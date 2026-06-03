People Raised In The 60s & 70s Are Right About 10 Things That Younger Generations Don’t Want To Admit

With life experience and the practical skills that so many young people are missing out on today, baby boomers and Gen X have an advantage.

Of course, every generation has something unique to bring to the table, but there are all kinds of things people raised in the 60s and 70s are right about, even if the younger generations don’t want to admit it. From setting boundaries around screen time to seeking out challenges that may hurt a bit before you actually grow from them, sometimes what we fight hardest against is exactly what we need to do.

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People raised in the 60s and 70s are right about 10 things that younger generations don’t want to admit

1. Boredom is a good thing

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Even though their own kids get easily annoyed if they have to spend even a few moments bored without entertainment, younger boomers and older Gen Xers who were raised in the 60s and 70s know better than anyone that needing to find ways to fill your time alone is a gift. Especially given that boredom allows people to get creative, practice introspection, and regulate emotions without constant distractions, it’s an experience more people need than ever today.

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Instead of immediately opening their phones to doomscroll or engaging in mindless entertainment to avoid the stillness of solitude, people from older generations are right to accept and allow boredom in.

2. You shouldn’t need your phone for everything

Many young people are entirely reliant on their phones, often without even realizing it. From getting places in their car to feeling more comfortable at home, they need the stimulation, tools, and entertainment that screens provide, or everything crumbles.

While younger boomers and Gen X spent a lot of time and energy developing the modern world and its technological advancements, they still remember the purpose that comes from times when you're not locked behind a screen. Not only are they less anxious about their phones, but they also have the resourcefulness to figure things out when they lose their phones or don't have access to the internet.

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3. Being consistent is important

Even though many young people have normalized inconsistency in their relationships in the name of protecting their peace, older generations know that relationships take work. Of course, they shouldn’t feel like a chronic obligation, but sometimes, you have to inconvenience yourself to show up and support the people you love. If you expect the same, that’s the kind of effort healthy partnerships require.

When it comes to showing up on time, keeping commitments, and doing what they say they’ll do, people raised in the 60s and 70s show up in their relationships, even if it means tolerating discomfort. Clearly, their work ethic values apply not just to their professional lives but also to their personal ones.

4. Avoiding hard things makes them harder

As a study published in the Journal of Consulting and Clinical Psychology explains, avoidance only amplifies the stress and anxiety someone feels around a certain situation or topic. The more they avoid it, the more stress-inducing it becomes, even if choosing to ignore it offers a brief moment of comfort.

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Gen X and younger boomers, who’ve been taught to lean into challenges and who’ve accepted that life is rarely fair or easy, know how to grow in the face of discomfort. They don’t run when things get tough, but lean in to see what they can learn.

5. Inconveniences aren't always bad

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From waiting for what they wanted to working toward personal goals, people raised in the 60s and 70s appreciate delayed gratification. Compared with the entitlement and anxiety of young people today, who need constant stimulation and convenience to feel comfortable, their older counterparts know how to invest in things and manage their discomfort as they wait.

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They know that inconvenience, even when annoying and frustrating, isn’t something to completely avoid. It’s not a problem that needs to be fixed with a new expense or complaint. It teaches people to slow down and exercise patience.

6. Not every feeling deserves your attention

We are not our thoughts. We’re not even every passing emotion. Yet, so many people derail their moods and sabotage their entire day by letting a single feeling take control. That’s why people whose minds are always wandering are often less happy, because they’re offering too much space to thoughts that don’t deserve their attention.

However, Gen X and younger baby boomers, who not only learned to spend time alone with their thoughts but also to manage and work through all the difficult ones during periods of discomfort, know how to create space for themselves. They know that they don’t have to acknowledge every thought, and can often healthily suppress negative ones to keep themselves on track.

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7. Being present matters

Most people raised in the 60s and 70s developed their social skills before technology distractions and social anxiety from cell phones became widespread. They learned to make eye contact, be present with people, and have small talk, even when it was easier to ignore or avoid conversations entirely.

However, today, when even the mere presence of a phone derails attention and engagement, many young people are suffering from disconnection. On top of screen-induced isolation and anxiety, it’s clear that Gen Zers don’t want to admit there’s something wrong, especially when it’s communicated by older generations they’re used to being judged by.

8. Therapy speak isn’t the same as intelligence

Despite what Gen Zers believe, using therapy speak doesn’t make you an emotionally intelligent person. Of course, someone who goes to therapy might have more access to this language and use it more frequently, but just because you claim someone is gaslighting you or being a manipulator doesn’t make you all-knowing.

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While there are still mental health stigma issues that plague older generations from asking for help, they are onto something when it comes to therapy speak. Just because someone can use it doesn’t mean they’re necessarily right.

9. You should talk to people with differing opinions

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While there are some situations where someone’s differing values threaten someone’s well-being and health, in most cases, the sheer discomfort of a conversation with someone who doesn’t agree with you is actually quite healthy. Their information and perspectives may not change your mind, but at least you can learn from someone and learn to offer empathy for things you don’t understand.

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Asking questions and being open-minded in these conversations helps you grow as a person, even if they’re not always easy conversations to have.

10. Not everything needs to be documented

Especially when you’re taking photos for the sake of sharing them or seeking validation, you’re only harming the enjoyment of an interaction or experience. For some people, documenting the moment can increase their enjoyment, but for most, it just undermines their ability to be present.

Gen X and younger boomers, who figured out how to enjoy interactions and be present before the allure of social media took hold, may be annoyed by someone constantly taking pictures. But they’re also right that putting the phone down sometimes and being present can actually add value to your relationships and quality time.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.