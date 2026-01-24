Everyone wants to be considered beautiful in some way. Maybe the dream of being a classic beauty, the type that appears in the pages of a magazine. Others want to be known for having a beautiful soul. Few people, however, achieve both. To do this, someone has to have a few rare traits that make them beautiful people as a whole, both inside and out.

If you look at your inner circle, you likely already know one person who fits that description. That person likely has a magnetic energy about them that's hard to explain. People want to be around them, they want to make them happy and good. That's because these rare, truly beautiful people make others feel happy and good, too.

If someone has these 11 rare traits, they are beautiful people inside and out

1. They keep it positive

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

When we think about one of these rare beautiful people, we often focus on their smile, and there's good reason for that. One of the best things about the heart of a good person is their ability to remain positive, even in the most dire circumstances. Beautiful people are able to stay in a positive mindset and, in turn, spread that joy to others.

Remaining positive isn't easy. We all have our down days and experience hard times, including our rare beautiful people. It's OK to sometimes struggle to see the best in things when everything around you looks so bleak. But these special people keep working at it, keep doing the things that make them feel positive and create more positivity around them.

According to research, "Individuals who seek positivity, as exemplified by how they make decisions about how to organize their day-to-day lives, may be happier." And, says another study, happier people "achieve better life outcomes, including financial success, supportive relationships, mental health, effective coping, and even physical health and longevity."

Advertisement

2. They forgive others, even when they don't deserve it

fizkes | Shutterstock

Forgiving others can be a grueling thing to do, especially when they hurt you so deeply. But for those who are beautiful, inside and out, forgiveness is a virtue they consistently prioritize.

Due to their kind and understanding nature, they're able to see things from different perspectives. And even though they can be hurt by someone else's actions, that doesn't stop them from showing compassion.

While this may seem selfless, forgiving someone is to put yourself first in a way. After all, forgiveness is never entirely for the other person, it's for you. This isn't just a sugary-sweet sentiment, studies back this up, too. The authors of one wrote, "forgiveness decreases anger, anxiety, and depression and increases self-esteem and hopefulness for the future" and that's a reminder of the value.

Advertisement

3. They stay humble

Just Life | Shutterstock

The best thing about a beautiful person is their ability to remain humble and authentic. You see, regardless of how much money they earn or who they know, beautiful people never brag about it. Instead, they redirect the conversation and become curious about you, about who you are and what makes you happy.

This isn't a big surprise. Research shows that humble people have greater social bonds. They look to others for insight and inspiration and that makes them beautiful in ways that insecure people who feel a need to brag may never truly grasp.

Another study also found that humble people have greater self-esteem in crisis, being able to remain positive even in the harshest of situations. This shows that realistic humility has many benefits, well beyond that of just making someone beautiful, inside and out

Advertisement

4. They are empathetic

fizkes | Shutterstock

Beautiful souls are empathetic to those around them, even when it's hard. For some, empathy and compassion come naturally; they just can't help themselves, it's ingrained in them. But most people practice empathy like a skill. Yes, it likely comes naturally, but they hone it so they can show it even when frustrated or upset.

Sometimes, the most empathetic and beautiful people are the ones who have endured the most. Instead of becoming bitter, they take their experience and use it to create more empathy for others.

According to one study, people who have gone through adversity tend to be more empathetic and compassionate. Empathy leads to kinder people, giving us happier individuals with greater overall well-being.

Advertisement

5. They are generous

Dmytro Zinkevych | Shutterstock

Nobody is more generous than a beautiful person. These people dedicate their lives to giving back to others and being kind. No, that doesn't mean they're pushovers, but they think about the well-being of others and consider that in all their actions.

Generosity may also be a bit of a chicken-or-the-egg scenario. In 2016, researchers noted a neural link between generosity and happiness, writing, "generous behavior is known to increase happiness," which means people get a natural reward inside of their brains for generosity.

That means people are being seen as beautiful not just because they're generous, but also because they're happy. It's a double-whammy of joy, and it spreads outward. No wonder these people glow both inside and out.

Advertisement

6. They stay true to who they are

voronaman | Shutterstock

People who are beautiful both inside and out are perceived this way because they stay true to themselves, even when it's unpopular. Being true to who you are, staying authentic, doesn't mean just living your best life; it means aligning with your core morals, values, and personality.

When we are able to align ourselves with who we are, we are more likely to benefit from it. After all, behaving in a way that feels true to yourself can make you feel better, leading to greater life satisfaction along the way.

And, while it may seem counterintuitive to think that beautiful people stay true to themselves even when others wish they would change, Berkeley's Greater Good project reports that authentic people are perceived as more trustworthy. So, yes, they're willing to make people upset when it matters, but they come off all the better as a result.

Advertisement

7. They are open-minded

bbernard | Shutterstock

Staying true to who you are even when it's unpopular doesn't mean you'll never change your mind. Those who have beautiful souls tend to be the most open-minded individuals out there because they know they don't know everything, and are empathetic enough to know that others have totally different experiences and feelings.

Because empathetic individuals have often gone through so much, they know what it's like to feel alone. So even when they can't fully understand you, they will always hear you out, allowing you to explain yourself with no judgment.

While people who dig deeper the more people offer counter-evidence or differing opinions may seem strong and intelligent, it turns out that being open-minded is often a sign of intelligence. As the Dunning-Kruger effect illustrates, people who know very little are often the ones who are most confident in their opinions. Once you learn a lot, you start to realize how easily you can be wrong, and that's a beautiful trait.

Advertisement

8. They are grateful for the little things

fizkes | Shutterstock

Being beautiful inside and out means knowing that you will never be perfect, but finding gratitude for what you have, anyway. That's why gratitude is one of the key components of having a beautiful heart.

Not only does gratitude help make us happier, according to studies it also helps improve our relationship with others. Gratitude is also known to impact our physical health, with one interesting study determining that gratitude journaling reduces inflammation in heart failure patients.

The point is that people with incredible souls make sure they express how grateful they are for what they have, no matter how small it may seem. They do this authentically and practice finding things to be grateful when it doesn't flow naturally. This positivity is inspiring to others and makes them look truly beautiful inside and out, in such a rare and special way.

Advertisement

9. They are incredibly self-aware

loreanto | Shutterstock

If someone in a social group is uncomfortable or upset, a beautiful person will be the first one to acknowledge it. Why? Because beautiful people are in touch with what is happening inside of themselves.

This self-awareness goes deeper than empathy, though they are closely related. Self-awareness not only observes and imagines other people's feelings, it also requires these rare, beautiful people to observe themselves and how they react.

When they over-react, when they are annoyed or have their buttons pushed, they are aware of the signs rising within themselves well before they snap or say something unkind. When they do make a mistake and hurt someone's feelings, they dig into why and figure out what to learn from the mistake. This sort of introspection is rare and makes a person truly beautiful, inside and out.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.

Advertisement

10. They delight in others people's joy

Monkey Business Images | Shutterstock

Beautiful people not only have empathy for other people's feelings and experiences, they find true joy when other people are happy or when something wonderful happens to them. While everyone feels a twinge of jealousy here and there, those rare people do emotional work in order to move past it.

Being able to move past envy to enjoy other people's joy is a sign of maturity, and that is a virtue of high priority to people who are beautiful people, inside and out. They never want to be childish or act on immature emotional instincts.

The benefits of being happy for other people's wins run deep. Not only does the other person get to feel supported, research shows that you are then able to experience some degree of their happiness. Then, you can spread that happiness outward. When you think of it that way, it's no wonder people say that these special people glow. They're literally spreading joy.

Advertisement

11. They pay close attention to the people around them

PeopleImages by Yuri A | Shutterstock

People who possess rare inside-and-out beauty often pay very close attention to the people around them. For the average person, this can be a sign of hyper-vigilance, like they are always waiting for something bad to happen.

Beautiful people, in contrast, pay close attention so as to not miss any little insight about people they care about. They also want to be sure they've truly absorbed all of the goodness that surrounds them.

They rarely retreat inside of themselves or go dark. Not because they never feel exhausted or depressed, but because they know how special and unique the people who surround them are. They save their sullen moods for times when they're alone or with a very trusted person who can help them hold their pain. This keeps them in the moment with the people they hold the most dear, and that is a truly beautiful and rare trait.