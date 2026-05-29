Social media encourages all of us to share everything that happens in our lives, for good or bad. Every thought and meal is considered worthy of sharing with anyone who follows us or may be interested enough in the same topic for our post to appear in their feed.

Apps like Instagram and TikTok reward attention and quick reactions, so many people assume the smartest voices online are the loudest. Usually, though, that isn't true. People who actually possess common sense are well aware that there are some things you should refuse to ever post on social media for other people's consumption.

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We all know by now that the internet remembers everything we post long after the emotions we felt when we posted it are gone. One careless post can shape the way other people view you for years. Common sense dictates that there is literally no reason to turn every opinion, argument, achievement, or emotional reaction into content when you can enjoy the moment for yourself or with people who really matter without the same kind of potential for future consequences.

Normal people with actual common sense refuse to post 9 things on social media

1. Every emotional reaction they have in real time

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Genuinely smart people understand that emotions change quickly, and something that feels urgent to post in the moment may feel embarrassing a few hours later. Because of that, they usually avoid posting angry rants or sad monologues in the heat of the moment before they've had time to fully process it.

People often post online impulsively because they are more interested in short-term emotional relief than healthy communication. While they may be hoping to feel validated or understood, social media rarely provides the kind of emotional safety they're actually looking for.

People with common sense know that some emotions deserve privacy. They'd rather calm down first than leave behind a permanent digital footprint of a reaction they no longer vibe with later.

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2. Every single achievement

It used to be that most people let their work speak for itself. While it may be tempting now to post every single achievement on social media, it's pretty clear to anyone with common sense that there is no need to repeatedly prove how successful or impressive you are online.

While there's nothing wrong with celebrating your accomplishments, excessive bragging is likely to backfire, making you seem insecure rather than confident.

Sure, getting tons of likes and comments can temporarily boost your self-esteem, but seeing that you got fewer than other people can plunge you into comparison-based despair. It makes much more sense to be selective about what you share publicly and learn to validate yourself, knowing how great you did.

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3. Every detail of their romantic relationships or family life

It's tempting to want to share all of the excitement you feel about your relationship on social media, but it makes much more sense not to. Intimacy loses meaning when it becomes content.

Plenty of research has shown that rather than enhancing relationships between people, posting on social media platforms is more likely to stir up jealousy and conflicts, lowering relationship satisfaction overall.

Of course, you'll want to share some photos of you and your sweetie doing fun or special things from time to time, but when the post you'll create later becomes more important than the experience of the moment itself, you weaken the connection and dredge up all kinds of bad feelings.

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4. Things meant to make people jealous

Attention-seeking behavior looks pretty obvious to most people on social media these days. Posting something for no reason other than to get revenge or validation may feel good in the moment, but it rarely leads to genuine fulfillment of any kind.

Many people use social media to indirectly compete with others. They post luxury purchases or highly edited images in the hope that someone specific will notice. Unfortunately, participating in this kind of comparison culture usually makes everyone feel worse over time.

Refusing to use social media as emotional warfare is the most sensible thing for all of us. Instead of wasting time and energy trying to make someone else feel inferior, you could be finding plenty of fun things to do that make you feel good about yourself.

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5. Arguments with strangers

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It's rarely productive to engage in difficult conversations on social media, especially when the person you are arguing with is someone you don't know. There are many places that make far more sense to spend your time and energy than fighting with strangers in a comments section.

Arguments of this kind rarely change opinions in meaningful ways. In most cases, people become even more defensive when they feel publicly challenged or embarrassed.

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Besides, not every disagreement deserves your engagement. Sometimes walking away is the most emotionally mature decision of all.

6. Sensitive information

Revealing sensitive information like your location or details about your finances in social media posts can create unnecessary risk. The consequences may not be immediate, but they can be long-lasting and difficult to undo.

For example, someone might post their live location at a restaurant or event without realizing how easily that information can be tracked, then misused by people outside their intended audience. Or someone might record a "what's in my purse" video and accidentally expose their credit card details or their ID. This can lead to identity theft or unwanted access to private financial accounts.

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People with common sense carefully consider things like this before creating any posts, understanding that not every detail of their life is meant for public access or a permanent record.

7. Posts meant to prove how intelligent they are

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There's no need for anyone to constantly demonstrate how much they know. There is a quiet confidence in restraint. In many cases, people who aggressively try to appear smarter than everyone else online come across as insecure or emotionally defensive, even when their information is correct.

Humility often makes intelligence more credible and socially respected. People are generally more receptive to those who communicate thoughtfully instead of trying to dominate every conversation. Tone often matters just as much as content, sometimes even more.

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8. Content that publicly humiliates someone else

Genuinely smart people understand that embarrassing someone online rarely solves anything. Public humiliation often creates defensiveness and unnecessary conflict instead of growth or accountability. Shame-based reactions tend to make people emotionally reactive rather than reflective.

It just makes sense to be careful about how you address disagreement or criticism online. Kindness and self-control leave a much stronger impression than cruelty disguised as honesty.

9. Every moment of their lives

It can be tough to suppress the urge to turn your lived experiences into content. It seems as though more and more people now cannot enjoy a single moment without immediately framing it for an audience or thinking about how it will look online later.

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There's a real difference between experiencing life and performing it. One is immersive, while the other splits your attention in two. Constantly documenting your life on social media lowers mindfulness and increases comparison-based thinking, as experiences become filtered through how they might be perceived rather than how they are actually felt.

MeShanda Deason is a writer with a BFA in Creative Writing from Stephen F. Austin State University and minors in Business Communication and Literature who covers storytelling, culture, identity, and human connection across editorial, journalism, and marketing spaces.