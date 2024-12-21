10 Things Smart People Do To Get Noticed And Succeed At Work, Without Being The Loudest In The Room

Have you ever woken up on a Monday morning feeling something that's not quite dread ... but far from excitement? It's a feeling many of us brush off as 'just another day at the office.'

What if I told you the key to thriving in your career and getting noticed and promoted at work lies in how you feel about your job when the alarm rings? In a world where our professional lives often blend with our identities, finding a job that nourishes rather than depletes your mental health is not just a luxury — it's a necessity.

Advertisement

Your job can be more than a paycheck; it can be a source of joy and a fountain of mental well-being. Sounds like a dream? Well, it's not as far-fetched as you might think. Don't believe me? Well, I've been a career coach for years, and I've seen it happen.

Here are ten things smart people to get noticed and succeed at work, without being the loudest in the room:

1. They wake up looking forward to work

Waking up with a sense of eagerness for the day ahead is a significant indicator that your job positively impacts your mental health. It's about more than just not dreading your work; it's about actively looking forward to it.

Advertisement

When you're excited about the tasks waiting for you, the people you'll interact with, or the challenges you'll tackle, it's a sign that your job aligns with your passions and strengths. This alignment can be a source of satisfaction and motivation.

Consider this: when you're engaged in work that you find meaningful and interesting, it doesn't just make the hours fly by; it also imbues you with a sense of purpose. This doesn't mean every day will be perfect, but overall, there's a sense of contentment and anticipation for what each new workday brings.

Being passionate about your work leads to a ripple effect in other areas of your life. You might find yourself with more energy, more ideas, and a more positive outlook in general. This enthusiasm is a critical factor in professional success and personal well-being.

Advertisement

2. They share their accomplishments, big or little

Christina Morillo / Pexels

The sense of accomplishment from your job is a vital sign of its positive impact on your mental health. When you've completed a project, solved a complex problem, or helped a colleague.

These moments, big or small, contribute to a feeling of achievement. When your work allows you to experience these victories regularly, it's not just a career highlight; it's a boost to your mental well-being.

Advertisement

Accomplishment is akin to crossing a finish line after a long race. It's the recognition of your skills, effort, and dedication. This recognition doesn’t always have to come from others; self-recognition of your achievements is equally important. Knowing you have done well builds your confidence and self-esteem, which are the cornerstones of good mental health.

A job that offers opportunities for achievement helps in creating a positive self-narrative. It reminds you of your capabilities and worth. This is especially important in times of self-doubt or external challenges. Remember, every accomplishment is a step towards a more fulfilling career and a healthier state of mind.

According to a 2017 study, a sense of accomplishment from one's job is essential for emotional health, increasing self-esteem, life satisfaction, and overall well-being. Conversely, a lack of accomplishment can lead to feelings of stress, frustration, and decreased motivation. Self-determination theory highlights the importance of autonomy, competence, and relatedness in fostering motivation and well-being, with a sense of accomplishment contributing to the competence aspect.

Advertisement

3. They have a deep sense of satisfaction and fulfillment

Experiencing a deep sense of satisfaction and fulfillment in your job goes beyond the day-to-day tasks. It's about feeling connected to the bigger picture of what you're doing. When your work resonates with your values and aspirations, it fulfills a career objective and nurtures your mental health. This sense of fulfillment often comes from knowing that your work has meaning, contributes to a greater cause, or aligns with your personal growth.

When you feel what you're doing truly matters to you and others, it might be when you're contributing to a project you believe in, working towards a cause close to your heart, or simply knowing that your role plays a crucial part in the bigger scheme of things. Fulfillment is a powerful antidote to feeling stuck in a 'just a job' mindset.

In a fulfilling job, challenges are seen as opportunities for growth rather than obstacles. This mindset promotes a positive work environment and reinforces your sense of purpose. Fulfillment in your work life spills over into other areas, contributing to well-being and contentment.

4. They're energized after a day of work

Feeling energized after a day of work indicates that your job positively affects your mental health. It’s not about never feeling tired — after all, a day's work can be demanding. It's about the kind of energy you feel. Are you mentally drained and exhausted, or do you feel a sense of accomplishment and vitality, ready to engage in your personal life after hours?

Advertisement

When your work is in harmony with your mental health, it's more likely to leave you feeling invigorated rather than depleted. This energy comes from tasks that are stimulating and meaningful, and the effort expended feels rewarding. It’s about finishing the day with a sense of satisfaction and still having the mental capacity and enthusiasm for your life outside of work.

This energy is a sign that your job isn’t just a means to an end but a part of your life that contributes to your overall energy and zest. It’s a state where your work doesn’t drain your batteries but helps recharge them. This balance is crucial for maintaining professional productivity and nurturing happiness and well-being.

According to Rachelle Stone, a burnout Prevention Coach, being energized after work can be traced to how one feels going to work. Being conscious of your coffee and water intake and developing routines can improve your overemotional health.

Advertisement

5. They have more good days than bad

Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels

A job that's good for your mental health is characterized by having more good days than bad. It's natural to have off days or face challenges at work, but when the positive days outweigh the tough ones, it's a sign your job aligns well with your mental well-being. This doesn't imply every day is perfect, but on most days, you feel content, engaged, and productive.

Good days at work are those where you feel that your contributions matter, where you can tackle challenges effectively, and where you feel respected and valued. These days leave you feeling positive and fulfilled rather than drained or frustrated. When most of your workdays make you feel good, it indicates a healthy work environment and a job conducive to your mental health.

Advertisement

It’s important to reflect on how your workdays make you feel overall. If you consistently have more good days than bad, it suggests your job is a source of positivity in your life and contributes to your satisfaction and well-being. This balance is essential for maintaining a healthy working life and a positive outlook on life in general.

6. They have a good relationship with coworkers

The quality of your relationships with coworkers is a crucial indicator of how your job impacts your mental health. Positive interactions and mutual support in the workplace can enhance job satisfaction and overall mental well-being. When you have good relationships with your colleagues, it not only makes the day-to-day work more enjoyable but also contributes to a supportive and encouraging work environment.

Healthy coworker relationships are characterized by open communication, mutual respect, and camaraderie. These relationships can offer emotional support during challenging times and can make accomplishments even more rewarding. Feeling part of a team, where you can rely on others and be relied upon in return, creates a sense of belonging and community.

Life coach Roland Legge said, "Enjoying your connections with those you work with makes a world of difference." Your general welfare can be improved by feeling supported by those surrounding you.

Advertisement

In addition, positive interactions with colleagues can lead to a more collaborative and innovative work atmosphere. This environment not only fosters professional growth but also enhances personal satisfaction. When you enjoy the company of the people you work with and feel connected to them, it positively affects your attitude toward work and improves your overall mental health.

7. They have a good work-life balance

A good work-life balance is a crucial sign that your job benefits your mental health. This balance means having enough time and energy for your professional responsibilities and personal life. It's about your job fitting into your life, not overtaking it. When your work respects your time and allows you to enjoy life outside of the office, it contributes positively to your mental and emotional well-being.

A job with a good work-life balance often provides flexibility, respects boundaries, and understands the importance of downtime. This balance is crucial in preventing burnout, reducing stress, and maintaining happiness. When you have time for family, hobbies, rest, and personal growth, it enhances your quality of life and makes you more productive and satisfied in your professional role.

In a balanced work environment, you can disconnect after work hours, take breaks when needed, and use your vacation time without guilt. This approach to work fosters a sustainable career path where your job supports your life goals, not conflicts with them. Maintaining this balance is essential for long-term job satisfaction and personal fulfillment.

Advertisement

8. They face challenges without stress

Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels

Finding the right balance between being challenged and not feeling overwhelmed is a sign that your job is good for your mental health. A healthy challenge in the workplace means tasks and responsibilities that stretch your abilities and encourage growth without causing undue stress or anxiety. When your job pushes you to develop new skills and step out of your comfort zone in a supportive way, it contributes positively to your professional development and mental well-being.

Advertisement

A job that provides the right level of challenge will keep you engaged but won't push you to burnout. It's about finding that sweet spot where work feels stimulating and invigorating rather than exhausting or anxiety-inducing. In such an environment, setbacks are seen as learning opportunities and personal growth is a continuous process.

When you can face new challenges with confidence and the support of your team or leadership, it builds resilience and a sense of achievement. This enhances your professional capabilities and boosts your self-esteem and overall mental health. A challenging and supportive work environment fosters accomplishment, and satisfaction, and goes a long way in ensuring your job is a source of joy rather than stress.

Facing work challenges without experiencing overwhelming stress can be beneficial for emotional health, as it fosters a sense of accomplishment, personal growth, and resilience. However, the key is managing the challenge level to avoid crossing into harmful, chronic stress. A recent study published in Frontiers in Psychology advocates for focusing on positive emotions and appraisals when facing challenges, which can help individuals reframe stressful situations as opportunities for growth and learning.

9. They make sure their ideas are valued and heard

Feeling that your ideas are valued and heard in the workplace indicates that your job is good for your mental health. This sign is about having a voice in your work environment, where your contributions are welcomed and taken seriously. When you feel your opinions matter and can make a real impact, it fosters a sense of empowerment and respect.

Advertisement

In a work setting where your ideas are appreciated, you feel more invested and connected to your team and the company’s goals. This level of engagement is crucial for job satisfaction and mental well-being. It's not just about being heard; it's about feeling what you say can lead to positive change or innovation.

Feeling valued for your ideas or having a sense of psychological ownership over your thoughts and contributions significantly contributes to positive emotional health, boosting self-esteem, motivation, and overall well-being. Conversely, not feeling valued can lead to decreased morale and negative emotions like frustration and disengagement. An Association for Psychological Science study explored how workplace dynamics like employee engagement and empowerment affect job satisfaction and performance.

A workplace that values diverse perspectives and encourages open dialogue tends to be more dynamic and forward-thinking. This environment benefits the company and contributes to your personal growth and confidence. Knowing you have the power to contribute meaningfully boosts your self-worth and reinforces the idea that your work is more than just a job — it’s a place where you can make a difference.

10. They seek out development opportunities for personal growth

The presence of personal growth and development opportunities in your job is a significant sign that it's good for your mental health. When your workplace invests in your growth through training, mentorship, or providing new challenges, it shows a commitment to your professional and personal development. This investment goes beyond just enhancing your skill set; it shows that your employer values you and is interested in your long-term success and well-being.

Advertisement

Opportunities for growth in the workplace take many forms. Examples from formal education and training programs to informal mentorship and leadership opportunities. These opportunities encourage you to expand your knowledge, step out of your comfort zone, and build new skills, contributing to a sense of progression and achievement in your career.

Engaging in personal development opportunities significantly contributes to improved emotional health. Actively pursuing personal growth can lead to higher self-esteem, increased resilience, reduced anxiety and depression, and a greater sense of well-being overall.

This is primarily attributed to developing a growth mindset, which encourages individuals to view challenges as opportunities for learning and growth rather than threats. A 2022 study published by Frontiers in Psychology found that interventions that promote personal development, such as goal setting, skill building, and self-reflection, can improve mental health outcomes.

When you're in a role where you're continually learning and growing, it keeps you engaged and motivated and helps build your self-esteem and confidence. Personal development in the workplace is a vital factor in job satisfaction, as it aligns with the human desire for progress and self-improvement. A job that fosters your growth is a job that supports not just your career goals but also your mental and emotional health.

Advertisement

Focus on appreciating your emotionally fulfilling job. Evaluating your job is crucial for understanding its impact on your mental health.

A job that brings you joy, challenges you positively, and respects your work-life balance is more than a career — it's a key component of your overall well-being. When your work aligns with these signs, it contributes to your professional success, personal happiness, and mental health.

As we've explored, a job that's good for your mental health is one where you wake up looking forward to the day, feel a sense of accomplishment and fulfillment, are energized after work, and experience more good days than bad. It's where you have positive relationships with coworkers, a balanced work-life, challenges that foster growth without causing stress, and where your ideas are valued. Most importantly, it offers opportunities for personal growth and development.

Remember, your job should not just be a place where you spend your days working for a paycheck. It should be a space that supports and enhances your life where you can thrive professionally and personally. If your current job aligns with the signs, you are likely in a good place. If not, what changes can you make in your current role or by seeking new opportunities to ensure your job is a source of positive mental health?

Advertisement

Ultimately, the best job for you is one that not only meets your professional aspirations but also supports your mental and emotional well-being. Recognizing and prioritizing these signs in your career decisions can lead to a more fulfilling and balanced life.

Marcelina Hardy, MSEd, BCC, is an author, life coach, marriage educator, and relationship coach.