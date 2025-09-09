When you're trying to decide who you want to open your heart to, it's wise to take a close look at their dominant personality traits and characteristics to see whether or not they know how to show compassion, or if being compassionate is as important to them as it is to you.

As David Keltner, director of the Berkeley Social Interaction Laboratory and author of Born to Be Good: The Science of a Meaningful Life, shared in an interview, "Meditating on a compassionate approach to others shifts resting brain activation to the left hemisphere, a region associated with happiness, and boosts immune functions."

Everything great about humans can be traced to the desire to help others in need. This is what compassion is all about. Compassion is the essence of true love. Compassion is the key to a secure, loving relationship and to a happy life. Experts have found that giving and receiving compassion makes people happier by decreasing stress levels. Compassion helps us shift our perspective away from our own struggles and gives us a sense of spiritual well-being.

Here are 7 signs of a deeply compassionate person who quietly changes lives, according to psychology:

1. They're honest

MAYA LAB / Shutterstock

Compassionate people do not cover up. They can face and express the truth of who they really are. They are not afraid of being wrong or weak. They understand that mistakes and weaknesses are part of the human condition.

Dishonest people try to hide their mistakes and imperfections. They often have an inflated view of themselves. Honest people are humble, self-revealing, and able to identify with the struggles of others. They have a genuine desire to be helpful to others in need.

These individuals possess the ability to see themselves in others' pain. This capacity transforms their desire to help from obligation into authentic care. They're not helping to feel good about themselves, but because they genuinely understand what it feels like to need help.

2. They don't judge

Ground Picture / Shutterstock

Dr. Brené Brown, research professor at the University of Houston and authority on empathy, shame, vulnerability, and courage, defines shame as "the intensely painful feeling or experience of believing that we are flawed and therefore unworthy of love and belonging — something we’ve experienced, done, or failed to do makes us unworthy of connection."

You might think that someone who struggles with shame would have more compassion for others in need, but the opposite is usually true. It's hard not to judge others when we are judging ourselves. Compassion requires freedom from judgment, so compassionate people avoid labeling others as good or bad.

3. They're empathetic

PattyPhoto / Shutterstock

Pay attention to whether the person you're involved with has the capacity to empathize with you. Notice how they react when you express your fears or hurts.

Do they say things like, “Wow, that must really hurt," or "I can’t imagine going through that?" Do they let you know that they're sad about what you're going through?

Make sure that their caring about your emotions goes beyond words. Do you hear a sad tone in their voice? Do you see a concerned look on their face? Do parts of their face or neck, or ears, turn red?

Those are sure signs someone is really with you and their emotions are authentically mirroring what you are feeling. Are they willing to listen without trying to shut you down or fix you?

It's difficult to connect emotionally if you didn’t grow up with empathetic parents, so be sure to ask questions about their childhood. This can help you understand them better by knowing if their parents compassionately responded to their emotional struggles.

4. They're mindful

fizkes / Shutterstock

It's hard to be honest, shame-free, and emotionally connected if you aren't also mindful. Mindfulness meditation has become a first-line intervention for therapists all over the world. It's been proven to reduce stress and promote well-being.

It's difficult to be compassionate if you don't know how to manage your own emotions. People who are overwhelmed by their emotions have difficulty not being overwhelmed by the emotions of others.

People who are mindful learn to feel and then let go of their own emotions without self-judgment. This makes it easier for them to be present and responsive to the emotional needs of others.

Researcher Dr. Kristin Neff has developed self-compassion mindfulness meditations that you may find helpful. This will give you an idea of the kind of spiritual practices a person might use to become more compassionate.

The tradition of praying for the well-being of others is also a great way for people to grow their compassion by becoming more mindful and present.

5. They're resilient

Chokniti-Studio / Shutterstock

People who are resilient in the process of overcoming their own problems are more compassionate about the problems of others. If your life has been without a wrinkle or you've grown up with a silver spoon in your mouth, you may have difficulty identifying with people who are struggling.

Research suggests that those with the most wealth are less altruistic than those with fewer resources. This can cause you some conflict when you're on the hunt for the love of your life.

Many men and women are attracted to financially successful people. And it makes sense to want to make sure your material needs are taken care of. We are biologically wired with strong survival needs.

But if the person you're attracted to is selfish and self-centered, this is the opposite of compassion. Someone can possess wealth but be a Scrooge in the way they relate to others.

People who have overcome challenges tend to be more aware of what it takes to live with limitations. They are more aware of the human condition, have bigger hearts, and a greater capacity to give.

One important caution here: Someone may not be far enough along in their personal recovery from their challenges to rate high on the compassion scale. People early in recovery can be self-centered during their healing process, and only develop the capacity to care for others through years of working their own recovery program.

6. They're grateful

fizkes / Shutterstock

Gratefulness is the best antidote for selfishness. It's also the best way to evaluate whether the person you're interested in is mature in their capacity to be a truly compassionate person.

In her book, Grateful: The Subversive Practice Of Giving Thanks, Diana Butler Bass defines true gratitude as both an emotion and a response to the kindness of others. Grateful people notice the small ways that others are going out of their way to be kind and compassionate.

And grateful people also have the capacity to look at the glass of their lives as half-full rather than half-empty. They look at life’s challenges as learning opportunities. They appreciate what they have, even though it may be very little.

Grateful people are also less likely to be selfish and competitive. They do not continually compare themselves with the person who has more than they do.

Because they are grateful for what they have, there's no need to compare or to become jealous. Grateful people are more likely to be compassionate, giving themselves or their resources to help others in need.

7. They're spiritually aware

Gladskikh Tatiana / Shutterstock

Spiritual awareness is a source of compassion that transcends human limitations. We have read the stories of great spiritual leaders like Gandhi and Jesus who, with their compassion, were able to change the course of history.

Spiritually aware people can tap into universal, unselfish, giving love. This kind of loving compassion will suffer and sacrifice for the betterment of others. Those who are spiritually aware see the likeness of God in everyone they meet.

They have what psychiatrist Martin Buber called the "I and Thou relationship with others." They see the sacredness in every human relationship. They refuse to judge others, even those who do awful things.

Buber learned about this kind of radical loving compassion through his imprisonment in the Nazi concentration camps. He was able to have compassion for the soldiers who were torturing and killing others. He found that this kind of spiritual, compassionate awareness was the key to staying alive.

Michael W. Regier, Ph.D., is a Certified Emotionally Focused Couples Therapist who works with individuals and couples. He and his wife, Paula, are authors of the book Emotional Connection: The Story & Science of Preventing Conflict & Creating Lifetime Love.