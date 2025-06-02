Brilliant people will often find ways to verbally convey messages that others might perceive as rude. In professional settings, it can be hard to keep your personal life private in such a small, tight-knit group, especially if one person has a habit of purposely intruding on the boundaries of others. When you're dealing with this kind of person, it's important to tell them to stay in their lane, but you have to do so in a careful manner.

There are clever and polished alternatives to the phrase "mind your own business" that brilliant people use to professionally deter nosy people from delving into their personal lives. These phrases allow them to maintain control over the narrative and keep their boundaries intact.

Here are 11 phrases brilliant people use to professionally say 'mind your business'

1. 'I appreciate your concern, but I've got this handled'

insta_photos | Shutterstock

When someone tries to insert themselves into your space by suggesting that they help you when you never asked, the best course of action is to professionally thank them for the offer but reject it because you already have it covered. This is the best method if you fear confrontation and simply want to get back to doing your job with no drama. Due to your niceness, they will leave you alone and remind you that they are there if you ever need them.

In a professional setting, this is what effective communication between co-workers looks like. According to a survey by Sci-tech Today, around 70% of employers around the world say that good communication is the most important skill they want in new employees. Effective communication in the workplace is all about being clear and concise on where your boundaries stand. Even if the two of you can't agree on a situation, it's best to keep things professional yet assertive.

Advertisement

2. 'Let's focus on what's relevant to both of us'

fizkes | Shutterstock

In a team, the leader often delegates tasks to others within the group so that they can all finish a project on time. Many times, there will be disagreements in both the professional and personal sense. The best thing that brilliant people do is that they offer an olive branch to the other person as a sign of good faith. In a personal matter, it's easier to just stay out of the situation, especially if it doesn't serve anyone to continue fueling the strife.

When people are not on the same page in a group setting, it can interfere heavily with their goal or mission. A survey by Fierce found that more than 97% believe that a lack of alignment within a team directly impacts the outcome of any given task or project. In a professional sense, the best thing to do is to focus on what is relevant to everyone, even if it is not implemented.

Advertisement

3. 'Thanks, but I'm comfortable with the way I'm managing this'

Media_Photos | Shutterstock

Some people don't realize that silence isn't an invitation for unsolicited help. When you tell them that you are managing just fine, then it sends a clear message that you know how to handle yourself. Yet, some will still insist on offering assistance that encroaches on your boundaries.

In the workplace, this behavior can negatively impact your ability to do your job properly. A study published in Stress and Health found that receiving unwanted help from coworkers or supervisors can lead to frustration related to autonomy and competence. Giving them a nice 'thank you' and reminding them that you have everything under control tells them that they should mind their own business.

Advertisement

4. 'That's not something I'm discussing at this time'

Oleksandr But | Shutterstock

What makes this phrase effective is its mixture of neutrality and calmness. Instead of directly implying that the other person is being nosy, you completely shut the conversation down. You set up a boundary stating that you will not be discussing anything further about a certain topic. While this is great to use in a workplace setting, it can also be used for other aspects of life, like dealing with a narcissistic partner.

When a brilliant person uses this phrase, it stops the other person in their tracks. It's a firm and strict line that is drawn between the two of you. It says just enough to make your stance clear while offering no ammunition for further probing. For anyone seeking to regain control of the narrative and at the same time tell someone to mind their own business, then this phrase is the perfect one for you.

Advertisement

5. 'I'd rather not get into that right now'

fizkes | Shutterstock

Choosing not to get into something that doesn't serve you is the most tactful thing you can do for yourself. Rather than telling them to mind their own business, which could be seen as hostile, this phrase maintains some ambiguity, which can avoid confrontation altogether. Nosy people think that they have the right to know other people's business, but this phrase gives them what they want, which is the promise of a little bit of gossip later on.

It makes them wonder when you will be able to delve further into the topic, at least at a future date. You may never talk about it again, especially if you find the topic too personal. It's a useful response that enables you to stay in control of the conversation and still keep some ounce of respect between the two of you.

Advertisement

6. 'That's outside the scope of what we need to cover'

Nebojsa Tatomirov | Shutterstock

Redirecting a conversation when someone wants to be all up in your business is a powerful communication skill to have. Saying that a topic is outside of the scope of what you guys need to talk about changes the subject without calling them out directly. This can be especially useful in work meetings online when someone gets off topic.

By reframing the issue around the goals or priorities of the moment, you take both the awkwardness and tension away from the person prying. In a way, you save them from embarrassing themselves further. Since brilliant people are always looking to help others, taking the heat off of someone who is completely out of line is the most selfless thing you can do.

Advertisement

7. 'Let's stay on topic'

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

Opening the door to other topics can frustrate people especially when something personal about them is the topic of discussion. A study published in the Journal for STEM Education Research found that off-topic talk accounted for over 30% of the total conversation. This, of course, plays a major role in how small groups interact and build trust with each other.

In work settings, prying into someone's personal life during a meeting can be grounds for formal complaints. It's a sign of unprofessionalism that can reduce trust within the team. Brilliant people deal with this by remaining on topic at all times. They steer the conversation back to what matters.

Advertisement

8. 'I'm not looking for advice on this, but thank you'

Jacob Lund | Shutterstock

Brilliant communicators know how to maneuver words to maintain their boundaries without creating conflict with nosy individuals. As Susan Krauss Whitbourne, PhD, ABPP, explains, the best communication techniques to use on nosy people are to use nonverbal cues, change the subject, and state the discomfort directly to set clear boundaries. Directly stating to them that you were never in the market for advice puts the awkwardness of the situation back onto them. The extra gratitude at the end is put there to avoid conflict with the person.

Even if you are polite, people will still get angry with you because they feel like you rejecting their help is a sign that you are rejecting them. This is their problem, not yours. You are not responsible for their feelings of inadequacy. The fact that you trust yourself and don't need the advice of others is proof that their unsolicited advice was never needed in the first place.

Advertisement

9. 'I'll take that under advisement'

fizkes | Shutterstock

In a professional setting, taking something under advisement is a polite way of acknowledging the input that the person has made while subtly signaling that you reserve the right to consider it or dismiss it. It's the equivalent of being given unsolicited advice, but in a more constructed and polite way.

People rarely care about how you do the work as long as it gets done. A survey by Pumble found that 30% of employees have someone at work who encourages their development. This low percentage is striking considering that giving feedback rather than offering polite lip service can be crucial for personal and professional growth.

Advertisement

10. 'This isn't something I'm opening up for discussion'

Friends Stock | Shutterstock

Instead of bluntly telling someone to 'mind their business,' brilliant people might say something along the lines of not opening things up for discussion. This carefully crafted expression shows them that there are certain topics that they shouldn't be talking about. This approach protects personal or even sensitive information and demands an atmosphere of respect.

As Marlynn Wei, M.D., J.D., explains, a person's body knows when boundaries are being crossed because they will appear more irritable and overwhelmed. Brilliant people know that outright confrontation can create necessary tensions. They know that the words that they choose can shape how others perceive them. By mastering this delicate balance, these brilliant communicators can appear professional while still preserving their privacy.

Advertisement

11. 'That's a personal matter I prefer to keep private'

fizkes | Shutterstock

Choosing to keep your personal information private doesn't mean that there is something secretive to hide. Of course, this doesn't stop people from trying to dig into your personal life. This reflects their need for control, which reveals a lot about their character, not yours. Saying this is a personal matter and that you would prefer to keep it private is the perfect thing to say.

Privacy is needed so that people can protect themselves when they are facing challenges. Not all aspects of life need to be made public, especially if other people just want to know out of boredom. Pressuring someone to disclose information they’re not comfortable sharing can damage your relationship with them, so it's best to just mind your own business.

Sylvia Ojeda is an author who has over a decade of experience writing novels and screenplays. She covers self-help, relationships, culture, and human interest topics.