9 Supercharged Manifestation Rituals To Invite Endless Love, Abundance And Positivity

There are many different ways to manifest what you want in life. But a few specific manifestation rituals have been found to supercharge this process, helping you invite positivity, love and abundance in spades.

Just remember, for them to work, you need to clear out negativity so you can start believing in the process. A great way to form that mindset is to have a practical plan for manifesting. And don't worry if you've tried other rituals and have come up empty. These are uniquely helpful to help you get where you've always dreamed of going, both literally and metaphorically!

Here are nine supercharged manifestations to invite love, abundance and positivity into your life

1. 369 Manifestation

The 369 manifestation technique involves using the sacred numbers of 3, 6, and 9.

There are a few ways people use this method.

One is to pick three affirmations, say them six times each day, and focus on your wants for nine seconds as a way to just think about what you want to manifest.

Another is to write your manifestation down three times in the morning, six times in the afternoon, and nine times in the evening.

2. 5x55 Manifestation

DimaBerlin | Shutterstock

The 5x55 manifestation technique involves writing down what you want to manifest 55 times for 5 days straight.

Make sure to keep your mind on the single desire you want to make true while you write. Focus hard, but remain positive and peaceful.

3. 10-10-10 Manifestation

The 10-10-10 manifestation technique involves writing out three lists numbered 1-10. You make one list of 10 things you desire, another list of 10 things you're grateful for, and then 10 things you enjoy.

This manifestation practice is focused on creating a positive mindset for yourself.

4. Water Manifestation

The water manifestation technique only takes about 3 minutes to complete. You'll need two cups, one filled with water and the other left empty.

Label the cup filled with water with your current reality (if you are manifesting money, you would put the amount you currently have), then label the empty cup with your desired reality (i.e., being rich).

Hold the cup labeled with your current reality and focus on the emotion of already achieving your desired outcome. You then pour the water into the empty cup and drink it while keeping your desire in mind.

5. Sigils Manifestation

Sigil manifestation uses symbols called Sigils, which are symbols used to harness all of your positive energy and will into action.

To create your manifestation sigil, you first write out your affirmation and then cross out any vowels. Then rewrite and cross out repeating letters. Make a numerical chart and find the numbers that correspond with the remaining letters.

Finally, create a number circle and connect your numbers within the circle. Ta da! You have created your manifestation sigil!

6. Journaling or Scripting Manifestation

This manifestation technique can be done in just about a million different ways.

You can manifest anything through journaling by creating lists, learning from your past, tracking dating activities, and figuring out exactly what you want.

7. The Money Manifestation Mantra

Dean Drobot | Shutterstock

This manifestation technique started on TikTok.

It works by holding four pennies together and shaking them while you listen to the "money Mantra" song.

8. Other Mantras

Mantras in general are a great way to manifest what you want in life. Repeating a mantra helps initiate and curate positive thinking and energy.

It helps mostly during meditation to help center and ground your mind to what you truly are and what you really want out of life.

9. Love Affirmations

Repeating love affirmations out loud or just writing them down is supposed to help manifest what you want. The constant repetition can change your inner beliefs, creating a more positive energy that the universe welcomes and rewards.

Many believe you should repeat a love affirmation a total of 21 times.

Lauren Margolis is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture, and relationship topics.