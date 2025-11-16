It feels incredible when you go over a friend's house and their cat immediately takes a liking to you more than anyone else, especially if you don't even have a cat yourself. If cats seem to love you more than they love other people, you probably have rare traits that set them at ease. It's no secret that cats tend to like people who don't want them back as much as those who do.

Research has shown that people with little cat experience or who aren't trying too hard to get the cat's attention are the ones cats like to rub up against or sit in their laps. They are highly intuitive and don't just gravitate towards anybody. They need a specific energy around them, and you have just that.

If cats seem to love you more than other people, you probably have these 11 rare traits

1. You have a naturally calming presence

People who radiate a naturally calming presence will not only attract people, but also cats. These people have a welcoming energy that makes them easily more approachable than those who may be more tense or naturally stressed.

Cats can easily be frightened off. The term "scaredy cat" doesn't come from nowhere. So they tend to like this type of person because they are reminded of themselves, since they can naturally calm others down just by being around.

2. You respect boundaries

Like humans, cats don't like it when someone invades their space, so those who respect boundaries are more likely to be loved by cats. Knowing when to step away and give someone space is something you must master, and it takes a lot of time. Cats can sense that this person won't suffocate them or even pet them in places they dislike.

Some people could even learn from cats if they're struggling to set their own boundaries. When you do something to a cat that they don't like, they're not afraid to hiss or scratch to let you know.

3. You're highly observant

When you look carefully and master the art of observation, you can figure out what a cat's next move might be or what they want. Let's say you're watching a cat play with a piece of string. You can go over and cause more movements in the string to give the cat more play. Or you might notice that a cat is a bit jumpy around people, so you decide not to interact with them as much, providing them with a sense of relief.

Knowing what someone needs just by observing them is a rare trait that many people may not yet have. Not only can you help those people — or, in this case, cats — but you also develop observational awareness, which comes in handy in many situations.

4. You move with intention

Life is all about making decisions and moving with intention, and when you bring this rare trait during an interaction with a cat, they are likely to love you more than those who don't. You don't just roughly pet the cat because you're overly excited. You know to gently pet its face when it lets itself come near you, forming a much better, healthier relationship with the animal.

However, by moving with intention, you are also listening to the cat's needs and wants. All cats are different, and some might not even like to be pet. Learning how to spot a cat's favorite spot to be petted or when they do or don't want to be touched can make all the difference in the relationship.

5. You're patient

There are few things cats like more than someone who is patient with them. You're not going to be able to gain the love of a cat by trying to force your way with them, especially if they're newly adopted and need time to adjust to people they haven't met or are scared of.

You need to learn to be patient with cats and let them earn your trust so they can come to you, not the other way around. Once you're able to do this, they'll love you in no time, and they won't put their claws up when they feel threatened.

6. You don't need validation

People who often need constant validation are always going to want others to like them, and the same is true for cats. Those who don't need validation aren't usually running to grab a cat to get to know them. This helps the cat move at its own pace and meet the person on its own terms, which feels a lot less suffocating than when people keep trying to hold the cat so it likes them.

Eventually, most cats start to love the people who don't need to feel validated by their affection more than those who crave their attention all the time. Just like people, this can often drain one's energy and leave one feeling tired. Sometimes a cat doesn't want to play, so stop trying!

7. You're naturally intuitive

Cats are naturally intuitive due to their keen senses and ability to read body language, so it should come as no surprise that they love people who also possess that trait. We bond with others who have characteristics similar to our own, so why would the same not apply to cats?

When cats can spot who is more in tune with their intuition than others, they will probably choose that person to play with rather than someone who isn't. This can be a signal that they trust you more than others.

8. You respect alone time

Cats, just like humans, need their share of alone time. You don't need to be with them 24/7. People who can respect that and give them their space tend to have a stronger relationship with cats than those who don't.

If a cat is left alone for less than four hours, they can form a higher-quality relationship with their owner. So next time you feel guilty for leaving your cat alone while you run around to do errands, remember that it actually is good for both of you.

9. You treat them as spiritual partners

There's a reason cats are frequently linked to the spiritual realm. When they sense that someone is spiritually inclined, a stronger connection is likely to form. When someone practices grounding and protecting their peace, they intertwine their spiritual self with their physical self, and your cat can resonate with it.

When both the cat and its owner have this sort of spiritual peace, there's no stress or negative emotions to get in the way of a loving relationship forming.

10. You're comfortable with just being

Cats are creatures that sleep up to 16 hours, which means they aren't used to the fast-paced life. So when they are with someone who is comfortable being alone and living a slow life, they are more likely to be loved by the cat.

This person shows they also have spiritual strength by exhibiting traits that don't categorize them as people who are constantly trying to perform or show off. Cats can sense authenticity and may become overwhelmed when you're doing the most.

11. You radiate stillness

Cats love it when people can sit still in the moment and not feel the constant urge to be moving or doing something new. A sudden change can stress a cat out. This can apply to sudden movement when they're in your lap or to moving to a new home repeatedly. You're showing your cat the calm they need when you let life unfold without rushing it.

Cats are very selective about who they choose to be with. And just like humans, cats can be very different too, so just because some of these traits may not apply to you doesn't mean that your cat doesn't love you just as much as you love it. After all, studies have shown that cats view their owners as loving parents.

Doreen Albuerne is a writer with a bachelor's degree in journalism, covering relationships, mental health, and lifestyle topics.