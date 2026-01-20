People Who Use Failure To Grow Better & Stronger Do These 12 Things Differently Than Everyone Else

Don't you hate it when it appears some people are successful at everything they do while you struggle, and it seems that you fail at just about everything you try? Some people are content with just maintaining the status quo, while to others it seems they cannot get ahead no matter what they do, which leaves them feeling like a failure.

But people who use failure to grow better and stronger do these certain things differently than everyone else. Whether it's doing some self-reflection or using their mistakes to make positive changes, failure isn't a bad thing for them. In fact, it's something that helps them become more well-rounded, self-aware people in the end.

People who use failure to grow better and stronger do these 12 things differently than everyone else

1. They decide not to be defined by mistakes

There needs to be a resolve that failure is just refining yourself to get better. It's easy to feel like nothing works because the economy and your personal life is up and down, and some people thrive while you may feel like you're spinning your wheels. Understanding that you may be in a down cycle can give you some resolve that things can get better if you just persevere.

As clinical mental health counselor Raychelle Cassada Lohmann pointed out, "Every mistake provides an opportunity for growth... Mistakes can be chalked up to experience, and from these life events, we can become wiser — that is, if we learn from our slips and apply what we learned to future situations."

2. They feel good creating something better for themselves

The reality of a loss due to a mistake on your end can be something for you to build upon in the future. When you try to do something to change your life, there's a passion that goes along with it. Those feelings you felt when you thought you were going to succeed are worth seeking again, and you should strive to find ways to do that.

By creating something better for yourself, you're not only proving that you're strong enough to continue on, but that once you attain that success, all your hard work will be worth it.

3. They adjust and adapt

People who use failure to grow better and stronger adjust and adapt differently than everyone else. Rather than remaining upset over their mistakes, they pick themselves up and remain flexible to the changes ahead.

According to psychology educator Kendra Cherry, "Being flexible and open to new experiences allows people to learn new things. It also helps people adapt to changing circumstances, which can help people function more effectively in their environments. People can better let go of negative or unhelpful thinking and behavior patterns by staying psychologically flexible."

Successful people adapt and change, and when a loss causes a setback, they simply move onto another area. The loss of a job, for example, may force you to look for one that might be better than the one you had.

4. They cope with loss by re-grouping

After a failure of any kind, it's important to rest a bit before you delve into your next idea. Taking a break and clearing your mind can be a recipe for future success. Sometimes, it's necessary to create a change of scenery or a vacation to heal your inner spirit.

According to a study published in International Review for the Sociology of Sport, taking a break from thinking is incredibly therapeutic. So, there's no harm in taking a step back before moving onto the next plan to get ahead.

5. They make positive changes

Taking reasonable risks and setting goals can be a recipe for success. A failure can teach you that you may have taken too great a risk, and it can help you to reassess and keep your aspirations more realistic, or help you realize that the risk you took was not great enough.

If you think small, you can fall, so you might just have to think big or go home. The point is that you're making the effort to make tiny but effective changes in your life, all for the better.

6. They give themselves a reality check

When you critically review your last "adventure," one that ended in a failure of some kind, it may give you some clues on how to make your next one better. The reality check may just give you some "aha" moments that can be priceless next time.

Consider the projects and ideas that did work. Your desire to get better may cause you to dissect the things that did work in your life. So, determine the conditions and skills you used to win in the past. You may learn you overlooked something that was a valuable ingredient that can be used in the future.

7. They seek advice from others who have had similar experiences

People who use failure to grow better and stronger ask for advice from people who have gone through something similar. By doing this, they may give you some ideas that you haven't considered on your own. Seeking a mentor, in some cases, can aid in overcoming a loss.

"If you want to grow and be successful, you need to understand what you do well — and not so well. To paraphrase a couple of old adages, we all learn from our mistakes and our experience," professor Kristy Towry said. Learning is never a bad thing. Seeking legal advice, information from a partner, or someone with more experience in an area of interest can be helpful.

8. They find the resources needed to succeed

After a failure, in order to grow, it's important to look for new resources through new contacts and materials. Others may be able to help you with more than just moral support.

Losses often occur when there is a lack of the necessary resources to create a successful outcome. You must not let that happen again, so next time you will need to get whatever it takes to make your project work. Planning, creating, or obtaining resources, and having discipline are part of your future success.

9. They have faith in themselves

Part of recovering after a failure involves a self-confidence check as well. If you don't believe in yourself, then no one else will. People who use failure to grow better and stronger understand this better than everyone else. You must have faith in yourself to succeed.

The worst part of failure is the possibility of losing faith in yourself. If this happens, the chance of success is minimal. A high opinion of yourself allows you to withstand obstacles that are sure to happen with any project or relationship.

"Belief in yourself is the foundation for everything that follows. Without it, you'll be stuck in a cycle of self-doubt and inaction. But once you truly believe in your potential, you unlock the power to create the life you want," New York Times bestselling author Lewis Howes revealed.

10. They don't worry about what others think

When you worry about what other people think, it can only delay you from trying again in another area. There's no shame in failing, but if you allow others to make you feel like you're not a successful person, it can lower your chances of getting back on your feet.

Let others know your loss is just temporary, and worry less about what they think.

11. They meet new people

Incorporate your ability to make new friends or join groups into your strategy for success. It's what individuals focused on growth and strength understand most.

Moral support from friends or a trusted group is a valuable resource, and creating an environment for success is another ingredient that these people use to their advantage. You might just need some new friends or groups of people to support you. You should try to orient yourself around positive people, places, or groups.

12. They self-reflect

When you self-reflect after a loss or failure, it doesn't mean you should stop dreaming of or imagining a better life. Visualizing where you want to be is an essential part of success. The danger of failure is becoming complacent or engaging in negative behaviors that can do more harm than the loss that you suffered.

Turning failure into success may not be easy, but the rewards are great. Those rewards cannot be realized unless you continue to have new ideas and keep trying to make them work. As experts from the University of Melbourne explained, "Asking yourself, 'What can I learn from this experience?' or 'What useful information can I gain from this experience to take forward?' may prepare you better for the next challenge, and foster resilience in the face of stress and hardship."

John Cappello, M.B. A., is a practicing psychic medium, astrologer, radio talk show host, and author of metaphysical books and children's books about angels.