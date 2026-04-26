Every generation has different lessons to learn, including life skills that are more or less relevant based on technological and societal shifts.

For example, many of the things Gen X learned by the age of 15 are things that some Gen Z adults still don't know. Gen X was raised in a time when independence was vital and a digital landscape didn't really exist. Having been more coddled by their parents and growing up in an online environment, Gen Z has so far had little use for the analog life lessons that shaped who their Gen X parents are today.

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Here are 11 things Gen X kids learned by age 15 that some Gen Z adults still don’t know

1. Being alone for most of the day can be fun

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Without parents constantly looming in the background or investing in babysitters when they had an eldest child, Gen Xers spent most of their time alone.

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While Gen Z does spend a lot of time at home, there’s a big difference between their perception of alone time and that of Gen Xers. Compared to Gen Xers, who had the freedom to manage boredom productively, many young people simply resort to the distractions of mindless entertainment or their phones for comfort.

2. You can have difficult conversations without supervision

Many kids today have overbearing parents who resolve their issues for them and step in to make their kids’ lives more comfortable, and it’s not surprising. With rising exposure to horror stories and the worst parts of the world online, of course, more parents today are struggling with constant anxiety over the safety and well-being of their kids.

However, this kind of parenting only creates anxiety in their kids, urging them to avoid discomfort in social interactions and relationships throughout their entire lives. Compared to Gen X kids, who learned social skills and basic manners by leaving the house on their own as young kids, Gen Z seeks comfort in alone time and screens.

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3. You can fix things instead of replacing them

While Gen Xers certainly faced some traumas and struggles from being the least nurtured generation, they also learned life skills like fixing things and patience that are invaluable in their adult lives. Especially in a consumerist society that exploits people’s inability to wait or to fulfill themselves internally, simply being willing to fix something rather than replace it is a superpower.

Unlike Gen Z, who gets easily swept up in online comparison culture and overspends in hopes of finding a sense of belonging by following trends, Gen X has spent more time learning practical skills in childhood than Gen Zers have in their entire lives.

4. How to manage both homework and chores

While many kids today need the guidance of their parents to manage their obligations and expectations, Gen X had more space to build resilience by fulfilling their responsibilities without the pressure to be perfect. They did their homework alone and completed chores without much (or sometimes any) compensation, while also having free time to simply be a kid.

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While they might have had to deal with the annoyances of helping around the house, they largely had the luxury of being a kid, while many Gen Zers are expected to live fully scheduled lives, taking on a number of extracurriculars to prove their worth.

5. That you can wait for something without being constantly entertained

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Gen Z is facing several consequences of living with constant stimulation and entertainment, including reduced attention spans and a lack of social skills. Not only do they rarely appreciate the benefits of spending time alone in boredom, but they’re also incentivized to seek instant gratification from their phones rather than build patience through stillness.

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Without screens in their pockets or parents constantly monitoring their time, Gen X kids learned to manage their boredom while waiting for things. They had to save up for what they wanted and endure the discomfort of not having them right away, and even though it was annoying as kids, their patience is better off today because of it.

6. The value of independence

Teaching kids independence often comes from allowing them to make mistakes and figure out how to manage hardships on their own. Rather than constantly swooping in and saving the day, Gen Xers’ parents did just that. They stepped back and allowed their kids to figure things out, even if it wasn’t always easy or comfortable.

After going through childhood experiences that have sabotaged their emotional regulation and social skills, the financial and social circumstances Gen Z is faced with today make it even harder for them to live independent lives.

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7. How to be resilient in the face of discomfort

Although they’re the most stressed and concerned generation today, Gen X developed resilience from their childhood experiences. From being told to walk it off after scraping their knee to being expected to handle awkward Interactions outside the house on their own, they were no strangers to discomfort.

However, for many Gen Zers struggling to even leave the house or meet new people, everything feels uncomfortable. Everything feels embarrassing, and it’s that shame that urges them to avoid newness and challenge at the expense of their growth.

8. How to make new friends

Gen Z is now experiencing higher rates of social isolation and loneliness than any other generation. While the root causes for this are nuanced, from screen-time and social anxiety around leaving the house, they’re clearly struggling with finding the communal sense of belonging people need to thrive.

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With plenty of time for unstructured play early in their lives, Gen X was more likely to learn to socialize and make new friends as children. When they left the house or went to school, it was their responsibility to make these connections and fill their own time without constant stimulation or comfort from a TV screen or cell phone to distract them.

9. How to look at the bright side of things

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With kids today facing media overload and mental health concerns in the face of overexposure to harmful stories online, it’s not surprising that many have adopted a pessimistic mindset. According to a study from the Gallup-Walton Family Foundation, Gen Zers between 14 and 29 report the poorest mental health of any generation, partially because of this exposure.

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While Gen X kids could manage discomfort and plan for the future while looking on the bright side, many Gen Zers today are solely focused on what’s missing. Whether it’s pressures to compare themselves, mental health struggles from screen-time overuse, or overexposure to the world’s worst stories and headlines through media, they’re struggling.

10. How to accept feedback from authority

Many Gen X teenagers had no choice but to respect authority, whether it was their teachers or their parents. They were expected to accept feedback and change their behavior when corrected, not push back or get defensive, as many younger generations do today.

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Especially when the structures and institutions meant to create safety are now points of contention, it’s not surprising that Gen Z feels completely detached from traditional sources of authority. Having been raised by parents who preferred a gentle parenting style, Gen Z is used to having space to push back instead of simply accepting authority and regulating on their own time.

11. To rely on themselves to solve problems

While it’s true that many young adult Gen Zers are still reliant on their parents for financial assistance, according to a study from Bank of America, even as teenagers, the "coddling” and “gentle” parenting styles they experienced created an emotional dependency. From expecting instant comfort to having parents solve all their problems for them, the overbearing parents they grew up with sabotaged their ability to simply rely on themselves.

However, Gen X kids, often known as the latchkey generation, had no choice but to mature and build their sense of self. From spending most of the day alone to managing all their responsibilities without a parent in the background, they knew how to take care of themselves before they even became adults.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.