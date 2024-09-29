There are certain types of people who interpret the world in a direct and literal way. They have a practical attitude towards life, which often leads them to accept things as they are, instead of thinking critically about how to change them.

While it's not always obvious when someone lacks a sense of nuance, the subtle traits of people who are very simple-minded tend to show up the more you get to know them.

Simple-minded people don't necessarily have low intelligence, but they might shy away from a heated intellectual discussion; however, when they feel comfortable, they share what's on their mind. Someone who's simple-minded speaks in a straightforward manner; they don't describe their thoughts with complicated words or phrases, as they prefer to stick to more basic explanations.

Here are 8 subtle traits of people who are very simple-minded

1. They're easily influenced by others

People who are simple-minded tend to be easily swayed by what someone else thinks. They don't employ critical thinking skills very often, which leaves them extremely open to outside influences. A person who's simple-minded might not consider the long-term consequences of their actions, so they take risks that give them a jolt of instant gratification, especially if someone else is urging them to do it.

Simple-minded people are sincere, yet they frequently base their decisions on what other people think. This means they don't form their own opinions. Instead, they adopt what others believe to be true without questioning it or digging deeper into the underlying reasons for coming to a particular conclusion.

According to researcher Robert Cialdini, the psychology of persuasion is based on six principles: Scarcity, reciprocity, consistency, liking, consensus, and authority. People can be convinced to believe in something if the person sharing information is an authority figure on the given topic. They're influenced by people who are similar to them and show them compassion.

People's decision-making process is often swayed by considering the choices that appear to be popular. So, being easily persuaded by others is a subtle trait of people who are very simple-minded.

2. They have limited curiosity

Someone who is very simple-minded isn't inherently curious. They don't go out of their way to seek out knowledge or deepen their understanding on topics they believe they already have a solid grasp on.

While various types of intelligence do exist, they require people to be inquisitive and open-minded. Usually, a highly intelligent person wants to know the underlying meaning of things, while a simple-minded person is fine with not knowing.

A very simple-minded person is more likely to ask "what" than "why." They don't particularly care about expanding their perspective, because their current mindset suits them just fine. They steer clear from learning about complicated concepts because they lack a strong sense of curiosity.

3. They want quick solutions to problems

Another subtle trait of people who are simple-minded is that they seek out easy answers for complex issues. Because they take most things at face value, they don't really analyze situations at an in-depth level, which hinders their ability to solve difficult problems.

Very simple-minded people struggle with abstract concepts and prefer to think in concrete terms. Their hesitancy to approach problems theoretically often means they settle for a sub-par solution that doesn't serve them in the long-run.

According to the Berkeley Well-Being Institute, problem-solving is an essential process to navigating the more challenging parts of life. Hardships are inevitable and often arise when we least expect them, yet we can work through them by carefully considering the issue at hand and working toward a solution.

Researchers have determined seven distinct steps for problem solving. These steps start with attempting to identify a problem as it's happening, defining the problem, then trying to understand the problem. Next comes setting goals related to the problem, thinking of alternative solutions, and evaluating and choosing the solution that works best for you. The final step is to implement the solution you've decided on and evaluate how effective the solution is to solving the problem.

Problem-solving requires people to leave the literal world in front of them and imagine alternatives to what currently exists. Since simple-minded people think along more rigid pathways, they have trouble conceptualizing ways to deal with their problems and rely on quick fixes instead.

4. They avoid challenging themselves

Very simple-minded people don't engage in conversations that require them to question the way they see the world. They don't want to challenge themselves, so they stay in their own lane, careful not to veer too far from what they already know.

Someone who's simple-minded does their job as expected, but they never volunteer to go above and beyond. They don't take on projects that call for changes in their work style or how they choose to process information. Instead, they prefer to coast along, without making any waves.

Since simple-minded people avoid challenging themselves, they rarely experience inner growth. As life coach Alex Mathers pointed out, "We experience growth through challenge. With growth, we realize confidence. With confidence, we become bolder and attract more opportunities."

Someone who's very simple-minded won't extend themselves beyond their perceived skill set or push themselves to level up in the workplace. They like the view from where they're sitting, and feel no need to see themselves from a new perspective.

5. They stay in their comfort zone

A subtle trait of people who are very simple-minded that's connected to their inability to challenge themselves is their desire to stay firmly in their comfort zone at all times.

They don't like trying new things, so they stick with what they know. They don't adapt easily to change, so they tend to stay within environments that don't require them to expand their mindset. They frequent the same rotation of restaurants. They read books on topics that are already familiar to them. It's highly likely that they don't travel often, because the unknown feels insurmountable.

Staying in their comfort zone denies people the opportunity to tap into their inner reserves of strength and learn something new about themselves. Yet there are times when it's beneficial not to leave the comfort zone, especially during periods of extreme stress or burnout.

Katy Riddick, the managing director of a strategic consulting firm, revealed that the comfort zone is the exact right place to be if someone is struggling with their mental health. "Sticking to what you know best can help maintain productivity and well-being without adding extra pressure," she explained.

Even though stepping into discomfort is, well... uncomfortable, it's the best way to target your growth points and expand how you show up for yourself.

6. They're not self-reflective

People who are very simple-minded don't only avoid external challenges, they avoid internal ones as well. A simple-minded person stays on the surface of their own thoughts and feelings because they don't practice self-reflection. Therefore, they don't know themselves very well or fully understand the motivation behind their actions.

They have a hard time navigating their feelings, especially the more complicated, messy ones. By not looking at their own thoughts and emotions, simple-minded people tend to repeat cycles of behavior that don't necessarily benefit them.

As psychologist Nick Wignall explained, "Self-awareness isn't something you're born into. It's something you build through practice... Self-aware people are curious about their own minds and how they work... They frequently think about their thoughts and thinking patterns."

Wignall also shared that part of being self-reflective is asking yourself and others questions about your identity and how you present yourself. "​​Genuinely self-aware people have the humility to understand that they can't always see themselves objectively," he noted.

Effective self-reflection also means taking feedback from others and incorporating it into how you act. Yet a simple-minded person is less likely to do so, because it would mean disrupting their fairly rigid sense of self.

7. They rely on dualistic thinking

Another subtle trait of people who are very simple-minded is that they have a narrow worldview, based on thinking along a binary of absolute right and wrong, positive and negative. They employ dualistic thinking, which means they interpret their surroundings without room for nuance.

Their mindset relies on an either/or thought process, as opposed to a both/and thought process. They might see someone who made a serious mistake as a bad person, instead of recognizing that morality exists on a spectrum.

A person who's simple-minded has a hard time understanding subtle complexities, due to their dualistic mindset. They struggle to see beyond their own perspective and accept that not everything is exactly right or wrong, good or bad. They don't ask themselves deeper questions or consider alternatives to their own reality, which makes it hard for them to acknowledge the gray space that exists.

8. They're overly trusting

Very simple-minded people can be overly trusting because they don't think critically about other people's intentions.

They readily believe that people are who they say they are and that situations are exactly what they're presented as. Their sincerity often translates into naivete, and they make decisions without digging deeper into what's really going on.

In some ways, their lack of skepticism is rooted in the fact that they see the world literally. Because they don't make the effort to analyze their own behavior, they also don't consider anyone else's motivations beyond the surface level, either.

For people who are simple-minded, the world is a fairly simple place, so they see no need to question anything.

