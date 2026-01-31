People who always forget their leftovers at restaurants usually have these 11 specific personality traits

Even if it seems like a niche experience, forgetting leftovers at restaurants or letting them sink to the back of your fridge is a collectively common habit. That's why there are so many people brainstorming tips and tricks for remembering to grab them from the table — it's something everyone's been unfortunate enough to experience at one time or another.

But what if this experience was actually so common because of personality and not coincidence? Because it seems that people who always forget their leftovers at restaurants usually have these specific personality traits. Whether it's being an active listener or thinking a few too many steps ahead, if the leftover box isn't clearly in sight or pointed out before they leave, chances are it's getting left behind.

1. They're big picture-thinkers

1. They're big picture-thinkers

If someone's a "big-picture" thinker, they're always thinking a few steps ahead. They may struggle to be present in the current moment, but chances are they're great planners. They are anticipating their next move, plan, or action well before it happens.

They're not thinking about bringing their leftovers home because they're too focused on driving home, their nighttime plans, or work the next day.

2. They're always engaged with others

If a leftover box isn't sitting on top of their keys or directly in their line of vision at the table, people who are engaged in a conversation and putting a lot of effort into listening to others probably aren't going to remember to grab it.

If something isn't in sight, it's completely out of mind. Especially if they're around family or a group of friends, talking and laughing together, the last thing on their minds is remembering to grab a take-out box from the table. They're present in the moment and are actively intentional about ensuring other people feel heard, so the material things around them are less in focus.

3. They're not materialistic

Whether it's a take-out box on a restaurant table or the clothing hanging in their closet at home, people who aren't materialistic don't place a lot of value or importance on "things." So, if they're out to dinner with a loved one or caught up in an engaging conversation with friends, the last thing on their mind is remembering to grab a bag or box from the table.

It's not only a personality trait, but a superpower, according to a 2022 study. The more materialistic a person is, the less mindful and secure they are in their daily life. They rely on things for a sense of security, and that need drives their entire life and attitude.

4. They're focused on comfort

Whether it's choosing to wear comfortable clothes all the time or subconsciously thinking about how they can make certain habits more comfortable, people who are more concerned about personal comfort may be more prone to leaving their leftovers at a restaurant.

Even if it's not a conscious thought, they're already considering how they're going to keep leftovers from spilling in the car or how they'll manage to balance a few boxes in their hands while walking outside. Their sense of control and safety comes from how comfortable they are.

5. They're highly social

Feeling socially connected and like you "belong" is powerful for mental health and wellness. Especially if a person charges their social battery by chatting with others and spending time around loved ones, of course they're going to be present in these moments — soaking up all the joy and appreciation they feel around others.

Someone who's highly social isn't thinking about or worried about leftovers when they're out at a restaurant — they're thinking about spending time with others. They're actively listening, sharing experiences, and appreciating the quality time, rather than fretting about their leftover food.

6. They're secure with themselves

If someone feels secure in their identity and secure with their lifestyle, chances are all the added things — like material items and money — are less important to them. They're not living in a "scarcity mindset" trying to survive, so they have more emotional space to be present and express gratitude with the people around them.

Even if it seems like a stretch, people who forget their leftovers at restaurants usually have these specific personality traits. They're not worried about bringing home the extra food or remembering, because they're already perfectly comfortable, secure, and stable.

7. They're flexible

People who always forget their leftovers at restaurants usually have specific personality traits like flexibility and open-mindedness. They're constantly making space for newness in their lives and aren't afraid to think complexly about novelty, even if it means taking more brain power and energy.

That's why they're often forgetful, like a study from Neuroscience & Biobehavioral Reviews explains — a "wandering mind," thinking about newness and change, is more likely to be a forgetful one.

8. They're calm and collected

People who are anxious about the future or grappling with a sense of inner turmoil or discomfort may be less present in the moment when they're not at home. They're worrying about what's coming next and only thinking about getting back to a safer, more comfortable place. They're likely thinking about the bill, grabbing their leftovers, and going home before they even sit down.

That's why anxiety often diminishes a person's quality of life. Their brain never shuts down and relaxes to offer a sense of peace, especially when they're out in public or around other people. However, people who are prone to forgetting their leftovers are often calm and collected.

They're living in the current moment and appreciating quality time without a lingering sense of anxiety or doom. They're not thinking about the next step and overthinking it before it happens, which makes forgetfulness almost inevitable.

9. They're fast movers

Whether it's filling their calendar with a million obligations or moving quickly and overworking themselves in their daily lives, people who are "fast movers" by nature may be more likely to forget small things — like leftovers at a restaurant. Their mind is filled with the "next things" and their responsibilities, which leads to less mental space for cognitive processes like memory or concentration.

According to psychology professor Nigel Barber, this kind of urgency is common in our current culture, but it's important to occasionally slow down, be present, and appreciate mindfulness, even amid a chaotic routine.

10. They're pessimistic

According to a study from Psychological Science, people who have higher levels of neuroticism — a tendency toward negative thought patterns and emotional turmoil — are more likely to struggle with emotion in their daily lives.

Whether it's remembering where they put their keys before work or forgetting to grab leftovers from a restaurant table, it's these pessimistic people, who often focus on the negatives, that struggle with memory.

11. They're deeply affected by stress

According to a study from Neurobiology of Stress, people who are deeply affected by stress in their everyday routines don't just experience mental health struggles and physical strains — they're also more likely to chip away at cognitive processes like memory or concentration.

So, if someone's deeply affected by stress in their everyday lives, it's not a stretch to assume that they're more likely to forget things, whether it's a leftover box at a restaurant or their wallet on the way to work.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.