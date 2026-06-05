People Raised In The 60s & 70s Can’t Stand 11 Things Younger Generations Can’t Get Enough Of

Generational differences are impossible to avoid. Every generation develops its own preferences and cultural norms, but that doesn't mean everyone else will understand them.

The world Gen X and baby boomers grew up in no longer exists, as much as they might wish it did. People who grew up in the 1960s and 1970s came of age in a world that looked very different from the one younger generations navigate today. The way they lived their lives was shaped by experiences that often don't have a modern equivalent.

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As a result, there are plenty of trends and behaviors that younger generations embrace wholeheartedly that people who were raised many decades ago simply cannot stand. While some of these differences in opinion are harmless matters of taste, others reflect larger shifts in values.

People raised in the 60s and 70s can’t stand 11 things younger generations can’t get enough of

1. Canceling plans at the last minute

So many young people are getting so used to convenience in their lives that they’re letting comfort sabotage their relationships. They're not showing up for people. They’re refusing to inconvenience themselves to lend a hand. They’re even isolating themselves at the expense of the community they’re yearning for.

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While experts suggest that it’s okay to cancel as long as you’re honest, for young people who are constantly canceling and missing commitments, of course, their relationships are going to suffer. In the name of protecting their peace, they’re pushing everyone away and refusing to show up in the ways that actually matter.

However, for Gen Xers raised in a much different time period, where they had to work for what they wanted on their own, of course, they’re less tortured by the allure of comfort. They know that discomfort is the key to growth and, in some cases, to fostering better relationships.

2. Complaining on social media

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Many people in older generations were raised with a do-it-and-don’t-complain attitude, so it’s not surprising that they often bump heads with young people who seek comfort and convenience above all else. Especially online, when they only see the negative side of someone’s rant or complaint, it gives them the impression that the person is lazy or entitled.

They’re onto something, considering that complaining can rewire the brain for negativity. But just because someone flocks to the internet for solace doesn’t necessarily mean they’re not taking action or changing something.

For many young people, this is their community. Their parents or grandparents might’ve been complaining about the same things to their spouses or friends in-person, but for isolated Gen Zers, social media is their safe space.

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3. Influencer communities

The majority of Gen Z consumers rely on influencers for recommendations, compared to only a fraction of Gen X and baby boomers, who prefer more traditional advertising and search engine marketing. Of course, young people are entertained by and follow influencers because they spend much of their young adulthood watching them online and seeking comfort when isolated in their own lives.

They’ve become unique micro-communities where young people can feel seen and valued. However, for older generations, it can come across as inauthentic and strange because they have their own in-person relationships and interactions that fill that void.

4. Staying up late

Around 93% of Gen Z admit that they’ve stayed up too late because of doomscrolling habits and social media. However, many do appreciate staying up late and claiming some of that alone time for themselves, their hobbies, and all their personal interests. Compared to Gen X, who are often sleep-deprived and stay up late for a variety of reasons, it’s not necessarily a lifestyle habit they love.

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Despite being detrimental to their collective mental health, which is already largely suffering from loneliness and disconnection, it’s a stereotype that most young people have fulfilled by turning into night owls.

5. Taking conversations offline

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Whether it’s opting for emails over in-person meetings at work or ignoring phone calls to send people text messages, Gen Z largely prefers to have offline communication. They’re battling phone anxiety, despite being on them all the time, so it’s not surprising that they love any excuse that offers them the solace of a screen or time to rehearse a conversation.

On the other hand, many older counterparts actually prefer the face-to-face or online alternatives to communicating. It’s a respect thing for some, but for others, it’s a means of connecting that doesn’t feel draining or dulled by a lack of emotions or tones of voice.

6. Needing a label for everything

From personal identities to cancel culture, there are many Gen Z experiences that define their need for labels. Even when it comes to adopting the Gen Z label on the cusp of generations, many young people are incredibly specific about what they’re called and the kind of community they choose.

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Compared to Gen X and baby boomers, who are much less driven by a need for hyper-specific labels and exact definitions out in the world, of course, this kind of specificity can be frustrating.

7. Constantly seeking validation

Whether it’s curating a specific image on social media of fawning in the face of stress, many Gen Zers can’t help but continue to seek out validation and reassurance from others. Especially in situations where their social anxiety or isolation symptoms flare up, they find themselves people-pleasing for comfort.

Compared to Gen X in particular, who are known as the latchkey generation because of how much time they spent at home without guidance as kids, Gen Zers seem to be far more reliant on others. They struggle much more with boredom and sitting still because their phones have become a natural buffer.

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8. Using TikTok as a search engine

Most Gen Zers are swapping Google for social platforms like TikTok and Instagram. Whether they're looking for recommendations or catching up on the news, they look to these social media apps for advice and cultural updates.

Compared to Gen X and baby boomers, who mostly use social platforms only for entertainment and connection, watching young people get their news from TikTok feels alarming. However, in today’s world, sometimes these kinds of testimonials and relevant language are exactly what young people need to become invested.

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9. Ordering delivery for everything

From dinner deliveries to groceries and even overnight shipping for items they could buy in person, Gen Z is spending a lot of money seeking out convenience. For some, it’s a trade-off. They want more free time for themselves, and they’re willing to pay for it. Others are simply using it as a means of instant gratification, in much less healthy ways.

In comparison, Gen X consumers are more than six times less likely to use food delivery than their Gen Z counterparts. They might have the financial means or stability to afford convenience, but the principles they’ve grown into from childhood prevent them from seeking it out all the time.

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10. Using AI for everything

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Despite the anger that has somewhat replaced excitement and hope in younger generations, Gen Z’s adoption of AI tools has been steady. Of course, many can’t escape the pressure to use it at work, but some still use it regularly in their personal lives for convenience. It makes their grocery lists and drafts cover letters, all at the expense of their own critical thinking skills and original thought.

However, Gen Xers’ AI adoption dips significantly compared to that of young people. They’re less likely to source the most convenient, easy way out of a situation, especially with AI tools, and more likely to lean on their own resources, minds, and social networks to find an answer or solve a problem. That’s how they were raised: not only to think for themselves but to accept challenges.

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11. Ghosting people

Even though most can acknowledge the pain that comes from being ghosted by someone, like the person they’ve been speaking with disappearing completely, they still engage in it themselves. Whether it’s a fear of expectations or a desire to avoid confrontation, their need for convenience and comfort is evident in this behavior.

Of course, it harms their relationships, but it also offers that instant sense of comfort and gratification that most young people are still searching for.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.