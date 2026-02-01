Even if we regularly overlook them, small acts of kindness and goodness in the world are powerful. It's these small acts of cooperation and kindness that truly boost personal well-being and general goodness in the world. There's a ripple effect when we hold the door for strangers or speak the compliments we're thinking inside to other people, which truly empowers people to do more good in their lives.

Of course, most people with these small, kind habits aren't thinking about the big picture — they're simply driven by things like empathy or social awareness when they're around others. And people who almost always hold the door for strangers usually have these specific personality traits.

People who almost always hold the door for strangers usually have these 11 specific personality traits

1. They're selfless

Sanja Miljevic | Shutterstock

When someone is selfless, rather than constantly wrapped up in their own needs and desires, it doesn't just manifest in large ways like emotionally supporting people through hardship or donating time and money — it can also be subtle. Things like opening the door for a stranger or offering a compliment to someone, even when they're having a hard day, are all signs of a selfless person.

Especially in our culture, growing more narcissistic by the day, it's these small, selfless acts that truly make a huge impact. People who almost always hold the door for strangers usually have these specific personality traits and are keeping the goodness alive in the world through tiny, everyday actions.

Advertisement

2. They're prosocial

SpeedKingz | Shutterstock

Prosocial behaviors — from volunteering to showing compassion for others — are powerful for boosting personal well-being and health, according to a study from Nature Human Behavior. Even if they're only small acts of kindness that take a few seconds to indulge in, they're intrinsically connected to our moods, mental health, and connections with others.

People who almost always hold the door for strangers usually have these prosocial personality traits. They're not so caught up in their own needs and routines that they fail to acknowledge the people living life around them, and it boosts everyone's well-being in the process.

Advertisement

3. They're confident and self-assured

AYO Production | Shutterstock

Social isolation, anxiety, and self-esteem are all inherently intertwined, according to a Missouri Medicine study. For example, if someone is insecure and constantly worried about how other people perceive them, they might be less likely to spark a conversation or intentionally engage with strangers around them to stay in their comfort zone.

However, on the other hand, people who are naturally confident and secure in themselves don't worry about other people's perceptions or opinions of them when they're out in the world. They're not expecting anything from anyone, and yet, they still make time to engage in small acts of kindness to spread joy. People who almost always hold the door for strangers usually have these specific personality traits.

Advertisement

4. They're calm and intentional

Gorgev | Shutterstock

According to psychologist Harry Cohen, intentional acts of kindness can promote personal health and better mental well-being. On top of that, these small actions often boost interpersonal relationships and small moments of connection.

These types of calm and intentional people aren't easily derailed by small inconveniences or "wasted" time — they're willing to set their needs temporarily to the side to help people and offer them a small dose of kindness.

Advertisement

5. They're reliable

fizkes | Shutterstock

People who are naturally reliable are not only available to help and support themselves and their loved ones, but also strangers around them in public settings. When someone needs help or a boost of encouragement, they're always there to offer it.

People who always hold the door for strangers are consistent with these habits because they're reliable. They don't do things for attention or shift their kindness depending on what's happening in their life, because it's a consistent part of their identity and actions.

Advertisement

6. They're sensitive and intuitive

fizkes | Shutterstock

People who are intuitive about other people's energy and sensitive to the social environments around them are more likely to notice when someone needs support. They notice when people are feeling excluded, when they're upset, or even when they need a helping hand in a public space.

People who almost always hold the door for strangers have these specific personality traits. They notice when people need help and are socially aware of the people around them, and aren't afraid to give up some of their time and effort to help.

Advertisement

7. They're respectful

SistersStock | Shutterstock

People who are naturally respectful, not only to themselves but to strangers, social norms, and basic expectations, are more likely to engage in small acts of kindness.

According to a BYU study, these small acts of kindness — even one a week — don't just offer respect to other people and craft a sense of trust, but they also reduce loneliness for everyone involved. From holding doors open to expressing a compliment to a stranger, it's these small acts of kindness that truly prompt more good in our communities and in society at large.

Advertisement

8. They're secure

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

People who don't need external validation or attention from others are often more secure in their personal identity and well-being. They don't need to sabotage connections and small acts of kindness in search of status or praise, because their kindness is unconditional.

Their desire to help others and engage in small acts of kindness is rooted in a simple desire to help others, as they hope others will be there to support them when they need it.

Advertisement

9. They're compassionate

AnnaStills | Shutterstock

According to a study from Mindfulness, people who lead with compassion and kindness, not only toward others but also themselves, tend to be more resilient and grounded in their lives. Instead of leading with an aura of selfishness and anxiety, these people lead with kindness — and their connections and mental health are better for it.

People who almost always hold the door for strangers have these specific personality traits. They lead with compassion, so even on hard days and amid stressful routines, they're willing to help others, even in small, intentional ways.

Advertisement

10. They're cooperative

Little Pig Studio | Shutterstock

As a study from PNAS, cooperation largely plays a role in crafting our societies — from interactions with strangers to small acts of kindness, and even influence over social norms and constructs.

People who engage in cooperative interactions, like holding open a door for someone, are feeding into the societal norms and expectations we live alongside every single day.

Advertisement

11. They're spiritual

Jacob Lund | Shutterstock

If someone is spiritual or trusting in some kind of higher power or religion, chances are they have some kind of routine that plays into karma or kindness. By treating others with the kindness they yearn for in all their interactions, they hope to, in some way, receive some kind of goodness in return.

Of course, not every person who engages in small acts of kindness or holds a door open for a stranger is expecting something in return, but their kindness and compassion could be motivated by a sense of internal spirituality and connectedness.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.