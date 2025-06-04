11 Phrases Brilliant People Use To Professionally Say ‘That’s Not My Problem’

In this era of hustle and grind, it's easy to do too much professionally to stand out from the crowd or increase your perceived value. You might do things that you would not normally do to impress others, or take on tasks that are outside of your area of expertise to prove you are necessary and needed.

But smart people know that is a recipe for burnout or resentment. Contrary to what you might believe, there is no reward for being the overworked man or woman of the year. Furthermore, you may not be the best person for the job, and it's perfectly fine to redirect or delegate. With that said, saying, "That's not my problem," should be done professionally and tactfully, using specific phrases that convey the point without offending others.

Here are 11 brilliant phrases people use to professionally say, "That's not my problem"

1. 'I recommend speaking with...'

Refusing to take on an issue that is not yours is touchy. People could view you as lazy or perceive that you are trying to avoid accountability. But the truth is that it might be more effective for a subject matter expert to handle a particular issue. It is a great idea to let someone who is knowledgeable take the lead and ask for help if they need it.

When making a recommendation that the matter be handled by another party, it's important to explain that you believe they are best equipped to handle it. This courteous redirection avoids blaming others and helps to set professional boundaries in the future.

2. 'That's outside of my scope'

A polite way of saying, "That's not my job," is to let someone know that your scope of work does not include the issue being addressed. It tells them that you have thoroughly reviewed your job description and could not, for the life of you, find the duties that you are being asked to complete. The key to keeping this revelation professional is to provide them with an alternative option.

A strict no is rarely sufficient when it comes to professional situations. You have to provide a connection to the right person to move toward resolution. It's a lot easier to digest rejection when there is a path forward. You don't have to know all the answers, but you should know who does.

3. 'Have you had a chance to loop them in?'

Another smooth way of transitioning a problem to the correct person or team is to point out who is responsible and ask if they are aware of the situation. It gives the person needing assistance the responsibility of reaching out to the individual(s) who can actually help, and takes the onus off of you.

This gentle approach is more conversational than abrasive and educates on the correct ownership without pushing off responsibility. It lets someone know that, sure, you could not fix it, but you were more than willing to work with them to figure out the next steps.

4. 'I'd love to help, but I want to be respectful of my current priorities'

Bringing the fact that you have deliverables that take priority over ad hoc requests for your time and energy can let a person know that you are not shirking accountability, but that stopping to help them would put other important tasks at risk. Who wants to be responsible for you dropping the ball and missing something vital?

This phrase shows empathy on your part, but it also inspires your professional peer to take a more empathetic approach as well. It opens their eyes to your own workload and makes them aware that they overlooked it in an effort to selfishly get your help with theirs.

5. 'I don't have enough information to be of assistance'

No one ever wants to flat-out say that they don't know something, even if it is outside of their area of expertise. So, we fake it 'til we make it, making unnecessary blunders and trying to look smart while feeling inept within. A smarter way of letting someone down easily while not engaging your ego and messing things up is to simply say that you don't have the context necessary to help.

You are saying without saying that if it is left up to you, it won't turn out good. You are communicating that handling it yourself will do more harm than good and that you are self-aware enough to know that and to act in the best interest of everyone involved.

6. 'I want to make sure this is handled properly, so let's get the right people involved'

Your willingness to ensure that even though you won't be handling a problem, you can take initiative and find the right people to take care of it is top-tier from a professional standpoint. You didn't come across as totally useless and were able to provide much-needed guidance on the appropriate order of operations.

This gives off a collaborative tone that others can't help but appreciate. It still meets your goal of deflecting responsibility, but is seen in a good light. You want to make sure the work gets the attention it deserves, and you are fully aware that you are not the right person for the job.

7. 'I'm not the best person for this, but I can help you find out who is'

Admitting that you are not qualified to handle a problem can be hard in a professional setting. It takes a self-assured person to know what their lane is a stay in it. Acknowledging that a colleague might be more knowledgeable than you are in a particular area screams "self-assured". You don't have to act like you know when you don't.

You don't take on things that you cannot do justice to. Instead, you locate the proper professional and do a warm handoff, establishing immediate rapport and setting the person in need and the problem-solver up for success. Remember that people will forget what you did for them, but they will never forget how you made them feel.

8. 'That's not something I've been involved in, and I would hate to steer you wrong'

How can anyone be mad at a person who is intent on helping them avoid calamity? I would much rather a person let me know upfront that they are not the man or woman for the job than have them lead me down a path of destruction. If you don't know, say that and move on.

One of the biggest human issues is our disdain for not knowing. We want to know it all and can even be prone to pretending we do when we have absolutely no idea. This self-imposed anxiety causes our minds to race and makes us take actions that we probably should have avoided altogether. No need to overreach. Be honest about your lack of knowledge and limitations.

9. 'Let me see if that aligns with our team's objectives'

Part of being a professional is knowing how to organize and plan appropriately. A well-thought-out plan can keep you on time and aligned with objectives. But there are times when someone might throw a monkey wrench in your plans. They might ask you to do something that is simply not part of the timeline or that doesn't move you toward your goals.

It's okay to say no in those circumstances. You have your priorities, and sometimes, it's difficult or bad decision-making to shift them in the middle of a project or plan. This phrase forces others to consider that the world might not revolve around them and their needs, and that they should be more compassionate.

10. 'I don't want to give you inaccurate information'

When someone lets you know that there is a high possibility that whatever they tell you may be wrong, you quickly excuse them from any ownership of the problem at hand. You would much rather figure it out yourself than rely on someone who is just as in the dark as you are. You must send them to someone who might know more than both of you.

When done correctly, this phrase avoids providing what I refer to as "trick knowledge" or blurting out word salad to make people believe you know more than you do. It points them in the right direction so they feel like you have contributed to the resolution and not just passed the buck.

11. 'That's a little outside my wheelhouse'

Contrary to popular belief, admitting that you are not a database of information about everything in the world is more respected than pretending that you are. Telling someone that a topic is outside of your wheelhouse says that you don't know and that it is not your job at the same time. You force them to think about who knows and to seek them out.

A great way to soften the blow is to give them a smaller, less cumbersome offer. Help them brainstorm very briefly. You are helping them think through the problem, without being expected to provide the solution. It empowers them to not only find the right person to help, but to show up to that person with some ideas.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and the author of seven books. She focuses on lifestyle and human interest stories that deliver informative and actionable guidance on interpersonal relationships, enlightenment, and self-discovery.