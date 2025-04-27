People Who Prefer Pets Over People As They Get Older Usually Have These 11 Reasons

The love we have for our pets is unconditional and unwavering. No matter what happens, we view them as being a direct part of our families and we tend to treat them as such. As people grow older, they usually end up developing an even deeper bond with their furry friends. The bond they have might even feel better than some of the relationships they have with actual people in their lives.

It's not that people stop loving other people, it's just that pets are... easier. They don't bring drama to your doorstep, bombard you with unsolicited advice, or make you question your life choices while around the dinner table — these are just some of the reasons people who prefer pets over people as they get older usually have. Pets bring laughter, joy, and a whole lot of tail wagging and purring. As they age, many people start to prefer the quiet, comforting presence of an animal over having to be around people all day long.

Here are 11 reasons people who prefer pets over people as they get older usually have

1. Pets don't judge appearance or aging

One of the most comforting parts about having a pet is knowing that no matter how old you get, they'll never stop treating you differently. According to a survey conducted by Ipsos on behalf of RiverMend Health, 75% of respondents who reported being dissatisfied with how their bodies looked were 55 and older.

As people get older, the world around them can start feeling extra critical about their appearance, but pets don't see wrinkles, crow's feet, or gray hair. Instead, they see their beloved human, and there's something incredibly heartwarming about that fact. To them, you are still their entire world and their love doesn't come with conditions of wanting you to be young.

2. There's no drama

Being around pets means that you'll never have to be exposed to unnecessary drama at all. As people get older, their tolerance for conflict, petty misunderstandings, or arguments with others starts to wane. According to psychologist Dr. Samantha Rodman Whiten, being involved in drama can have a major effect on a person's health, including sleeping problems and heightened sense of anxiety.

Older people tend to value peace above all as they continue to age, and pets are able to give that. Pets are simple. They don't gossip, play games, or make life more complicated than it needs to be.

3. Pets offer routine and stability

Being able to have some routine and stability in their lives as they age is quite important, which is just one of the reasons people who prefer pets over people as they get older usually have. In fact, research from the University of Pittsburgh found that 37% of participants, who had "robust patterns" from wearing exercise trackers on their wrist for seven days before completing a questionnaire measuring symptoms of depression and cognitive function, showed fewer depressive symptoms.

Older people owning pets mean they're taking them out on walks, playing with them around the house, and developing a routine with them. This rhythm becomes especially important when other aspects of life may seem out of control and challenging.

4. There's less social energy required

As people age, it's more common for them to find social interactions and exchanges draining. The energy required to engage in small talk, maintaining friendships, and showing up to social events and obligations just becomes more of a chore than anything. In fact, according to psychologist Brad Brenner, PhD, leaning on your social battery too much can have a significant impact on a person's mental health, affecting their stress levels and overall well-being.

The beauty of having the companionship of a pet means that they require far less emotional labor than being around people. You can simply relax in their presence and not have to worry about saying the right thing, being entertaining, or filtering your thoughts.

5. They don't need to worry about loneliness

As people get older, they may find themselves with longer stretches of time spent by themselves, whether of their own doing or as a result of the transitions that come with life.

According to Pew Research Center, in America, 27% of adults ages 60 and older live alone, compared to 19% of adults in other countries and territories. Additionally, the National Institutes of Health revealed that bonding and interacting with animals reduces loneliness and boosts feelings of social support.

The constant presence of a pet means that a person doesn't have to sit in solitude or have to surround themselves with people that they don't necessarily like. Pets truly have a way of filling the space and making people feel both seen and heard. Even the simple act of being able to take care of a pet can create a connection and sense of purpose that eases the ache of loneliness.

6. Owning a pet has incredible health benefits

One of the most beneficial reasons people who prefer pets over people as they get older usually have is the amazing health benefits they bring. So, when older adults have a pet in their home, it actually has a significant impact on their overall well-being.

Researchers at the University of Florida, University of Michigan, and Virginia Commonwealth University found that adults ages 50 or older who had owned any kind of pet for more than five years showed slower decline in verbal memory, meaning they were able to recall words over time compared to non-pet owners.

Pets can help reduce stress, anxiety, and even depression. For many older adults, having a pet doesn't just mean having a companion, but also having an emotional support that changes their lives each and every day they get to wake up next to their furry friend.

7. They make you feel needed, not used

As people age, they might start to simply drift away from the ones that were in their life. In some cases, they may even start to feel overlooked or that they're only called upon when someone else needs something instead of being genuinely seen and appreciated. However, the feeling of actually being not only needed but cherished is something that pets give without a second thought.

Pets aren't transactional about their love, they don't keep score, and they don't simply disappear when times are inconvenient. For many older adults, this feeling of reliance is able to create a much deeper connection to their pets than they probably receive from other people in their lives.

8. Pets are better listeners than people

One of the most beautiful things about having a pet is their ability to listen unwaveringly and without judgment (at least not in the way that stings). While we know that animals can't talk back, their incredible ability to listen is one of the many reasons people who prefer pets over people as they get older usually have.

They don't roll their eyes at your dramatics, or interrupt you while you're in the middle of a juicy story. They simply sit beside you with their ears perked as they take in whatever you have to say.

Communication expert Amy Castro added, "What makes our pets better listeners than the people we've pledged to spend our lives with? Pets don't interrupt. Pets don't take over the conversation... Pets don't try to rush you to your point. Pets don't tell you that your feelings are invalid... Pets will always keep your secrets."

There's no pressure in trying to be articulate or worrying that you're over-explaining yourself and losing your audience. Instead, pets are able to hold the space that you need to get anything off your chest, even if they may not realize just how beneficial they're being.

9. There are fewer misunderstandings

With pets, there are never any mixed signals, having to guess what they're really thinking, or worrying if you might have said the wrong thing. Their feelings are always clear and their loyalty is never inconsistent.

For older adults who may have grown weary of the back-and-forth and emotional labor that comes with being around other people, they definitely enjoy the straightforward connection they have with their fur babies.

With pets, it's rare to engage in a misunderstanding with them because their behaviors are pretty easy to decipher. It's pure, honest, and uncomplicated in a world where relationships with humans can sometimes feel as if you're walking on eggshells.

10. They encourage you to stay home

Older adults often enjoy the solitude and quiet that comes with staying home, and pets are the best reason to lean into that comfort even more. When you have a loyal friend waiting for you, there's suddenly less of a need to seek socialization anywhere else.

A cozy night on the couch with your pet curled up under your feet sounds way more appealing than having to trudge out into the night to meet friends at a restaurant or for a movie outing. Why do that when you can cuddle with your furry friend? They serve as a reminder that joy doesn't need to be loud to be fulfilling and that the purest moments of happiness can come from those quiet moments.

11. Pets make you laugh

The ability to make humans laugh is one of the more subtle reasons people who prefer pets over people as they get older usually have. Because one of the most delightful aspects of having a pet is the endless laughter and joy they can bring into your life.

Whether it's a dog having the zoomies and speeding around your home or a cat wiggling its butt before leaping in the air after their toy, pets just have this natural ability to brighten your spirits. As animal writer Tovah Rainsong revealed, there are plenty of times animals bring us laughter and joy.

"Animals possess a natural innocence, and their lack of self-awareness can make their actions inherently comical. As self-conscious humans, we learn to filter our behavior to obey social conventions, while animals act purely on instinct," Rainsong said.

"Animals also exhibit a diverse range of personalities and quirks, providing endless comedic opportunities. Just as humans have distinct traits and idiosyncrasies, animals also have unique behaviors that lend themselves to laughter."

For older adults, this can be quite therapeutic. If you're having a bad day or are just in a bad mood, pets can quickly turn everything around by doing something ridiculous or charming, and most of the time, they aren't even doing it on purpose. Their behavior proves that it's okay to be lighthearted and fun because life is too unpredictable to take it seriously all of the time.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.