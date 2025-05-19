5 Quiet Ways Having A Pet Heals Your Mind, Body, & Soul, According To An Animal Behavior Scientist

Pet ownership is a huge responsibility. Animals, no matter how adorable, require a lot of time, energy, attention, and often money. But, of course, the relationship we share with our lovable companions is far from one-sided. We may take them to the vet, but they heal us, too.

Dr. Tammie King is an expert in human-animal interaction and senior research manager at Waltham Petcare Science Institute. She shared five ways our bonds with our pets improve our mental and physical well-being.

Advertisement

Here are 5 quiet ways having a pet heals your mind, body, and soul, according to an animal behavior scientist:

1. They remind you to pause.

ORION PRODUCTION | Shutterstock

The majority of Americans are experiencing some form of burnout. Pets help by encouraging you to take a much-needed break and step away from whatever task is consuming you. A recent survey of 30,000 pet owners worldwide found that 78% say their pet reminds them to take a break from work, chores, or other tasks

Advertisement

"When your dog nudges your hand during a meeting or your cat plants themselves across your laptop, it might feel inconvenient — but what if it’s actually helpful?" King suggested. "Pets often prompt us to step out of autopilot. Instead of brushing it off, reframe these moments as your pet’s way of reminding you to pause, breathe, and be present."

2. Pets offer comfort.

Our pets' snuggles, kisses, and tailwags offer endless comfort in times of stress. In fact, the same survey, conducted by pet care business Mars and mental health company Calm, found that 84% of pet owners say the mere presence of their furry friend is calming. Seventy-three percent say their pet encourages them to stop overthinking or worrying, and over half (58%) say they prefer to spend time with their pets when feeling stressed, "putting pets ahead of partners, family, children or friends," according to a report from Mars.

"On days when you’re feeling overwhelmed or just need some quiet company, pets provide a unique kind of presence — one that soothes without judgment and comforts without conversation," King described. "Simply being around them can ease stress, lower blood pressure, and offer a moment of calm amid the noise of daily life."

Advertisement

3. Pets encourage good habits.

SeventyFour | Shutterstock

Dogs especially encourage their owners to get active and get outside. "Dog-owning adults are on average more physically active than non-owners, and the benefits may start even earlier, with studies showing links between dog ownership and healthier weight status in children," King reported. "Regular walks provide exercise, fresh air, and mental stimulation for your dog, and for you, they offer movement, routine, and a reason to disconnect from everyday stressors."

Pets also encourage you to get off social media and put down your devices. Seventy-seven percent of owners say their pet encourages them to take a break away from screens, and half say they remind them daily to unplug and stop scrolling. Considering the average American has a daily screen time of about 7 hours and 3 minutes, that reminder is much needed.

Advertisement

4. They open doors to connection.

Pets serve as built-in icebreakers. Whether it's a nod from a fellow dog walker or a chat sparked by your screensaver of your cat, pets nudge you toward human connection. They allow you to feel part of something bigger and help to foster community bonds. A 2017 study found that pets spark conversation and interaction among neighbors, and even make you appear more trustworthy. Amidst the ongoing loneliness epidemic, this is incredibly valuable.

5. Pets help create balance in your life.

AnnaStills | Shutterstock

Advertisement

It may be tempting to bed-rot all day, and perhaps you would if a helpless animal weren't relying on you entirely. But your pet needs to be fed, so you must get out of bed. Your dog needs a walk, so out you go, or your cat's litter box is full, so it's time to clean.

"Small moments like refilling a water bowl, pausing for a walk, watching your pet play, or tidying up toys might seem insignificant, but they potentially create mindful moments and build steady rhythms that support mental wellbeing," King explained. "Pet ownership naturally introduces structure and routine into our day, offering a quiet sense of purpose and responsibility, as well as bringing us back to the present. Those micro-moments often go unnoticed, but they help keep us grounded and balanced."

Advertisement

Audrey Jaber is a writer and associate editor with a bachelor's degree in journalism.