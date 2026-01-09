Dogs that form the strongest bonds with their owners are usually one of these 11 special breeds

Every dog breed is unique and lovable. While some dogs are known to be playful while others are more timid or independent, every single pup deserves the very best treatment. Whether you're an active dog lover, have a dog yourself, or are thinking about getting one soon, you’ve probably questioned which dog is perfect for you.

For owners wanting to create a lasting connection with their dog, there are certain breeds that are known for that. Because dogs that form the strongest bonds with their owners are usually one of some very special breeds. And once you know the love and loyalty of a special dog like this, you'll wonder why you went so long without them.

1. German Shepherd

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

The sad reality is that German Shepherds are commonly labeled as aggressive or terrifying dogs. While their protective instincts are especially strong, that doesn't mean they're hostile; in fact, the German Shepherd is the most courageous dog out there.

According to experts from the American Kennel Club, this breed is known to be loyal, confident, intelligent, and willing to put their life on the line to defend their loved ones. All of this combined makes this breed capable of forming strong connections with their owner.

2. Labrador Retriever

My July | Shutterstock

The Labrador Retriever is one of the dogs that form the strongest bonds with their owners, and are a special breed in their own way. As one of the most popular dog breeds, the Labrador Retriever is known for its affectionate personality.

Veterinarian Michelle Diener added, "The Labrador Retriever temperament is part of what makes them such a popular pet. They are typically affectionate toward children, other pets, and even strangers... These friendly dogs also love to play and remain highly energetic throughout most of their lives. They need lots of exercise and attention to make them happy."

Because of this, it's not difficult to form a very strong bond with a Labrador Retriever. And nine times out of ten, they're more than willing to get close and personal with you.

3. Golden Retriever

New Africa | Shutterstock

Can you think of another dog as cheerful as the Golden Retriever? Known to be extremely playful, this dog breed is gentle and highly intelligent, according to experts from Hill's Pet Nutrition. They are also described as affectionate, even-tempered, and eager to please.

Golden Retrievers have one of the best connections with their owners due to these personality traits. And for people looking to adopt a dog that will always be by their side, they should look no further.

4. Boxer

Pixel-Shot | Shutterstock

When we think of the most loving dogs, how can a Boxer not cross our mind? According to veterinary technician Jenna Stregowski, "Boxers are good family dogs because they typically have a friendly, playful temperament, and they love one thing most of all: people. They can be quite affectionate, especially toward their human family members."

This breed really loves children and playing, so, you'd be hard-pressed to not find a way to connect with a loving (and drooling) Boxer. These goofballs do tend to jump, but it's only because they're showing their love.

5. Collie

Ann Tyurina | Shutterstock

The first thing that pops to mind when many people think about Collies is the dog Lassie. But the Collie breed was also favored by Queen Victoria, and there's a reason why. As experts from Hill's Pet Nutrition explained, the Collie is known for its protective and herding capabilities.

Dogs that form the strongest bonds with their owners are usually Collies, because alongside their strength and quickness, their loyal and affectionate nature shine through. This breed has zero difficulty in connecting to the people they love most.

6. Cavalier

trinaMonte | Shutterstock

Not only are Cavaliers adorable, they're also dear to the royal family. Both King Charles I and his son Charles II held a soft spot for the toy spaniel. Experts from the American Kennel Club explained that according to Samuel Pepys, diarist of the Restoration era, Charles II seemed more concerned with breeding spaniels than ruling Britain.

And can you blame him? The Cavalier is known to be friendly, affectionate, adaptable and, most importantly, they value companionship. They're also very intelligent dogs that are endlessly devoted to their owners.

7. Beagle

Hananeko_Studio | Shutterstock

Beagles have always been man's best friend, originally bred to be hunting hounds. "Over time, the breed developed in England and later in North America, becoming more refined and widely recognized by the late 19th century, eventually evolving into one of the most popular breeds. While still used in packs for hunting today, beagles are more commonly seen as companion and family dogs," Stregowski explained.

Beagles have gained a reputation for being loud, family-orientated, stubborn, and, of course, great companions. This makes them a special breed that forms tight-knit bonds with their owners.

8. Dachshund

Peter Galleghan | Shutterstock

Dachshunds are known to be an excitable dog, with its charming personality, curious nature, and brave heart. They are truly amazing companions that any person or family would be lucky to have around.

According to veterinary nurse Elizabeth Gray, "The Dachshund is a smart little dog with a mind of their own. They can be stubborn and don't always want to listen to their owners. However, Dachshunds are also playful, charming, and can be very affectionate to their human family. Dachshunds are full of personality and generally just entertaining to live with, which explains why they're so popular."

9. Akita

Pixel-Shot | Shutterstock

Though Akitas are often labeled as being aggressive and unfriendly, this couldn't be further from the truth. While they tend to act aggressively towards other dogs, preferring to be an only dog, proper training and socialization are essential. They're loners, but people often underestimate just how deep their companionship goes.

"Even though the Akita is a large, hardy breed, they have been bred for centuries as a companion in the home. The loyalty and devotion they display is well loved among Akita owners. Typically the Akita will follow you from room to room in your home, as if its only purpose in life is to protect you and keep you company," experts from Hill's Pet Nutrition revealed.

10. Rottweiler

Shchus | Shutterstock

Dogs that form the strongest bonds with their owners are usually of the Rottweiler breed. Because although they have an unfairly poor reputation, being huge dogs and all, you'd be hard-pressed to find a breed as loyal and dedicated as this one.

Experts from ElleVet Sciences pointed out that Rottweilers are protective, gentle, brave, confident, and loving. "Although Rottweilers appear intimidating, they are usually love bugs. They're very loyal and want to spend a lot of time cuddling and playing with their human families," they added.

11. Great Pyrenees

ABO PHOTOGRAPHY | Shutterstock

Great Pyrenees are quite large dogs, but deep down they are known to be the gentlest of giants. Stregowski agrees, adding that they get along very well with kids, and are often used as rescue dogs and therapy dogs due to their demeanor.

The Great Pyrenees Club of America also pointed out that this breed is intelligent, calm by nature, agile, and independent. However, they are loving and affectionate, making them the ideal breed to form a soul connection with.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.