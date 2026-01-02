Are you data-driven and passionate about problem-solving? You may be someone with a highly analytical mind. These individuals think critically about the world around them. They rely on facts, numbers, and data to come to conclusions. While their way of thinking is useful for them, average thinkers may find their thought process annoying.

Analytical thinkers are curious. They are not afraid to ask questions. They may push for more information to support the claim they heard. Since they value facts above all else, they are determined to figure things out without resorting to guesswork. They want their knowledge to have a strong foundation. Since they are constantly seeking more information and thoroughly processing their thoughts, they say phrases that may get under the skin of a more average thinker. They may find their comments frustrating, but analytical thinkers are always looking to learn more and get to the bottom of things.

People with highly analytical minds use these 11 phrases that annoy average thinkers

1. ‘Show me the evidence’

skynesher from Getty Images Signature via Canva

We all know that one person who occasionally bends the truth. They tell these elaborate stories. Sometimes, they are about themselves, which is harmless. However, other times, they relay information about other people or things that are questionable. When someone has a highly analytical mind, they’ll use phrases that demand proof of their accusations.

Most people have cognitive biases or judgments when perceiving information. When someone processes information based on facts, they want to ensure that biases do not cloud their judgment. Instead, they may ask people to show further evidence of their statements, which can be annoying for average thinkers.

2. ‘Please define that’

Karola G from Pexels via Canva

Average thinkers are more intuitive. They trust their guts. Believing what someone says comes easily to them. More analytical thinkers rely on facts and data. They need thorough definitions when coming to conclusions. These thinkers struggle to take things at face value.

Instead, they will ask people to define things when speaking to them. Whether it’s a word they chose to use or confirming the information they are sharing with evidence to back it up, this can get on the nerves of average thinkers.

3. ‘That’s an assumption’

PrathanChorruangsak from Getty Images via Canva

A research project conducted by Gary Kelin, PhD., observed why people make assumptions. In a study that included 120 examples of insight, more than half of them were completely unaware of their own assumptions and beliefs when speaking. “People trap themselves all the time in interpersonal relations, making unwarranted assumptions. In business and military settings, decision makers fail to notice how a small shift in events or capabilities renders their assumptions obsolete. As a result, they miss opportunities and take too long to wake up,” he wrote for Psychology Today.

Analytical thinkers can see through the assumptions people make when talking. They may push for more information, or let them know how their own beliefs are getting in the way of facts. Of course, this can be not very pleasant to the regular thinker.

4. ‘I need more information’

AndreyPopov from Getty Images via Canva

Highly analytical minds do not rush into decision-making. They weigh the pros and cons of every situation before reaching a conclusion. To ensure they are making the correct decision, they may ask for more information. These minds are hard on themselves. They do not want to choose something with little information.

While the average thinker may become frustrated by the information they have to share, research proves that thinking through things before making a decision is helpful. When suggesting ways to help improve your conclusions, Jeremy Nicholson, M.S.W., Ph.D., for Psychology Today, says sleeping on facts and taking your time when making decisions is helpful.

5. ‘That’s anecdotal’

RDNE Stock project from Pexels via Canva

Have you had a conversation with someone who says things with certainty because they have experienced it that way? Whether it’s how a conversation unfolded between themselves and someone else, or a response to something happening in the world around them, these are simply anecdotes. They can be mistaken for facts. For many of us, our independent beliefs are guiding forces. However, we cannot relay them as fact.

For the highly analytical mind, emotion is not evidence. When they are trying to have a fact-based conversation, and the other person brings up something anecdotal, they are not afraid to call it out. This can be annoying for the average thinker.

6. 'I'm not following'

Edmond Dantès from Pexels via Canva

Conversations flow in different ways. Sometimes, we can get excited about a topic. When the energy is high, words can get mixed up. Analytical thinkers are always looking for facts and data. Since we see things through our own lenses, it can be hard to find facts in personal stories. These individuals will often state how they are failing to follow the conversation because they think it is lacking important information.

“Most of the time, we fill the gaps with our own biases, assumptions, beliefs, thoughts, ideas, and conclusions,” says Natalie Christine Dattilo, PhD, for VeryWell Mind. Instead of filling these gaps with their own thoughts, they are looking for truth and will let the other person know they are not following what they are saying because it reads as too personal.

7. ‘Be more specific’

SeventyFour from Getty Images via Canva

Research shows that people enjoy having deeper conversations over simple small talk. We crave human connection. The best way to get to know people is through specific conversations. When someone is a more average thinker, they may tell stories or share information in a more generalized way. I know I am guilty of this at times. I’ll overgeneralize when I don’t know for certain about something. Analytical thinkers can’t stand this way of talking.

They are not afraid to ask people to be more specific. Since they are always looking for facts in conversation, they will seek them out through questions. Saying ‘be more specific’ can rub people the wrong way, but it is just their way of trying to get to the bottom of the situation.

8. ‘I’m not convinced’

Mizuno K from Pexels via Canva

It’s no surprise that analytical thinkers can use some convincing. When you share facts with them, they may not believe you immediately. They need to look at the data themselves. They want to be sure they are receiving the correct information. Psychology says there is a way to help convince them in those moments.

You can help convince the over-analytical mind by mapping their brains. Sounds weird, right? It’s a phrase that helps you explain things in a way that they will understand based on their own thoughts and biases. Since they value facts and data, showing up with that information to back up your claims can help persuade them.

9. ‘Break it down step by step’

Brenda Sangi Arruda from Getty Images via Canva

When someone is a deep thinker who is data-focused, they may say the phrase, ‘break it down step by step.’ It not only helps them understand the situation but also helps them accomplish the task at hand. This idea is called decomposition. It’s breaking down complex ideas into manageable tasks. This is a skill analytical thinkers use well.

“Decomposition strengthens your analytical skills and your tool use. It helps you build skills and clear thinking, in a virtuous circle,” says Alice Boyes, PhD., for Psychology Today. Normal thinkers may find this annoying, but it is a tool complex minds use well.

10. ‘Correlation doesn’t imply causation’

Leung Cho Pan via Canva

We have all heard this saying. Whether it was in a high school science class or in a conversation with our analytical-thinking friend, it can be annoying. Sure, we know that not everything we see has a cause-and-effect relationship. However, when speaking casually, we may slip into that mindset. This is another form of bias, which a deep thinker has no patience for.

If you say something like, ‘I wore this specific shirt and my favorite football team won the big game, I will have to continue to wear it so they will be successful!’ This, of course, is not completely rational, but it is something our minds may think. However, when an analytical thinker hears this, they will tell you that correlation does not imply causation, which can be a bit annoying.

11. ‘That is not logically sound’

kali9 from Getty Images Signature via Canva

I don’t know about you, but I say things that are a bit silly. Sometimes, it’s to make a joke. Other times, it’s something I observe and then share with others. Whatever the situation may be, I know that what I’m saying isn’t exactly rooted in fact. When someone has a deeply analytical mind, they seek information that is backed by data. Even if you are simply making a joke, they will call you out on the lack of logic.

Speaking more creatively and freely may not be logical, but it is good for us. It allows us to think uniquely. We grow as individuals when we give ourselves creative freedom. Of course, thinking logically is important. However, an analytical thinker who is only seeking logic-based conversations may be stifling their own creativity, which can be annoying.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.