Are you a logical thinker? Do you thrive on data and easily spot patterns? If so, you are a highly analytical mind. This way of thinking is special. People who think this way make for great problem-solvers.

Highly detail-oriented, analytical thinkers are constantly taking in the world around them. They may come off as quiet and reserved, but they are observing. Instead of chatting, they are deep in thought. This leads to great insight. When they do speak up, they are likely asking a question. They are always getting down to the bottom line, learning all the answers to the ‘whys’ that come to mind. Analytical minds share distinct and rare traits. If you recognize any of them, you may just be one of the great thinkers.

People with highly analytical minds usually share these 11 rare traits

1. They are curious

Analytical thinkers are known for their constant questions. Being curious is one of their most well-known traits. As critical thinkers, they continually seek to deepen their understanding of the topic at hand. They fully grasp things by asking questions. You will know you’re dealing with a deep thinker when they are constantly asking questions.

They are on to something with the constant question asking. We can all benefit from asking more questions. While it’s an uncomfortable interaction for many of us, analytical thinkers find it second nature.

2. They see in patterns

Some of us are guilty of giving people too many chances. We do not recognize the constant patterns. An analytical thinker notices it all. They pick up on the data other people provide them. If they see someone acting a certain way, they’ll quickly notice if it is a pattern. When their observations are confirmed, they will not give them another chance.

“Patterns are powerful. They set up expectations, make connections, and inspire burning questions. They can be events that regularly repeat themselves, trends in which events rise or fall over a prolonged period, relationships that create new connections, or they can emerge from seeing the larger picture,” says Robert C. Barkman, Ph.D. “They can be outliers, events that fall outside the norm or newly defined patterns called fractals. Together, pattern recognition can lead to new discoveries, breakthrough ideas, and innovative concepts.”

3. They are emotionally detached

When we think of emotionally detached people, there is a negative correlation. This is not the case with analytical thinkers. This trait allows them to think independently of their feelings. Many of us struggle to come to conclusions without our feelings tainting them. Analytical thinkers know there is more to a situation than how they feel. They can detach from that thought and thoroughly review before making a decision.

Research has found that individuals who kept their emotions from interfering with their decision-making had better results. It allowed them to think clearly. Analytical thinkers naturally have this trait.

4. They have deep focus

Having focus is a trait most successful people have. The ability to tune into something and give it our full attention allows us to perform our best work. This, of course, comes in handy when working on projects or reading. However, it can also prove helpful for our relationships. Being able to provide deep focus on someone can lead to stronger bonds formed.

While focus is a trait most analytical thinkers inherit, there are also ways to strengthen the ability. Analytical thinkers can retrain their brains to focus more strongly and deeply.

5. They are logical

Analytical thinkers are great at logical reasoning. They can put great thought behind what they hear. While some of us can be swayed to believe whatever fits our narrative, analytical thinkers know the importance of grasping the whole story, regardless of what fits their ideology. They’d rather see facts and data, even if they do not support their cause. Logical minds see right and wrong in a special way. They are open to having their opinions changed and always take the most logical route.

Logical reasoning is based on structure and argument. People who naturally have this trait not only think logically, but they also speak logically. They deliver things with facts, not based on opinions. This can frustrate regular thinkers, but it is how naturally logical people process the world around them.

6. They are complex

Intuitive thinkers are less complex than analytical ones. They are more comfortable making decisions based on what feels right. They do not always need all the facts. Analytical thinkers are complex. They see the world differently.

Sometimes, complex people can be cast as difficult. That is not always the case with analytical thinkers. They simply see the world through a different lens.

7. They are good decision-makers

Since they can easily prevent their emotions from clouding their judgment, they are great decision-makers. Their natural trait enables them to think clearly and arrive at the best conclusions. Not everyone is born with that gift. However, because of their logical disposition, they are natural problem-solvers.

Analytical thinkers don't necessarily depend on their intuition. Their decision-making trait comes from the importance they place on data and facts. They are thorough thinkers. Of course, our intuition plays a role in our lives, but analytical thinkers never put feelings over facts.

8. They are skeptical

Intuitive thinkers trust their guts. They can be easily swayed to believe something is true. Analytical thinkers have a rare trait that makes them naturally skeptical. This may sound like a negative trait, but it works in their favor. They do not take things at face value. They will not be able to accept something unless they do their own research on it. They observe every fact and piece of data before making up their minds.

Positive-skepticism, a trait of analytical thinkers, leads to better problem-solving. Not only that, but it also allows them to be innovative. Since they are always second-guessing the situation, they can find more data of their own.

9. They are intellectual

Analytical thinkers are naturally intelligent. They see the logic in everything. Intelligent personality types are highly valued by society. Since they process everything through data, they are confident in their ability to understand a situation. They take the time to learn. These thinkers are never guessing. They absorb all the facts before coming to any conclusions, making them naturally intelligent.

Intelligence is important. Analytical thinkers take pride in this natural trait.

10. They are driven

Driven by data and facts, analytical thinkers are highly motivated. They want to learn everything they can. This natural drive encourages them to test their intelligence. These thinkers are driven to discover new things. They are motivated to accomplish tasks.

Because they don't know all the facts, they fear failure, which drives them to learn everything they can. “Apprehension about failing, and attempts to avoid failure, can drive the pursuit of success. People who are successful in their endeavors or careers often respond affirmatively to the idea that a fear of failure motivates them. When you fear failure, you wonder what other people might think of you, or what you might think of yourself, if you are unsuccessful at completing a project or do not triumph in an effort to realize a goal,” says Mary C. Lamia, Ph.D.

11. They are independent

Analytical thinkers are naturally independent. They are not easily swayed into believing one thing over another. They choose to do all of their own research. Someone cannot convince them to think a certain way. These thinkers do not depend on anyone, either. They are comfortable in themselves and find strength in their own abilities.

Many people hinder themselves from being independent thinkers because they want to fit in. We are often taught that following mass thought is the best move. When someone is a naturally independent, analytical thinker, they do not care about others' thoughts. They thrive on their own conclusions.

