The Art Of Being Trustworthy: 7 Simple Habits Of Naturally Trustworthy People

We might trust a stranger but only so far. We trust a driver with our lives, even one who is a stranger at the wheel of a bus or hired ride. Beneath our trust in these strangers lies a social contract; the driver will have a valid license, the car will be in good repair, and the drivers in other vehicles will follow the rules of the road. Implicit trust is built into the social contract.

The closer we grow to a person as an individual, the more we learn about them, and the further we can evaluate their trustworthiness. The most dependable people rarely talk about trust. They make you feel safe confiding in them because their words and behavior always align. Here's what naturally trustworthy people do every day that makes others instinctively know they can be counted on.

Here are 7 simple habits of naturally trustworthy people:

1. They don't bluff when they don't know something

They don't lie, and they don't pretend to know things they don't! Instead of bluffing or acting like know-it-alls, points out therapist Gloria Brame, Ph.D. Instead, they'll say "I'm not sure about that" or "Let me find out and get back to you."

I remember meeting a friend's husband who thought he was the smartest person in the room. He corrected everyone, butting in where he wasn't wanted. It's human nature to distrust those who always seem to have all the answers. It makes us suspicious, and our suspicions are usually confirmed when they eventually get caught in a lie or mistake.

But people who are consistently honest, even about their limitations, build solid reputations for trustworthiness. Most of us rely on two or three special people in our lives who we naturally turn to when we need help.

2. They are reliable and follow through

Couples counselor Larry Michel says that people are quick to state they can't trust someone. But trust is an inside job. We can never trust someone else, only ourselves. We trust ourselves to be able to discern if someone is trustworthy. This means we need to look for attributes of a trustworthy person.

The trifecta is reliability, consistency, and follow-through. Also high on the list is accountability, honesty, and the ability to make and admit mistakes, and the care to make sure our actions match our words. Humility also goes a long way.

3. They know the power of their word

It's easy to be trustworthy, explains life coach Susan Allan. You give your word, you keep your word, and you do everything early. That describes the actions and the attitude is peaceful, respectful, and present to the needs of others around you.

Keeping your word is one of the clearest markers of a trustworthy person because it shows integrity. When you can follow through on what you say you'll do, people learn they can rely on you and that your promises aren't empty gestures but commitments that actually mean something. A study of the dynamics of interpersonal trust building explored how "trust is an important feature of the effective functioning of organizations in all sectors of society."

4. They offer honesty without hesitation

Psychologist Michael W. Regier, Ph.D., advises that everyone needs at least one person with whom they are completely transparent, someone you can reveal the truth of your humanity, and with whom there can be an exchange about the truth of the good, the bad, and the ugly of who you both are.

In a crisis, transparency about the situation and efforts to address it helps control the narrative and prevent speculation from spreading. By fostering trust, enabling collaboration, and creating a supportive culture, it empowers them to thrive even in challenging, chaotic environments.

5. They are accountable

Trust is a fundamental cornerstone of successful relationships, suggests life coach Gretchen Hydo. It creates stability, transparency, and respect. It is a character trait that people value and look for in others. It is synonymous with integrity, honor, and fairness.

Are you trustworthy? Do you trust yourself? Being a trustworthy person doesn’t just happen. It takes commitment, dedication, and a choice to live an honest life. To trust yourself and to be trusted by others, you have to be accountable in all areas of your life. If you are human, you know as well as I do that this can sometimes be a challenge

6. They share the glory and freely give credit

Confidence coach Lyssa deHart asks, Have you ever worked with someone or been friends with someone who takes all or the bulk of the credit? Nothing erodes trust like feeling like someone stole your idea or took ownership of your hard work. You may feel violated. Or, the situation becomes something you circle and cannot let go of.

This breach of trust often becomes a disruptive factor towards the forward direction of the goal, the relationship, or any community. Pay attention when you are working with others, that ideas and work are acknowledged, and that people are given credit where credit is due.

When appreciation isn’t shown, that’s one thing; people can live with that. But if their work or ideas are stolen, you may find that trust is broken and irreparable. Acknowledging contributions and giving credit motivates team members, fostering a sense of value and encouraging continued high performance. Research suggests that ethical leadership, characterized by integrity and fairness, can significantly impact employee success, motivating them to strive for positive outcomes.

7. They understand honesty doesn't have to be blunt

Perhaps you suspect your manager is endangering your career, but speaking out puts you at risk of losing your job, warns personal development coach Jan Bowen. Or you might be concerned about losing a friendship if you exert your independence and say you don’t like going out every Friday night with the group.

This isn’t a war you’re waging. You live a life of integrity, so do it with style, not rancor. So don't be afraid to speak up — but firmly, not harshly. There are also costs to lying for the liar. A 2023 study showed that "lying decreased people's self-esteem and increased negative affect, regardless of the type of lie."

