These 8 Phrases Might Seem Small But They Can Swiftly Wreck A Good Relationship, According To Research

While words may not be able to cause physical harm, they can damage the spirit and have long-lasting effects. In many cases, the cumulative effects of hurtful words can cause more harm than physical pain.

My wife and I have had a fair number of arguments in the time we’ve been married. Sometimes, in our anger and frustration, we throw words at each other that we don’t mean.

And while we soon forget what we were arguing about, the feelings of pain and betrayal caused by the toxic phrases and words tend to stick with us much longer. Sometimes for years. These phrases, like a toxin, tend to eat away at trust and intimacy and swiftly wreck an otherwise good relationship.

Advertisement

These phrases might seem small but they can swiftly wreck a good relationship:

1. 'If you feel that way, maybe we should separate'

fizkes / Shutterstock

Otherwise known as: “We’re only sticking together for the kids,” or “I’m just biding my time.”

Several years ago, my wife (then fiancé) and I had the opportunity to visit some friends of mine out of town. While having dinner at this young couple’s home, we witnessed an argument between them. I don’t remember who, but one of them said these fatal words: “If you feel that way, maybe we should get a divorce.”

I cringed inside because my fiancé and I had already agreed to never use the “D word” to threaten each other. After all, we understood how these words could threaten the sense of trust and security in our marriage. A few years later, the wife divorced her husband.

Words like these are often used in the heat of an argument, and the person saying it usually doesn’t want a divorce. More often, they are trying to express frustration over their inability to resolve a particular conflict. But having an unresolved conflict (or two or three) doesn’t make you incompatible.

Marriage is made up of two individuals who each bring their values, ideas, and ways of doing things. Many conflicts involving these differences will never be resolved. Compromise or agreeing to disagree may be the only resolution you can reach on some of these issues.

Rather than feeling that these differences and the conflicts they cause make you incompatible, try to understand where your spouse is coming from and why they feel the way they do.

You might try saying something like this: "I’m feeling hurt, angry, or abandoned and I am struggling with wanting to be near you. I love you but I need some space. I’ll come to find you when I cool down."

Advertisement

2. 'I hate you'

fizkes / Shutterstock

Otherwise known as: “I don’t love you anymore.”

I remember when my wife said this to me during a heated argument. I didn’t believe for a second that she meant it, but it still shocked me to the core.

She soon apologized and reassured me of her love. But until she did, I was a complete wreck. I was hurt and angry that she could let those words slip, even in anger. The good news is that once she apologized and made amends, those feelings were immediately replaced with relief and gratitude.

Even if delivered with good intentions, such a statement can create a significant breach of trust and intimacy. A 2017 study explained that the directness and intensity of the statement can be perceived as a severe attack, making it difficult for partners to rebuild trust and feel safe and connected.

Advertisement

3. 'That’s dumb'

simona pilolla 2 / Shutterstock

Otherwise known as: “You’re being irrational.”

My spouse and I don’t always see things the same way. Sometimes, I do something that seems irrational to her but makes complete sense to me. Or she’ll do something that doesn’t make sense to me, but to her, it makes perfect sense.

This is because we each bring different perspectives and values into our relationship. It always works out better when we work to understand each other’s viewpoints rather than rushing to judgment or taking offense.

Advertisement

4. 'Of course a man/woman would think that!'

DimaBerlin / Shutterstock

Otherwise known as: “Stick to woman’s business,” or, “This is a man’s job."

Sometimes differences in the way we think do cause conflicts. Other times, there’s an issue that’s been stewing for a long time and it finally boils over.

Or one of us has been having a hard day that has nothing to do with each other, but we take it out on each other. Empathy allows us to see past emotional blow-ups and work as a team to resolve the problem or offer reassurance.

Researchers have explained that those expressing contempt, criticism, or invalidation of a partner's feelings can significantly damage relationships by undermining trust, emotional safety, and overall connection. Constant criticism can lead to defensiveness, resentment, and even contempt in the other partner, creating a cycle of negativity.

Advertisement

5. 'I don’t want to talk about it'

fizkes / Shutterstock

Otherwise known as: 'I don't owe you an explanation.'

At times we need a break from an argument to cool down. But when we completely refuse to address an issue in our marriage, it causes resentment and bitterness. Bad feelings and thoughts can boil around inside for a long time. The longer we allow these thoughts to continue, the more they sink into our subconscious perceptions of each other. This affects all of our future interactions.

Instead, a better way to approach it is this: "I’m not ready to talk about this right now. Let me take some time to cool off and think about it, then we’ll talk."

Advertisement

6. 'You’re just like your mom/dad'

DimaBerlin / Shutterstock

Otherwise known as: 'No wonder you're a mess.'

I’ve never said this to my wife, but I’ve thought it. And it was never while I was in a charitable mood. It’s much better to address the actual problem, rather than using some vague hint or insult.

This can damage relationships by creating feelings of being judged, invalidated, and fearful of being seen as undesirable, potentially leading to resentment and strained communication. A 2022 study found that such statements can create a hostile environment where open and honest communication is discouraged.

Advertisement

7. 'Get off my case!'

Yuri A / Shutterstock

Otherwise known as: “Stop nagging me.”

If my wife gets on my case about something, it’s because there’s something that needs to be resolved. Telling her to stop nagging me has never been a good move. Instead, I usually apologize and try to change my behavior. I’ve even asked her to keep reminding me because changing lifelong habits isn’t easy.

Advertisement

8. 'Just relax!'

Studio Romantic / Shutterstock

Otherwise known as: “Stop thinking about it.”

When my wife is upset, telling her to relax is less than helpful. If she could, she would have already. She appreciates it when I ask her to tell me about what’s bothering her and reassure her as best I can. Knowing I support and empathize with her is a much better way to help her relax.

While these 8 toxic phrases can cause a lot of harm to a relationship, there is good news if you’ve already used these. Studies by The Gottman Institute show that healthy couples tend to have 5 positive interactions for every negative interaction.

The antidote to using these phrases is to be intentional about creating positive, uplifting moments between you and your spouse. A sincere apology, a warm hug, affirming words, and doing something fun together can go a long way to restoring friendship and intimacy.

Daniel Robertson runs God’s Help For Marriage to improve marriages with Biblical and practical advice.

Advertisement