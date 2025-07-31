From childhood, many people are taught to care too much about certain things that don't truly matter. From the clothes they wear to how they react in public, most people are raised to perform under a microscope. But as they mature, there are several little things brilliant people learn they no longer need to pretend to care about.

Call them cold-hearted, but unlike everyone else, these people have figured out that allowing the opinions of others to dictate what they do with their lives can easily lead to disaster. While some might criticize them for their increasingly blunt nature, those who no longer allow these things to bother them tend to be happier and more satisfied with their lives than they ever were before.

These are 11 little things brilliant people no longer pretend to care about

1. Being liked by everyone

The first little thing brilliant people no longer pretend to care about is being liked by everyone. Sorry, but other people's opinions no longer matter for a person who has evolved. No longer being held down by their people-pleasing tendencies or guilt, brilliant people either disregard what others say or straight up put them in their place.

Now, is confrontation ever the answer? In most cases, the answer would be no. However, when someone is being pushy or overexerting their opinion to the point of feeling genuinely uncomfortable, then sometimes, being upfront is a must. After all, it's better to live in one's truth than to live inauthentically.

According to a study published in Personality and Individual Differences, there's a significant medium to large positive relationship between authenticity and well-being. So, while some might call brilliant people rude, at the very least, they're being upfront and direct with their needs.

2. Following every trend or challenge

Most people have been around long enough to witness the rise and fall of questionable trends. From the Kylie Jenner lip challenge to Megan Thee Stallion's dance challenges, there's always a trend that people desperately try to follow. Even so, one little thing that brilliant people no longer pretend to care about is following every trend or challenge.

If they do have social media, they aren't spending their time scrolling through endless trends and trying to replicate them. It's not that they're being judgmental or trying to act better than; they just can't be bothered to put in the effort. Call them 'too cool' or acting better than, but there's no denying that following these trends or challenges can, at times, be dangerous.

For those who remember, the Blue Whale challenge was a harmful one that drove people to harm themselves. Researchers explained, "This game consists of different tasks/challenges which has to be completed within 50 days and is monitored by an administrator." However, with each task they completed, the task became more and more dangerous until the final task asked the player to unalive themselves. So, while trends are challenges are cool, there's no denying that they are equally risky as well.

3. Small talk that leads to nowhere

There's nothing more awkward than sitting there in a room full of people and not knowing what to say. Sure, it could just be people overthinking things, but the idea of sitting in silence for minutes on end isn't the most appealing for 90% of the population.

This is why a little thing, brilliant people no longer pretend to care about, is small talk that leads to nowhere. Sorry, but most small talk is a waste of time. Not only does it get people nowhere, but it can easily make most people more uncomfortable, as most of the conversation is forced and inauthentic.

This is why people should either refuse to engage in it or dig deeper. According to the American Psychological Association, those who asked deep questions severely overestimated how awkward the situation would be more than those who asked shallow questions. They continued, "Deep conversations were also more enjoyable and led to a stronger sense of connection."

So, yes, does this feel uncomfortable at first? Yes, but there's no denying that a deeper conversation generates a deeper connection than fake laughs ever would.

4. Overt status symbols

From Gucci flip-flops to Louis Vuitton bags, if there's one thing people love, it's their status symbols. Sure, it might be overpriced, but it's because of its big price tag that people pay for these products in the first place. It's unfortunate, but many people care too much about their outer appearance.

Forget simply looking nice and having good hygiene. If someone isn't sporting a nice pair of shoes or an overly expensive Stanley Cup, then are they truly that upper class anyway? Now, on the outside, all of this might sound ridiculous, but there is some truth to wearing luxury items.

According to a study published in Nature Human Behavior, people who wore richer clothing were deemed as more competent. Despite this fact, a little thing that brilliant people no longer pretend to care about is outward status symbols. And while it might benefit them to sport a luxury item, as it stands, the price for $1000 shoes is enough to deter brilliant people from caring too much about what people think.

5. Arguing to win

Sure, arguments are meant to be discussions that help each other eventually see eye to eye. However, if people were being honest for a moment, they could admit that part of the reason people argue is to be perceived as right. And while this might be a common reason people argue, it doesn't necessarily make it right.

After all, arguing to prove a point can only lead to an increase in resentment. According to the Gottman Institute, this is dangerous because resentment can lead to contempt, which, in many cases, can cause relationships to crumble. This is why a little thing that brilliant people no longer pretend to care about is arguing to win.

In the past, they might've entertained a petty disagreement; however, now older and more mature, brilliant people refuse to go back and forth and instead, listen, state their point of view, and ask the other person, "So, why do you propose we do about this?" However, in those instances where the person is being too unreasonable, brilliant people understand it's better to walk away than continue going back and forth.

6. Being on a timeline

From friends who settle down at a young age to family members who are climbing the corporate ladder, most people can't help but feel left behind. It's not like they're trying to rush life, but at this age, most of their parents were likely married with a big house and a baby on the way.

However, life has undergone drastic changes since then. According to CBS News, a household needs to make $67,000 to afford the cost of living. And with the lowest income in 2023 being $38,000, it's no wonder people feel left behind. Whether they have a family or people to support, most don't make enough, causing an unbelievable amount of insecurity and frustration. Yet, despite this fact, a little thing that brilliant people no longer pretend to care about is being on a timeline.

Sure, it does suck that most people won't ever be able to retire; however, it doesn't mean brilliant people crumble in despair. It might be easier said than done, but brilliant people truly take their time and give themselves plenty of grace. And while they might not be CEO's or happily married, at the very least, they're content with where they're at.

7. Being the smartest in the room

Even brilliant people don't know everything. Despite what people may think, it isn't the most book-smart person in the room who goes the furthest. Rather, it's the person who can admit they don't know everything who truly succeeds. As a result, a little thing that brilliant people no longer pretend to care about is being the smartest in the room.

It's a bit embarrassing to admit that they don't know everything. People care about their appearances, and they never want to appear dumb in front of others. However, it takes someone both curious and open-minded to truly cultivate intelligence. According to a study published in 2011, openness is related to verbal intelligence.

So, is it awkward to ask for help? Yes, but asking and learning are so much better than staying silent, hoping that the answer will somehow come to them.

8. Being perfect

From Sabrina Carpenter to BTS, nobody in this life is perfect. Sure, there are plenty of people who are amazing and beyond talented, but perfection simply doesn't exist, no matter how successful or famous someone is. This is why a little thing, brilliant people no longer pretend to care about, is being perfect.

Anyone who's ever tried to live up to the standards of perfection knows just how exhausting it can be. From studying hours on end to working overtime with zero pay, people will go through great lengths to achieve perfection. Unfortunately, all this does is make matters a whole lot worse.

According to a study published in the Journal of Research in Personality, perfectionism is tied to depression. So, while it's hard to resist perfection, brilliant people rein in their people-pleasing tendencies and establish boundaries for themselves. While it might not always be easy, actively working towards their problems is much better than continuing on as normal, seemingly pretending they don't exist altogether.

9. Having all the answers

Despite how brilliant people are, a little thing that brilliant people no longer pretend to care about is having all the answers. Sorry, but some situations are a bit more complex or straightforward than people make them out to be. As easy as it is to reflect back on something and criticize oneself, the truth is that not everyone has the wisdom or experience necessary to deal with everything.

This is why some people ought to respond by saying, "I'm not sure, I'll need more time to think about that." While it isn't always the answer people want to hear, it is the most truthful and helpful answer they can give. Like it or not, words cut deep, and saying something for the sake of responding isn't always the best idea.

So, as frustrating as it may be, don't feel pressured. People should take their time and react whenever they feel like they're in a better headspace.

10. Gossip and drama

Listen, there's nothing wrong with a bit of gossip in life. Whether someone is watching an episode of Gossip Girl or Bridgerton, having a bit of spice in one's life isn't a crime. Even so, too much drama can be a bad thing. From constant arguments to an increase in stress, a little thing that brilliant people no longer pretend to care about is gossip and drama.

At some point, gossip has probably ruined their life. Whether it's destroyed family relationships or friendships, drama and gossip have a way of tearing people apart. This is why brilliant people refuse to engage in it and instead, simply say, "I don't really want to talk about it."

11. Fairness in every situation

Finally, the last thing brilliant people no longer pretend to care about is fairness in every situation. Sorry, but not everything will be fair. From relationships to promotions, life is bound to seem unfavorable at some point. Even so, people shouldn't let this setback keep them down.

Sure, things might not have worked out as expected, but through learning from failure, people can rise back better than ever. Of course, all of this is easier said than done; however, if someone can remain neutral and consider different perspectives in situations, they can truly become a stronger and more brilliant person in the process.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.