People Who Refuse To Use AI & ChatGPT Have 10 Very Rare Traits

"Why would I bother to read something someone couldn't be bothered to write?" communications worker Sabine Zetteler asks, collectively summing up narratives of anti-AI individuals.

While there are certainly practical, efficient ways to leverage AI in your personal and professional life, certain people who refuse to use AI and ChatGPT have rare traits that push them away. Whether it's a mission to protect human voices and jobs or a climate justice-related mindset, they're straying from the over 34% of people flocking to AI tools like ChatGPT every month.

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People who refuse to use AI and ChatGPT usually have 10 very rare traits

1. They value human touch and original thought

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While some people try to justify opting for technology and AI tools with excuses like "I spend more time being creative" or "it makes my life easier," most of the time, AI actually sabotages our human connection. It's replacing some elements of human touch and original thought that only we as people can understand and verbalize.

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So, on top of all the emotional and cognitive issues that come from overusing AI, there's also an inevitable, nuanced kind of loneliness coming our way.

2. They appreciate art and culture

As a study from Frontiers in Psychology explains, appreciating and being around art often helps to improve our emotional intelligence, as it connects us with the human experience and the emotions of an artist, without always having them around to speak with. In some ways, these human creative projects and pieces are a form of connection in themselves, meeting our evolutionary need for belonging in unique ways.

However, if someone is using AI as a substitute for human creativity and lived experience, they're missing out on the empathy and connection that comes from appreciating it. Whether it's graphic design for brand advertising or a literal piece of digital art being shared on social media, people who refuse to use AI would always prefer the human touch.

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3. They aren't entirely trusting of technology

On top of being relatively inaccurate, a study from Washington State University found that AI tools like ChatGPT are also somewhat inconsistent, giving different answers for the same prompt over and over again. So, it's no surprise that people refusing to use AI are worried about inaccuracies, because they're clearly there.

They're not trusting of technology, at least to the extent of using it as a shortcut for real human touch and critical thinking at work or in their personal lives.

4. They take pride in hard work

Even if the shortcuts and efficiency AI tools provide in the moment seem harmless, a new 2026 study suggests that using AI for basic tasks for just 10 minutes can actually harm your intellect and cognitive skills. For people who take pride in their work ethic and achieving as a result of their own hard work, AI only takes away from that.

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They're not interested in taking shortcuts because the difficulties and challenges they face while chasing a goal or completing a difficult project play into the relief and pride they feel at the end. It's not outcomes they're focused on, but learning, growing, and achieving without help from systems and AI that drain their energy and intellect.

5. They care deeply about climate change

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From water consumption to heightened electricity demand, the rapid development and overuse of AI ultimately come with environmental consequences, according to an MIT study. The question of whether or not someone uses them comes from whether or not they know, or care about, how their daily habits play into those impacts on the climate and world around them.

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If you haven't already heard the alarming data, a single ChatGPT conversation is often the equivalent of buying and dumping out a single plastic-use water bottle. That's the scale of environmental impact you're choosing to shoulder when relying on AI tools every single day.

People who refuse to use AI and tools like ChatGPT don't just know this data. They're actively working to make it public knowledge. Their daily choice is a stance and vehicle of activism, whether they realize it or not.

6. They have rich lived experiences

While AI and tools like ChatGPT are often marketed to enhance the human touch and make life easier for humans, many people who refuse to use them in their everyday lives are too protective of their life experiences to take shortcuts. They want raw, human voices and emotions, even if it's at work, and care more about protecting that imperfect version of themselves and life than efficiency.

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Especially considering the research that suggests AI is "dulling" human minds, even if it does create more space for creativity and original thought, there's a chance the human experience we're all yearning for is being shaken and harder to conceptualize in a modern AI world.

7. They're big-picture thinkers

Many people today are swept up in the novelty and excitement of AI tools like ChatGPT, but the people who refuse to use them are often caught up in the big-picture consequences. As a study from the University of Bath suggests, these people are often more intelligent, as they can remove themselves from instant gratification and present excitement to consider the larger picture of their actions.

Of course, many researchers are already clocking the first waves of cognitive erosion as a long-term consequence of overusing AI. It's these collective groups that are the first ones to actually consider and care about long-term consequences, at least more so than the conveniences of using AI in their everyday lives.

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8. They lead with their values

While a Gallup study reveals that many young people currently using AI don't "feel great" about it, and have mixed feelings of anger and resentment for the role it plays in their everyday lives, it's only the people leading with their honest values that are creating distance.

Especially when instant gratification and convenience are tied up in someone's usage of AI, it's not surprising that many younger generations socialized into seeking them out from their phones are struggling to create their own boundaries. People refusing to use AI have had to learn how to appreciate patience and delayed gratification, alongside critical thinking skills, to lead with their values. Even if it wasn't always easy, they're more secure people today, without a dependence on technology or AI to live their lives.

9. They have strong morals

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One of the major reasons why someone may choose to avoid AI is because of ethical implications. On many levels, they believe there's something immoral or unethical about regularly turning to tools like ChatGPT, and because they have a strong moral compass, they rarely overlook those values for the sake of convenience or efficiency.

Especially when it's used for important life moments, like writing a speech for someone, crafting a heartfelt message, or "summarizing" someone's lived experience, it's these people refusing to use AI that would rather ethically write and craft them with their own human voice and time.

10. They care about learning

As BYU professor Jacob Steffen explains, "It is important to understand your goal behind creating something. Is it to learn? Is it to get something done fast? Are you presenting something as your own work, or as a gift to someone else? These questions can help us decide when to use AI."

So, if someone's motivation when using AI is to learn, chances are they're not actually going to. As another study from PNAS explains, AI without guardrails not only takes over and sabotages critical-thinking skills, but it also sabotages any chance we have to learn new information and skills.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.