No matter how much you love talking to people, getting on a call can be tedious for anyone at times. But there are some people who truly cannot stand talking on the phone at all to anyone or about anything.

People who hate phone calls of all kinds and with all people usually worry about specific things that make this method of communication especially bothersome. Others may call them dramatic or even selfish, but according to one survey, approximately 76% of millennials and 40% of baby boomers have anxious thoughts whenever their phone rings. So, while it may seem like an issue only a few entitled people may have, the real reasons people panic while on the phone may actually be more relatable than you may realize.

People who hate phone calls usually worry about 11 specific things

1. Being put on the spot

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There's nothing worse than being put on the spot. Whether it's at work or with family, being thrown off and asked touchy questions is bound to make most people uncomfortable. No matter how confident someone is, being vulnerable is never easy.

According to registered/licensed clinical psychologist Jennifer Caspari, Ph.D., "Having to face potential criticism or rejection, it is not easy to take emotional risks and open ourselves up to the possibility of being hurt."

This is probably why those who hate phone calls fear being put on the spot. Not knowing how to respond or push past their own discomfort, they'd rather stall calling than face the music. Call them dramatic, but the fear of looking stupid unsurprisingly drives most people away.

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2. Awkward silence

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Are there people who enjoy silent environments? Absolutely. However, it isn't everybody's cup of tea. For many, silence can feel deafening. Another reason people worry about phone calls is that they fear awkward silence.

They may sound a bit dramatic, but there's tension in silence. Not knowing what's going on in the other person's head, most people need validation to feel assured. Unfortunately, it's hard to do so over the phone. Most people who hate phone calls fail to pick up on body language cues and jump to the worst conclusion.

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3. Not knowing when to speak

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Whether it's with friends or at work, there's bound to be a time when you cut someone off during a call. Feeling awkward, horrified, and guilty, it's easy to want to go mute when you don't know when to speak. However, this is especially true during phone calls.

As most people know, misunderstandings are easy to come by in phone calls. Not being able to pick up on cues easily, their worst fear is accidentally disrespecting someone. This makes sense, as according to a study published in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology, disrespect leads to an increase in aggression.

So, fearing the worst, those who hate calling tend to stay silent for the most part. Not knowing when to speak or what someone is thinking makes communication ten times worse on a call than in person.

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4. Misunderstanding tone

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Once again, it's easy to lose the original meaning of someone's words when you're on call. Most people misunderstand tone when they can't see the other person's facial expression or hear their voice clearly. From believing they are being passive-aggressive to thinking they're being cold, phone calls can be anxiety-inducing when someone doesn't know where they stand.

During professional phone calls, they may feel there's nothing to be done. Needing to bear the awkwardness and uncertainty, a ten-minute phone call can feel unbearably long. However, if someone is on the phone with someone they're close to, don't be afraid to clarify. It's awkward, but clearing up misunderstandings makes for a much more productive conversation.

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5. Unexpected topics

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Phone calls can go left fairly quickly. Whether it's setting an appointment or talking with a parent, awkward questions and propping are one of the main reasons people fear talking on the phone. It might sound overdramatic, but most people aren't alone in this.

According to board-certified in both pediatric pulmonology and general pediatrics, Ran D. Anbar, M.D., "Fear of the unknown is common among many of my patients with anxiety."

That being said, just because it's nerve-racking doesn't mean people can avoid phone calls forever. There are uncomfortable things in life that people must tolerate. Awkward and invasive phone calls with a doctor or family member are one of them.

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6. Pressure to respond immediately

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There are going to be times in life when people feel overwhelmed. Outside of work and school, dealing with people regularly can also feel overwhelming. From feeling pressured to speak to feeling pressured to respond right away despite one's unreadiness, this is another specific reason some people hate phone calls.

The average person doesn't want to be made to feel dumb. Needing time to think and assess their options, it can feel anxiety-inducing to no longer be given an option. Being forced to answer quickly is another reason why some people avoid phone calls at all costs.

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7. Fear of saying the wrong thing

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On the surface, it sounds like a minor thing to be terrified of, right? Sure, sounding unintelligent isn't the best feeling in the world, but it's unavoidable. Whether it's on call, at work, or in a classroom, not knowing isn't always a bad thing. For many, admitting their lack of knowledge brings them a step closer to growing in knowledge.

As Albert Einstein once said: “The more I learn, the more I realize how much I don't know.” Still, most people can't get out of their own heads, which is probably why they hate calling.

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8. Bad news or confrontation

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Outside of being put on the spot, receiving bad news or confrontation is another universally unpleasant experience. Feeling unprepared, lost, confused, and embarrassed while going through this in any capacity is a huge no-go for the average person. This is probably why talking on the phone is so unpopular.

Fearing what they'll hear, some people avoid calling because they know it might end in learning about a disaster. Avoiding it at all costs is another main reason why calling by phone is becoming less and less popular.

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9. Performance anxiety

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Some people aren't that social. No matter how much they try to put on a brave face, the thought of socializing in any capacity fills them with dread. This is probably why another reason people hate calling. Knowing they have to put on their customer service voice, they'd rather step on Legos.

They may be overreacting, but they're already at their limit. Not having enough time in the day to reset is no wonder some people snap. According to the Health University of Utah, “Burnout creates a vicious cycle of working harder to fix the situation, which contributes to exhaustion, withdrawal, depression, and anxiety."

So, if someone is avoiding talking on the phone, check in on them. Most likely, they're burned out and need a break from performing.

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10. Past negative experiences

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Everyone's had an unpleasant phone call once or twice in their life. Whether it was arguing with their spouse or being put on hold for hours, phone calls don't always go the way people expect. As a result, another reason some people hate calling is that they've had a negative experience in the past.

Sure, people shouldn't bring the past into the present, but they can't help themselves. Worried about repeating the same old conversation, they become avoidant. Dodging phone calls from friends and family, they'd rather pretend they were busy than face discomfort. It isn't ideal, but they don't know how to deal with that anxiety.

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11. Fear of being judged

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Finally, people who hate phone calls usually worry about the fear of being judged. Once again, it sounds far-fetched, but fear of judgment is much more common than people think. As psychologist Bonnie Zucker, Ph.D., said, "Many people have at least some fears of other people’s judgments. We all have our insecurities, and it’s easy to assume that others judge us based on these perceived shortcomings."

This is why they hate phone calls. Not knowing what the other person is thinking and being unable to read their body language, most people fear judgment and hold themselves back in life.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology.