8 Magical Manifestation Rituals You Can Do Tonight Using Just Bay Leaves

Manifestation has become one of those buzzwords that you hear everywhere you go these days. People use manifestation work as a powerful tool in attracting money and in making their hopes and dreams come true.

There are so many ways to manifest, including using water or even moon rituals that incorporate the phases of the moon. Other ways of manifesting that you might already practice include creating a vision board and clearing negative energy. But a manifestation ritual you may never have heard of is manifesting with bay leaves.

Bay leaves are considered "sacred" and, according to the Encyclopedia of Magical Herbs by Scott Cunningham, have even been used by the ancient priestesses of Apollo in their rituals. Burning bay leaves and inhaling the smoke was part of inducing a prophetic state that helped them to attain clarity while manifesting.

Spiritually, bay leaves represent protection and purification, removing and repelling the bad while attracting positive energy. In ancient times, it was used in the wreaths of laurel to crown victorious athletes in Greece, so it came to be known as the herb of victory and peace. The power of bay leaves is seen across many cultures in their practices and customs.

But bay leaves are much more than a food you find in the grocery store. They have healing, mending, and anti-inflammatory properties and have been used in natural medicine to treat various ailments.

Like any other practices that attract your deepest desires, bay leaf manifestation rituals are centered around being clear on what you want to manifest, having faith that it will happen, and trusting the process to deliver.

Manifesting with bay leaves uses your visualization and intention powers to bring forth your dreams. You use the bay leaves to focus your attention and harness their magical powers to achieve your goals. It can increase your motivation and keep what you want top of mind until it falls right into your lap.

Here are 8 magical manifestation rituals you can do tonight using just bay leaves:

1. Write it down and burn it

One way to manifest with a bay leaf is to write your desires on the leaf, then burn it. Conversely, you can write down anything you want to release on it.

To burn a bay leaf for manifestation, you will need the leaf, a marker, a pair of tweezers (or something to hold the burning leaf with), and a lighter. This works with manifesting money, qualities in a mate, and even career success.

Place the leaves in a fire-resistant bowl after writing what you want to manifest on them and light them ablaze. Once it is burned completely, throw the ashes away.

According to Christy Whitman, an energy healer, clearing rituals are essential for manifestation because they increase your capacity to allow what you desire into your life. The burning process can either help you attract what you want or release what no longer serves you.

2. Keep it in your wallet, purse, or under your pillow

If you intend to manifest money, keep a bay leaf in your purse or tucked away in your wallet. Before stowing it away, write down the amount of money you want to manifest on it.

You can also include messages that attract wealth as well. In addition, you can keep a bay leaf under your pillow to continue to manifest as you sleep.

Carrying your intentions with you throughout the day amplifies the manifestation process by keeping your desires at the forefront of your awareness. Spiritual life coach Keya Murthy emphasizes the importance of keeping manifestation items in sacred, protected spaces, explaining that such items "should be kept in a sacred place away from the stray sight of anyone else."

3. Burn it along with sage

Another way to manifest with bay leaves is to combine them with your sage. Not only will you multiply the power of your manifestations, but you will also release a wonderful scent into the room and cleanse your space.

According to research, sage essential oil has been shown to develop memory and mental reasoning. Infusing that with bay leaves can only add to your clarity and intention and increase the anticipation you’ll feel with manifesting.

4. Use it while journaling

Bay leaves give off strong energy and, if you are keen on writing down your thoughts and desires in a diary or journal, can bring them to fruition. Simply take or paste the leaf right into your scripting method of choice. Other effective places to put it are on your vision board, in your planner, or inside your manifestation box.

Research by Dr. Gail Matthews, a psychology professor, found that people who wrote down their goals were 33% more successful in achieving them compared to those who simply thought about them. The study involved 267 participants and revealed that those who documented their goals accomplished significantly more than those who kept their goals only in their minds.

5. Break it down and light it up

Different from the first technique, where you write your manifestation on it, hold a bay leaf over a flame, and burn it. This method requires you to break it into small pieces and place it atop a candle as it burns. As the candle melts away, center your energy and focus on what you need to draw into your life. This can be done with a ritual candle or any candle you have sitting around.

Practitioners of these techniques suggest that the process helps to keep intentions at the forefront of one's mind, aiding in visualization and personal motivation. The ritual itself serves as a tool for a "powerful form of visualization" that strengthens commitment to personal objectives.

6. Add it to your cleaning routine

A simple way to protect and cleanse your home is to add bay leaves to your sanitation routine. Placing it in your mop water or spritzing it in a room can help your personal sanctuary maintain a high vibration and provide an environment conducive to attracting your desires.

The pleasant, calming aroma released by bay leaves has been associated with promoting relaxation and reducing stress. Experts have concluded that they could indirectly contribute to a more positive feeling in a personal space.

7. Manifest with the moon

If you are a person who uses rituals for the varying phases of the moon, adding bay leaves can make them that much more impactful.

For a new moon, write down what you want to manifest and complete a leaf burning ceremony. On the flip side, during the full moon, write what you would like to release and use the leaf burning ceremony to rid yourself of those things.

8. Drink bay leaf tea

Bay leaf tea is yet another powerful way to manifest your goals and ambitions. When making the tea, be certain to stir it clockwise while reciting your affirmations, and be certain to drink it all in its entirety.

Bay leaves have some potential health benefits, like aiding digestion and potentially boosting the immune system. Not only will it help to fix any ailments afflicting you, but it will move you one step closer to getting exactly what you want out of life. If drinking bay leaves isn’t your thing, add them to your bathwater and achieve the same results.

