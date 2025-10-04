The Art Of Feeling Alive: 7 Simple Habits Of People Who Naturally Thrive

When was the last time you stepped outside your comfort zone and really thrived? And what does stepping out of your comfort zone even mean? We all have routines. You get up and do certain things, often in the same order. Whether you work from home or go to an office, have kids you must feed and transport, or have animals to walk and care for, there is probably a general plan and rhythm to your day.

I love my routines. I like eating the same things, going to the same places, talking to the same people, even running the same route. That said, when was the last time you changed it up? Changing it up and feeling more alive means getting outside your comfort zone. It can be something small, like stopping at the coffee shop you pass daily and picking up a cup of joe.

It might be slightly bigger, like saying hello and possibly prompting a conversation with someone you normally walk past without a smile. Or it could be something major, like quitting your job in a big firm to go it alone, starting to write your first novel, or speaking up to decry an injustice.

Here are 7 simple habits of people who naturally thrive:

1. They face their fears

PeopleImages / Shutterstock

We all have fears. For you, it might be remaining within fifteen miles of where you were born because moving away from everyone and everything you know is too scary.

For someone else, it’s not taking a fantastic job offer because you’ll have to do some public speaking, and you think you might not be able to pull it off without crying or barfing. There’s a long list of things we fear, and that list keeps us from moving forward in life.

People move away from home, speak in front of groups, and do many other terrifying things, and they survive. You find that after you take the plunge, it’s generally not as terrible as you expected it to be. It gets easier the more often you do it. It gives you a chance to see that you’re able to do so much more than you thought you could.

2. They recognize that they are more than their worries

PeopleImages / Shutterstock

When you’re about to do that frightening thing, be it starting a new job or going on a first date, you experience more than simply fear. In the new job, there’s the excitement of a challenge. On a first date, there’s curiosity about who this person is and whether you’ll have a connection.

It helps to notice all the emotions and thoughts you’re experiencing. There may be feelings like excitement, curiosity, desire, and pleasure. There may be thoughts about taking on a challenge, what changes will come as a result, and what other opportunities may arise. Noticing the things you’re feeling and thinking, other than the fear, will help motivate you to keep moving ahead.

Research supports that recognizing multiple emotions alongside fear enhances motivation, improves emotional regulation, and helps with action-taking in challenging situations. Cognitive reappraisal reduces negative emotions by deliberately refocusing attention on aspects of a situation that bring positive emotions, which "restores access to rational thinking."

3. They create opportunities for themselves

PeopleImages / Shutterstock

Sticking to your routines means you probably encounter the same people in the same places on the same days. You may even have the same conversations, each time asking about the same things, their job or their mother, or each time avoiding conversation entirely. This keeps things static.

In a TED Talk about creating opportunities, author Tanya Menon points out how widening our social network can create job opportunities, open us up to different ideas, and allow us to have access to new resources. Most job opportunities come from new contacts, as opposed to the people we’re closest to. Sure, there’s a little anxiety when you deviate from your routine, but it’s worth it when you consider the possibilities.

4. They speak uncomfortable truths to provoke change

fizkes / Shutterstock

Remember being in a group and hearing someone say something so cringe-worthy you could barely stop yourself from going on a rant? Why did you stop? Probably because you didn’t want to bear the discomfort of making others uncomfortable or the worry that they would be upset with you.

You can make a difference. Stepping into that discomfort is liberating. It feels good to get others thinking and be part of the change. Research shows that "when we live authentically with courage, we experience greater satisfaction and inner peace." This is because there is no ongoing conflict between our true selves and the persona we might present.

5. They follow their dreams to achieve them

Dikushin Dmitry / Shutterstock

There’s pretty much only one way to achieve your dreams, and that’s to move toward them. Whether it’s the relationship you desire, a more fulfilling career, or that side-hustle you think could turn into something big, you must sacrifice comfort to give it a shot.

You may have to try something new, like online dating, and face all that anxiety about possible rejection. You may have to start putting feelers out, and then people will know you’re not deliriously happy in your job. But it will get you a few steps closer to your dream.

6. They engage in small acts of kindness

Dmytro Zinkevych / Shutterstock

It may seem like being kind doesn’t mean stepping out of your comfort zone. Consider whether you chose to have a brief conversation with your last restaurant server or whether you made eye contact and smiled at the person in the convenience store as you thanked them for your receipt.

We often automatically neglect these small kindnesses, even though they're often deeply appreciated. When you unexpectedly ask someone how their day is going or smile when you interact with them, you can see the pleasure it brings, and, in turn, you experience that same positive feeling.

Studies show that "individuals who act more prosocially report greater subjective happiness, life satisfaction, and flourishing mental health." This also includes acts of kindness for yourself.

7. They remove themselves from unhappy situations and find new ones

Gorgev / Shutterstock

We all have ways of remaining in an uncomfortable situation because it is known. Making a change means facing the discomfort of the unknown. As Cheryl Strayed noted in Wild, while hiking the Pacific Crest Trail, “There was no escape or denial. No numbing it down with a martini or covering it up with a roll in the hay.”

You don’t know what will happen when you call off the wedding the day before, give up a long-term vice, or acknowledge that you were just not cut out to be a lawyer after three years of law school. What you do know is that staying is making you miserable.

The alternative is unknown territory. It’s also new possibilities. When you pop into that coffee shop, the one you never go to, you might just meet the love of your life. That first conversation you have with the person in the downstairs office could lead to an intro to the editor for your novel, the one that’s going to be a bestseller.

You will meet someone else, you will survive rehab, you will find another career. But only if you step into the unknown — outside of your comfort zone.

Dr. Judith Tutin is a psychologist and certified life coach who offers life coaching and psychotherapy services to address divorce recovery, relationship stress, parenting challenges, work-life balance issues, health and wellness concerns, and living a happy and fulfilled life.