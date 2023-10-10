Negative Energy Can Be 'Cleared' From Great Distances — 4 Ways It Can Benefit Your Life

Remote clearing is a powerful tool for 'supercharging' your home and work spaces.
By Archanaa Shyam
Written on Oct 10, 2023
Photo: erikreis, Jacob Lund, gyro, Ls9907 | Canva
You may have heard about energetic clearing, when a person or a space is "cleared" of negative or other types of unhelpful energy.
Clearing can supercharge your space for success — so it supports you in moving forward and bringing joy and abundance so you can have fun. But sometimes, a space cannot be cleared immediately or in person. That's when remote clearing can become useful.
What is included in remote clearing?
When I refer to remote clearing, this is primarily for the land and the buildings. So, it is for any property—home, office, restaurant, business, school, factory, warehouse, etc. It could be for any structure. I refer to the whole unit as a property = land + building.
All I need is an address in order to start this process. I know it is hard for some people to imagine, but it is totally possible!
The address gives me a reference point to connect for the initial scan and set a destination for sending the energies. I don't need to go to the place in person. I don't need a video or photo of the property to get started with the remote clearing process. I may do additional energy scans if needed—most of the time, we go straight into the remote clearing.
Remote clearing is the overall umbrella term and includes several different facets.
RELATED: 4 Types Of Objects That Deeply Affect Your Mood, Energy & Emotions
Four ways remote clearing can help 'supercharge' your space for success
1. Clearing of negative energy
When remote clearing is initiated, it removes all kinds of negative energy from the property. That could include trauma in the land, emotional baggage in the building, attachments to the property, or energetic fragments left behind because of various experiences. Such as natural or human-made disasters or wars—all of these leave behind a lot of memory in the property.
All this energy is cleared along with nonbeneficial energy or other factors that cause a lack of safety, harmony, or balance. All of those energies are taken care of and removed. Think of it like turbo cleaning the place—done energetically. It is like a galactic vacuum cleaner.
RELATED: When (And How) To Do A Spiritual Cleansing Of Yourself And Your Home
2. Setting up protective shields
The goal is to make sure whatever has been cleared does not return. One of the big reasons clients come to me is other experts have tried to clear their property, and the energy and heaviness kept returning. So, we set up protective shields without the need for external dependencies.
You can continue to use energizing sprays or burning sage—they're all good and will enhance the energy in your property. It is nice to do it at regular intervals. But then, it is not something you do every day or every week. So what you do will complement and amplify the good energies rather than trying to clear the negative energy yourself. The shields continuously monitor the property so that it's clear at all times.
3. Resetting object energy inside and outside the property
Everything has energy, whether we know it or not. The furniture, pictures, art, paintings, statues, crystals, etc, everything has its frequency. When we send energy to reset these objects, most are open to being reset to a higher frequency.
Based on my experience over the years with several properties, 80% or even 85% of the objects in and around your property are open to being reset. And then there is the remaining 15% to 20% that do not get reset— these are the troublemakers! I can only identify these objects when a video walkthrough is done because there's no way to know what is in your space.
RELATED: How To Raise Your Vibration Emotionally, Physically & Spiritually
4. Bringing in positive energy
Now that we have cleared the negative energy, put protective shields in place, and reset the objects, there is clear space. So, instead of leaving it open and empty, we bring in positive energy to allow more opportunities, calm, harmony, and balance in the property.
It doesn't matter if it's your home, office, or home office. Whether you're struggling with sleep while trying to find a job, looking for more creativity/focus/confidence to move forward with what you need to do, or looking for more harmonious relationships and communication in all your interactions—the environmental energies sure have a say!
Related Stories From YourTango:
By bringing in expansive energy, we allow peace, prosperity, and abundance to fill the space with ease and grace. This lets you flow rather than fight what's happening!
Remote clearing typically includes a one-time service that is taken care of for life. That is another reason why people choose to have remote work done on their property.
RELATED: The #1 Trick To Remove 'Stuck' Energy So Your Manifestations Come True
More for You:
Archanaa Shyam is an Intuitive Visionary Strategist and Catalyst who is a student of Shamanic Astrology. She is a medical intuitive, a master energy transmitter and channel, and integrates all of these interests and talents into being a mentor and guide to clients.