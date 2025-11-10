If dogs seem to love you more than other people, you probably have these 11 rare traits

While it may seem unreal to those of us who love furry friends and bond with them almost instantly, dogs don't gravitate naturally to everyone. Many people lack the ability to connect with animals so quickly. If you do, you know how lucky you are. If you're an animal lover who also finds that pretty much every dog you meet seems to like you, you are probably a person who has rare traits they know make you lovable as well.

"Dogs are keen observers of human behavior. They can sense emotions and intentions, which helps them form attachments. There’s a theory that a person who consistently exhibits kindness, patience, and positive reinforcement is likely to be favored by the dog,” says VCA Animal Hospitals. And since dogs can read you so well, they know how to detect a truly special person from a mile away.

1. You are kind

Dogs can tell when someone has a good heart. It might be hard to believe, but studies have shown that dogs can pick up on personality traits. One that is especially valuable in befriending every dog you meet is kindness. They can get a sense of who you are by how kindly you approach them. Dogs are true personality detectives.

When a dog figures out that you are a kind person, you become special to them. They’ll likely approach you before you even have the chance to ask their guardian if you could pet them. They might be pulling at their leash if you meet them in public or begging you for attention when you meet a friend's pup for the first time.

Dogs love kind people and can sense them from a mile away.

2. You have a calm energy

Our canine companions can sense our energy. I know my dogs are calm when I am calm. They can read your energy, and they adapt to how you are feeling. When you’re displaying a calm, positive demeanor, they’ll easily be able to pick up on it.

“Dogs are incredibly attuned to human emotions and energy levels. Their acute senses, including heightened hearing and smelling abilities, enable them to detect subtle changes in our body language, tone of voice, and even our scent. Dogs rely on these cues to understand our emotional states and respond accordingly,” writes Bevill Dog Behavior. “Dogs are more likely to exhibit positive and well-behaved behavior when they are in the presence of calm, confident, and positive human energy. When you approach your dog with a relaxed demeanor and positive emotions, they are more likely to feel safe, secure, and content.”

3. You're patient

Let’s face it. As much as we love dogs, they can occasionally be difficult to deal with. I know when my dogs are feeling especially rambunctious, it can be hard to maintain patience. Those of us who are capable of digging deep and finding that sense of understanding for our canine friends are well-liked by them.

​Having patience means you approach dogs without expecting them to be perfect. So many people can get caught up in expecting dogs to behave a certain way. When you greet them with patience, they know they won’t get in trouble for acting ‘bad.’

Let’s say a dog is especially excited to meet you, and they jump on you. Their owner may be embarrassed and try to punish them, but when you meet both the human and dog with patience and compassion, they will both be drawn to you.

4. You are empathetic

Empathy goes a long way with both humans and animals. Dogs can tell when you are extending empathy to them. They can feel that you are kind-hearted and delighted to meet them. If every dog you meet comes up to you with ease, they may be picking up on your empathetic trait. They will instantly like you.

​They are also ready to offer empathy to you in return. “In the same manner that young humans show empathy and understanding of the emotions of others, so do dogs. Furthermore, we appear to have bred our dogs so that they not only show empathy, but also show sympathy, which is a desire to comfort others who might be in emotional distress,” says Stanley Coren, PhD., DSc, FRSC.

5. You respect boundaries

Dogs may seem like they have patience for every human ready to give them attention, but they do not. Not every dog has the capacity to allow every person they meet to come up and pet them. Like humans, dogs have boundaries they don’t want crossed. They show us with their body language.

​Just like with humans, if you have the trait for respecting boundaries, you will be well-liked. Dogs appreciate people who do not push their buttons. If you approach slowly and properly and give them space when you pass them on the street, they will be grateful. They will then be drawn to you because they pick up on this special trait you have.

6. You have a playful demeanor

We have all met some goofy dogs. The ones with unmatched energy. They want to play with you. Maybe they put their ball in your lap for you to throw, or they try to convince you to chase them at the park. These dogs can tell if you have a playful demeanor and instantly like you.

"Just like humans, dogs resonate with those who match their energy levels. A high-energy dog may gravitate toward someone who enjoys outdoor activities, while a calmer dog might prefer someone who provides gentle affection and a relaxed environment. In these cases, the dog's favorite person is often the one whose lifestyle aligns most closely with their own needs and temperament,” says Dogsee Chew.

7. You know the importance of consistency

Consistency is key in life. Being consistent is a powerful trait to have. Whether you are working hard to get a promotion or showing up for yourself at the gym, this trait is awesome. Not only will you love this about yourself, but so will the animals you meet.

​Dogs need consistency. They thrive in an environment that provides structure. If you have started to befriend a dog, maybe one you see often at your favorite coffee shop or the newly adopted BFF of your close friend, showing up the same way to them makes them trustworthy. Consistent people provide a routine for dogs, even if they are not their main guardians. If a dog seems to instantly like you, they could be drawn to the consistency you radiate.

8. You are confident

As is the case with people, dogs are drawn to people who radiate confidence. Being confident is a powerful trait to have. Of course, it’s great to put to work when you are navigating the world, but it is also a favorite trait of our furry friends. Dogs can sense confidence and will instantly like you.

“The ability to weed out a 'bad apple' from a crowd, and not interact with them, serves multiple benefits, not only in helping the animals avoid potential harmful social interactions but also in discouraging others from behaving unfairly,” says Bark&Whiskers. “The growing evidence that dogs are able to evaluate human behaviors and choose who to associate with as a result only adds to the many reasons why so many humans are drawn to their canine companions.”

9. You are gentle

What is better than a kind and compassionate person? Not much! Someone who is naturally gentle and nurturing can make you feel like a thousand bucks. Dogs feel the same way. They dislike being approached roughly by strangers, especially those they do not know. If you are kind, calm, and gentle, these traits will attract dogs to you from all directions.

Dogs thrive in calm environments. Sure, some dogs love to go crazy and play rough with certain people. However, the majority of dogs are looking for gentle people to approach. If you’re walking down the street and a dog wants to say hi, they could be picking up on your sweetest traits.

10. You have a positive aura

We all have that one friend who is really into auras and the energy they radiate. Guess who else is keen on that information? Dogs! They are so intuitive that they seek out people with positive auras to become friends with.

A Facebook post asked the question, "Do you believe dogs can see auras?" The response was overwhelming. Many people believed they could.

“Yes dogs and all animals have strong Interdimensional awareness, unlike humans they are here to experience only and teach us lessons, they are not here to learn lessons so they bring 'humans' the medicine... [As] such they come in with a better perception of energy and are divingly connected... [They] are at the start of the evolutionary journey. Hence why even the smallest of creatures adapts to their environment easily to stray away from bad energy or perhaps swarm or migrate if needed,” said one commenter.

11. You love unconditionally

Unconditional love means everything to animals. So many pups have tragic rescue stories. Some were abandoned, others were severely neglected. In these situations, it can be hard for a dog to find the ability to trust people again. However, they can tell when someone offers unconditional love. This trait is especially important for the most vulnerable dogs.

“The notion of unconditional love from your dog is a testament to the strong emotional connection between you and your furry companion. Dogs exhibit loyalty, empathy, and affection that deepen your bond. The role of oxytocin for dogs in forming these connections highlights the importance of positive interactions, physical affection, and shared experiences,” says the team at Forever Vets.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.