogs are a bit too high-energy. With a lot of energy and little outlet, it's normal for them to sprint around the house, chasing you for affection. And while you may love your dog, there's no denying that it can be too overwhelming to give them affection 24/7. That being said, a thing you might do every day to make your dog think you're mad at them is pulling away when they want affection.

There's nothing wrong with needing space; however, never pull away abruptly. As overwhelmed as you may be, seeking attention is just something that's wired in them. According to veterinary behaviorist Dr. Sagi Denenberg, "Attention-seeking behaviors are all innate to dogs." In other words, they’re natural actions that dogs are genetically programmed to perform. Dogs use them to communicate with other dogs, so it’s no wonder they try them on humans, too.

So, if your dog is begging for affection, take a minute to give it to them. Ruffle their head, pet their belly, use a gentle voice, and show them that you care. Then, slowly pull away while maintaining a gentle tone. While it may be deemed extra by some, considering your dog's feelings is the least you can do as a pet parent.

4. Rushing them on walks

Do you like being rushed out the door by your parents or your partner? If you're the average person, there's little more frustrating than being pressured. Even if you know you need to go soon, things like fixing your hair or using the bathroom shouldn't be rushed. So if we know that, why do the same to dogs? It sounds simple. However, a thing you might do every day to make your dog think you're mad at them is rushing them on walks.

Just like humans, dogs don't like feeling rushed. Especially as they're using the bathroom, it might make them feel more stressed, causing bladder issues or anxiety around going outside. This isn't great, as issues with using the bathroom may result in them accidentally urinating on your expensive rug.

So, if you want to avoid it, never rush them while you go on your walk. Always allow them a designated time to use the bathroom, and if necessary, train them to use pup pads when you can't walk them properly. While it may sound like a pain, keeping these things in mind makes it less frustrating for you and your dog, leading to a better pet-parent dynamic.

5. Not letting them greet other dogs or people

Just like humans, dogs also need their fair share of social interactions. Whether it's someone coming over or meeting another dog during a dog walk, a thing you might do every day to make your dog think you're mad at them is not letting them greet other dogs or people. I know it can be hard to wait a few minutes while your dog sniffs at someone and gets all the pets and snuggles they could dream of.

However, dogs need connection to thrive. According to Longwood Veterinary Center, "Socializing your dog ensures its ability to react to the world in a healthy way, without fear or aggression. Dogs who have not been socialized with other animals and other humans can become fearful in new situations, such as meeting new people, being around other pets, or visiting new places."

So, even if it's a pain, try not to interrupt that socialization. Not only will it come in handy when guests come over, but it also lets your dog know that you're not mad at them, which is pretty important.

6. Only using their name when they’re in trouble

Remember how your parents used to yell at you whenever you did something wrong? Similarly, something you might do every day to make your dog think you're mad at them is using only their name when they're in trouble. Similar to parents, kids don't only want to hear their name when they're being yelled at. Not only because it's terrifying, but because when our parents do say our name outside of arguing, we wonder if we're in trouble or not.

To avoid confusion, try referring to your dog by their actual name when they're behaving appropriately, too. Whether it's during playtime or when giving them a treat, using their name will help them feel more relaxed whenever you do say it, as well as help them understand what their name is in the first place.

7. Not giving them one-on-one attention

When someone's in a relationship, there's a constant need for balance. From giving time to your partner to taking time for yourself, relationships are a push and pull. However, this push and pull doesn't just stop at romantic partnership. Dogs might not be able to voice it, but a thing you might do every day to make your dog think you're mad at them is never giving them one-on-one attention.

Don't ignore your dog once you get it. Not only is it cruel, but it'll likely end in disaster as well. Sharon Callan, CDT, ABCDT, estimates that "our dogs need about three to four hours of our attention each day. But before you gasp and think that’s impossible, remember that attention means any interaction you have with your dog."

So it doesn't have to be walking or playing. For the busy owners, letting dogs sleep or cuddle next to them is another way to give them that undivided attention. And while you may not always meet the three-hour threshold mark, making an honest effort is important to ensure your dog doesn't think you're secretly mad at them.

8. Over-correcting small behaviors

Dogs aren't perfect. No matter how hard you train them, they're still bound to mess up from time to time. That being said, how you react to their mishaps does matter. While bigger mistakes deserve your undivided attention, a thing you might do every day to make your dog think you're mad at them is over-correcting small behaviors.

Yes, correcting behaviors is important. However, overstepping and punishing them for every mishap is excessive and downright stressful. A dog that's highly stressed might act out more out of frustration or being scared.

So, if your dog happens to move and do something minor, gently correct them. Whether it's gently taking away your shoe or moving your dog away from something, there's a better way to correct behavior that leaves both of you feeling calm.

9. Ignoring their antics

It's not always easy to ignore your dog's antics. When they're being a complete goofball and running around the house, most owners will do their best to ignore them because they don't want to encourage that behavior. However, if your dog is spicing up the antics and you completely grow cold on them, your dog might think you're secretly mad at them for no reason. It might not be your intention, however, actions have consequences.

Now, ignoring their antics isn't always a bad thing. According to trainers from Tugdogs, "Encouraging your dog to occupy themselves appropriately can be a wonderful thing and sets your relationship off on the right foot."

That being said, it doesn't stop your dog from potentially thinking the worst. This is why, while ignoring is good, once they stop their behavior, rewarding them with cuddles and love is essential.

10. Walking past them without acknowledging them

Everyone gets busy, and sometimes, owners might accidentally neglect their dog without even realizing it. And while doing this once or twice isn't a huge deal, a thing you might do every day to make your dog think you're mad at them is walking past them without acknowledging them. Feeling ignored isn't fun, especially for dogs. Since dogs are such social creatures, being ghosted by their owner might hurt them more deeply than you think.

According to behavioral consultant Leah Lykos, "Your dog wants to be treated with respect, wants to be trusted, wants to be able to trust you. Trust that you see them for who they are, and that you don't expect them to stuff their feelings and just be a robot who obeys commands."

So, while you may be busy, at the bare minimum, at least pet them on your way out. Taking those thirty seconds to give them attention matters more than you think.

11. Turning your back when they approach

Finally, a thing you might do every day to make your dog think you're mad at them is turning your back when they approach. You might not think much of it, but body language matters. Whether you're talking to a person or interacting with your dog, how your body reacts tells them a lot. So, while you may be busy and completely preoccupied, don't forget to acknowledge them a bit.

It doesn't have to be excessive; however, beckoning them over, petting them, and going back to what you were doing is more than enough. Is it frustrating to have to do this every single time they come over? Of course. However, you may not have to do this every time. By glancing at them and reading their body language, check up on how your dog is doing. Do they look sad? Happy? Content? Depending on their mood, a little extra love may be required.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.