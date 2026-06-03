Generational gaps aren't just in values, but also in lifestyles and daily habits.

In fact, Gen X people can't seem to grasp many modern things that younger generations do without even thinking, from social media usage to communication habits. They live their lives differently, but they also have different foundational experiences and traumas that shape how they behave. There's no right and wrong, just familiar and unfamiliar.

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Gen X people can't seem to grasp 10 modern things that younger generations do without even thinking

1. Using TikTok for news and information

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According to a study from Pew Research Center, more than 1 in 5 Americans regularly use TikTok to get their news, many of whom are Gen Zers. Not only that, but they're also using TikTok as a search engine, looking up answers to problems and even buying necessities right from the platform.

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Growing up with cell phones and technology, it's no surprise that Gen Zers rely on it, compared to older generations who are used to analog alternatives and figuring things out on their own. Some Gen Xers may consume news on their phones, but rarely does it come from TikTok, which has been proven inaccurate and misleading over and over again.

2. Intentionally letting their phones go to voicemail

Why wouldn't you answer your phone if someone's calling and you know who they are? To Gen Xers, that feels like second nature and common sense. However, for over one-quarter of Gen Zers, intentionally ignoring phone calls and letting them go to voicemail is how they cope with phone anxiety.

Especially when they get an unexpected FaceTime or phone call, and they aren't prepared or comfortable speaking, they'll make up a million excuses for why they ignore the call. It's a modern symptom of anxiety from technology and convenience that older generations can't seem to grasp.

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3. Being friends with someone they've never met

Whether it's talking to someone through a video game headset or keeping internet friends for decades without ever meeting face-to-face, the internet relationships and communities that many Gen Zers rely on for connection are things older generations struggle with accepting.

Of course, going outside and making in-person connections is second nature to most Gen Xers, because they practiced it often growing up. They were never entirely confined to their homes or filling boredom with a screen. However, Gen Zers struggle with loneliness today because they have difficulty with community spaces and social interaction, along with time spent out of their homes. That's what makes the comfort of an online connection great for bridging the gap.

4. Ordering everything online

Especially considering so many young people feel isolated and lonely at home, older generations can't grasp that they still use convenience apps and delivery services to avoid human interaction. Of course, it's more nuanced than just coping with social anxiety. It's also about signaling status and grasping at instant gratification, or getting the dopamine of spending money, even when it's bad for their well-being.

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Even on food delivery apps alone, the amount of Gen Zers ordering food online is almost double that of Gen Xers.

5. Overusing internet slang

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While it might seem unprofessional or confusing to older generations, internet slang is a pillar of community for Gen Zers, just like any other demographic's language creates meaning for them. It's a tool for them to seek greater social acceptance and to feel like they belong in a culture that's systematically isolating them.

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Even if their older counterparts can't grasp the meaning behind terms and chalk up the slang to immaturity, they can't write off how important this language actually is.

6. Needing meaning at work

With a strong sense of work ethic and the family values of their parents, Gen Xers often work to get the job done. They may not feed into hustle culture as heavily as the generation before them, but it's still a pillar of their lives. They still find themselves working for the paycheck or to have the freedom to spend more time at home, regardless of whether or not they like their job.

However, as a study from Deloitte explains, Gen Zers care a lot more about prioritizing meaning and value in their work. In fact, a great deal of their identity stems from meaning in their careers, likely because of the pressure they faced growing up.

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7. Sharing locations with everyone

The Find My Friends app on an iPhone is a nightmare for most Gen Xers. They may not be entirely private people, but they do care about keeping some things for themselves. However, compared to young people who share their locations with friends and family, and even co-workers at times, it's a stark difference in lifestyles.

When a Gen Z person wants to know if their friend is busy, they don't send a text. Instead, they check their location. It may be a complete and total invasion of privacy for older generations, but for young people, it's second nature.

8. Curating social feeds

A 2023 report found that more than 90% of Gen Xers use social media every single day. However, the behaviors they engage in online and the kinds of things they're doing on social media are worlds different from their Gen Z counterparts.

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While there are vast differences, from spending money to building community, Gen Zers also often craft whole identities and feed online. Their online persona is intentionally chosen and crafted, rather than acting simply as a mirror to their real lives. Of course, not every young person puts a lot of effort into their social media appearance, but most, tied up in comparison culture, can't help it.

9. Recording everything

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While young people do love curating social media feeds, their tendency to take photos of everything is nuanced. While it can help people cherish the moment and offer them a memory to look back on, it also tends to take people out of living presently and disconnect them from the people they're with. In fact, experts suggest that trying to capture the memory with a photo actually distorts people's memories.

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Gen Xers can't seem to grasp the need to always be on a phone or to take photos of everything, especially when they're not sharing these kinds of memories online. They want to be present and soak up quality time, not be distracted by someone on their phone.

10. Overusing emojis

Much like slang and language, emojis often serve a different purpose and mean different things from generation to generation. For Gen Xers, they're occasionally used, usually for exactly the kind of message the photo displays, but for many Gen Zers, it's far more subtle.

With layers of social media culture and digital slang, using them in emails and text messages is layered, which is something their Gen X counterparts may never get the chance to grasp.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.