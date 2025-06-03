The 'Golden Ratio' Perfected By The Most Successful Manifesters

Stop worrying, stop overthinking, let go of anger, release those low vibes. It all sounds great and we all want that. We always have. In today's age of information, we've finally started believing we can get there. Many people try to achieve this using manifestation techniques, but one expert insists we're doing it wrong.

Manifestation Michael knows how manifestation is a bit contrary. It happens in the moment and not in the future, as he shares with Andrea Miller on the Getting Open podcast, how future-focused forward thinking can disrupt your self-trust and cut off the ability to recognize manifestation when it happens. The most powerful shift in perspective happens in the now, in the moment.

The golden ratio of manifestation is 90:10

Spend 90% of your manifestation efforts focusing on the now

Instead, focus on putting 90 percent of your manifesting efforts on enjoying where you are now and what you are doing at the moment. That level of self-trust, to feel joy and be aware of the self and your effect around you with no past remorse, no future worry. Just now. Just be.

Attending to how you think and feel in the moment is where true manifestation happens. Michael says, "90 percent of your manifestation power is all in how you show up." You can see this in effective face-to-face communication, you are in the moment and listening, not focused forward on the next thing you want to say, that is where real communication happens.

It is the same with manifestation. If you are forward-thinking about your wants into the future, and not grounded in the joy of the moment, you won't be self-aware enough to be open to self-creation, which is the internal communication that guides you and is the core of manifestation.

fizkes via Shutterstock

Spend 10% of your manifestinge energy thinking about the future

We grind, we put in the work, we get the reward. We are conditioned to be always forward-thinking. You can "manifest from matter," but ultimately, it will rob time and joy. Grinding for 50 years of unhappiness to afford a joyful retirement is not much different than always trying to manifest from forward future thinking.

That's why 90% of your energy should go toward manifesting how you want to feel now, how you want to live. Save those big dreams and changes in the future for a small part of your manifestation work. That way, you can enjoy your life while you build the life you want.

Insider tip: a smile manifests joy

It is a cliche for a good reason. If we go back to the party and imagine we are grumpy to go and grumpy to arrive. This can manifest in the grouping of people at the party. Have you ever seen the grumpy couch? The people who don't want to be there will bond over complaining. In this way, opposites don't attract.

How you show up to the party is the same as how you show up for manifestation. You need the joy in the moment, the positive projection outward with 90 percent of your intended focus. If you want to manifest, the most powerful action is to stop over forward thinking, be in the moment, appreciate every moment for what it can offer, and be self-aware enough to attract your self-creation.

Will Curtis is YourTango's expert editor. Will has over 14 years of experience as an editor covering relationships, spirituality, and human interest topics.