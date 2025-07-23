People Who Get Everything They Want Do These 3 Things Before Manifesting

Have you tried various manifestation techniques and found that they simply don't work? The problem may not be your technique, it may be that there's a little piece of work you need to do in order to start manifesting everything you want in this life.

According to Latha Jay, a spiritual manifestation coach who was raised in a home where Ayurvedic teachings and manifestation were practiced daily by her Indian grandmother, we need to come to terms with our "shadow side" and start clearing out what's holding us back before we can truly build the life of our dreams.

Not only does Jay advise this process, she lives it. She was just a year away from graduating from medical school when she realized her motivations were all wrong, and dropped out to find a more authentic way to help others. Only then was she able to receive her destiny. Here's her three-step process for clearing away your own blocks.

People who get everything they want in life ask themselves three key questions:

1. What are my fears and limiting beliefs?

The question: "What fears or limiting beliefs do I carry that block me from fully stepping into my divine power and purpose?:

Notice how this is an open and generalized question. It's not giving any kind of direction or siloing you into anything. It's just saying, "Hey, what do you think your fears are? How are your limiting beliefs stopping you?"

When you write down your limiting beliefs, what happens? Do you feel the block or limitation? How does it feel? Sometimes, we might have ideas that are so limited and blocked in our heads, they control our intentions, and become real blocks to achieving our goals.

2. How am I ignoring my wisdom?

The question: "In what ways might I be rejecting or ignoring wisdom of my ancestors or spiritual guides out of fear, pride, or disbelief?"

This question helps to open space for any kind of ancestral healing to happen, or any generational trauma to be uncovered. Uncovering generational trauma allows you to be open to receiving further guidance from your familial and ancestral wisdom.

Healing trauma creates a space for reconnection to happen. A reconnection to yourself, your past, and the collectively shared past of your family and ancestors.

3. How is my ego interfering with my progress?

The question: "Where am I still trying to manifest from a place of ego, control, or survival rather than surrendering trust and alignment?"

This question really helps to uncover any kind of misalignment that exists between your current self and your divine past. For a lot of people, the misalignment is from trying to make it happen too fast.

The reality is, you probably won't have an intense breakthrough asking these questions. With these slight questions, the opening happens slowly. You question, something else happens, and you open a little bit more.

Let the question roll around for awhile

Your wisdom seeps in from the insights of these questions when you allow them to roll around in your mind. Then a week later, you're mowing the lawn, or you're taking a shower, and something opens up for you. The slight opening happens from these questions, and your honesty. It's a little opening, then something else happens, and you open a little more.

You have to keep working on it to have more self-knowledge and actually heal. If you want to accelerate the healing, I'd recommend you slow down. If we just step away for a moment and stop applying force, it opens up. But we have to embrace the slowness.

Meditation can support the journey profoundly

Meditation is just you sitting quietly. You can do it any time, any place. Mediation creates a routine of mindfulness and can be truly life changing since it allows us to receive the answers to the questions we ask.

It's like prayer and meditation are having a conversation. Asking the question is a prayer, and meditation is sitting in silence to receive the answer. If we take the time to be in stillness, slow down a little bit, and create a space of peace inside ourselves, it allows the answers you want to come.

To start manifesting, you have to acknowledge when you receive

When you are receiving, it is like being creative and in a flowing state that feels good to you. It sets the intention to be open to receive, so when you are in the places where you receive, you have to make sure and acknowledge it. This completes the exchange.

Acknowledging that it's happening puts your focus on continuing to grow and expanding your life. So, whether you're receiving a compliment from someone, someone is holding the door open for you, you get a free cup of coffee, or you get tickets to a sold-out event, acknowledge it came from an intention you set from your own center of power.

"You are powerful, and it’s time to live like it."

Will Curtis is YourTango's expert editor. Will has over 14 years of experience as an editor covering relationships, spirituality, and human interest topics.