People Who Do This One Thing Others Usually Try To Avoid Live Better Lives In (Almost) Every Way

Science is suggesting that people who regularly engage in brief, low-stakes interactions with strangers experience psychological benefits that the rest of us don't. These small moments add up in ways we don't expect to make us feel happier, more resilient, and more connected to those around us.

We spend a significant amount of our lives trying not to talk to people we don't know. After all, it seems like the safer, more efficient, and less awkward option. But what if this natural instinct to avoid others is actually costing us?

Advertisement

People who enjoy interacting with strangers live better lives.

According to research from social psychologists at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, interacting with people we don't know very well can have positive effects that differ from those experienced when interacting with close relationships. The researchers explained that these small moments of connection are crucial, especially in a world that is becoming increasingly isolated.

Zamrznuti tonovi | Shutterstock

Advertisement

They used 335 young adults to analyze how their close relationships affected their well-being compared to their relationships with strangers or acquaintances. When asked to reflect on the quality of their recent interactions with these individuals and how it made them feel, the findings revealed that engaging with both types of people had similar impacts on reported feelings of loneliness, sense of belonging, and mental health symptoms.

Taylor West, one of the researchers, explained, "With each fleeting interaction, strangers tie us to the collective, stitching us into the broader fabric of society and subtly shaping our sense of humanity. These easily overlooked moments matter for well-being and provide a sense of belonging. But beyond well-being, these brief moments may play a quiet but powerful role in fostering a kind and cooperative society."

Other studies also highlight the importance of connecting with strangers.

Research from 2014 detailed one experiment that examined interactions between train commuters in the Chicago area. The participants reported having more positive commuting experiences when they engaged in conversation with a stranger, compared to traveling in silence as they normally would.

Advertisement

Another study that took place in a Starbucks coffee shop found that participants who were instructed to have genuine interactions with a barista rather than efficient ones said they were in a better mood afterwards, partially due to feeling a greater sense of belonging. This supports the idea that having connections with strangers does actually improve our mood and well-being.

West confirmed, "More recently, our team argues that it’s not merely interacting or how many interactions you have that matters. It’s the emotional quality of these interactions. When two people share a sense of uplift, mutual warmth, and care, even in a brief moment, those moments accumulate into meaningful psychological benefits."

Use this as an excuse to push yourself out of your comfort zone and strike up a chat with some strangers.

If you're not super comfortable talking to strangers, that's totally okay. Even making a small effort, such as simply asking the grocery store cashier how their day is going, can still provide a boost to your mood.

Advertisement

Don't be afraid to put yourself out there because you never know who you will end up meeting. A stranger could easily turn into a close friend!

Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock

While all of this might sound like a nightmare to my fellow introverts, socializing is really good for you, regardless of who you're with. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, social connection can help reduce the risks of chronic disease and illness, such as heart disease, dementia, and mental health disorders. The more time you spend with those around you, the healthier and happier you will be!

Advertisement

Kayla Asbach is a writer currently working on her bachelor's degree at the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.