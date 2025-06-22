Our pets aren’t just animals in our households; they’re our friends, kids, teachers, and emotional support partners. Especially for single people or those struggling with a loss, like a study from the Journal of Marriage and Family argues, attachments to and relationships with their pets are the strongest. Of course, we all love our pets, but what are the concrete signs you have a soul connection to your pet?

If you’ve ever gotten a dog in your 20s or navigated mid-life struggles with the cat you’ve had for years, you likely know what this soul connection feels like. Sometimes, it can be hard to understand and contextualize, but at the end of the day, you know you’re on the same page. From communication to expressing love and affection to serving as spiritual guides, the relationships we have with our pets are precious and more special than we might even imagine.

Here are 11 concrete signs you have a soul connection to your pet:

1. You understand and communicate with each other without speaking

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock.com

Similar to how other animals and species learn from each other, we often learn from our pets. The longer we spend together and the more connected we become, the better we’re able to decode their language, understand their behaviors, and even communicate with them about needs.

One of the concrete signs you have a soul connection to your pet is being able to communicate without words. Not only will your pet understand you without words — sensing your energy and movement — they change their behavior to account for how you’re feeling.

2. Being around your pet instantly calms you down

Hananeko_Studio | Shutterstock.com

According to experts from the National Institute of Health, our pets can be powerful agents in reducing stress, calming our nerves, and prompting a happier mindset in our daily lives. They’re not only loyal and loving without expectation, but they can sense energy in an intuitive way that allows their owners to unwind and relax in their presence.

As physician Dr. Ann Berger explains, pets often possess an innate sense of mindfulness that humans must learn — from attention, to compassion, and intuition — which aids in bonding them with their owners and fostering a sense of connection between them.

3. They know when something's wrong or can sense when you're sick

sergey kolesnikov | Shutterstock.com

According to a study from the Scientific Reports journal, our pets can often smell our stress. However, one of the concrete signs you have a soul connection to your pet is their intuitiveness to other emotions, not just stress or anxiety.

The pets we have strong connections to feed off our energy — they know when we’re happy, but they also know when we’re upset, angry, and sad. Whether it’s making you laugh or comforting you in your times of need, pet owners with strong connections to their animals always know they have emotional support in their corner.

4. You sleep better when they're nearby

Viktoriia Lomtieva | Shutterstock.com

Although several studies argue both for and against sleeping with a pet to maintain better quality and duration, it’s one of the concrete signs you have a soul connection to your pet if you sleep better when they’re around. Even if that means they’re simply in the room with you, being around their energy and comforted by their presence is emblematic of your soul ties.

Just like being around close friends or a beloved partner, pet owners feel more at peace when they’re around the dog, cat, or animal they’re most closely bonded to.

5. They’re always one step ahead of you

Raul Mellado Ortiz | Shutterstock.com

Animals that have a soul connection with their owners are often one step ahead. Whether it’s doing commands, following a routine, or helping you emotionally, they know how to love and support you without being told.

Oftentimes, our relationships with our pets feel more stable, secure, and rewarding than the ones we share with other humans, according to a study from the Scientific Reports journal, which is why we tend to bond on a deeper level. People who have soul connections with their animals know this feeling better than anyone; regardless of how their human relationships are going, they can always count on their pets to be there.

6. Quality time with your pet feels like it heals you (mentally or physically)

oatawa | Shutterstock.com

According to a 2025 survey, more than 75% of pet owners suggest that their animals remind them to prioritize rest, take breaks, and look after themselves amid the chaos of life. Whether that’s needing to walk their dog or spending time with another animal on the couch after work, quality time with our pets and their reminders to rest can be incredibly healing.

In addition to encouraging healthier habits and rest, pets can also promote connection and help combat loneliness in their owners’ lives. So, even if you’re struggling with chronic stress or navigating grief, being able to spend quality healing time with a pet is one of the concrete signs you have a soul connection with them.

7. You're fiercely protective of them — and they are of you

Maksym Azovtsev | Shutterstock.com

According to a survey on pet-owner bonds, people often share a mutually beneficial relationship with their household animals, especially if they have soul connections. Not only are owners’ emotional well-being and physical health better off when they have a pet, but their animals also reap the rewards of a healthy relationship together.

We’re innately protective of the things we love, but when we have a soul connection with our animals, it often feels deeper than simple ownership. We feel responsible for their health, happiness, and well-being, but they also play a huge role in influencing our lives for the better.

8. You miss them when you're apart

asia.marangio | Shutterstock.com

According to the Evolution and Human Behavior journal, many people grieve the loss of their pets to a greater degree than they do their human relationships and connections. Even when they’re physically apart from their pets, if they have a soul connection with their animals, it can feel disorienting and sad.

Missing your animals and being constantly reminded of their void in your life when they’re not around is one of the concrete signs you have a soul connection to your pet, because they’re ingrained into your life, well-being, and routine. Even if you’re not entirely aware of it amid the chaos of your life, when they’re around, the second they’re gone, it feels like a huge loss.

9. You feel their pain in your chest

Daxiao Productions | Shutterstock.com

Animal empaths often possess a special gift for connecting with animals, feeling their pain, and communicating; however, pet owners with a soul connection to their pets frequently experience a similar gift. They’re not only able to communicate openly without words, but they also find it easy to sense their animal's energy and even feel their emotions and pain as if it were their own.

Whether they’re on a walk, in a new environment, or lounging around at home, they have a deeper sense of their animal’s emotions than the average pet owner, giving them a better set of tools to address their needs.

10. You can't imagine life without them

New Africa | Shutterstock.com

Being unable to imagine a life without our pets often motivates us to change our habits, invest in their well-being, and protect them from harm. Whether it’s spending on veterinarian bills, going for daily walks, or dressing them in cute clothes, we find enjoyment in solidifying their position in our lives.

Even veterinary professionals from Michigan State University suggest that a strong bond between pets and their owners has greatly influenced their industry. People aren’t just taking care of animals that they own; they’re investing in the well-being of a family member, their best friend, and their loved one.

11. They've taught you things no human ever could

MilanMarkovic78 | Shutterstock.com

Whether it’s navigating heartbreak, coping with grief, or learning about your identity, if you have a soul connection with your pet, chances are they support you in handling everything life throws at you. You not only learn lessons from taking care of them — like how to rest and maintain a positive attitude — but also bond with them in ways that can teach emotional intelligence, empathy, and happiness, as well.

Animals are teachers, because they’re not influenced or impacted by the same pressures and expectations we are — from social norms, to beauty standards, and even language misunderstandings. They can show affection, bond with people, and sense energy in a way that’s often otherworldly to us as humans, which can teach us a lot about how to move through the world.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.