Everyone's been in this uncomfortable predicament before. They're in the office when they encounter a boss or coworker who can't seem to stop talking. From discussing irrelevant topics to discussing things that could've been an email, most people wished they had a phrase to use to get them to stop talking.

And while it might seem impossible once they're in the moment, luckily, there are 11 phrases brilliant people use to politely say 'you're wasting my time.' From being subtle to keeping it blunt, there are plenty of polite ways to get people to stop talking. Now, is it intimidating to use any of these phrases to a big boss or a coworker they respect? Absolutely, however, if people are tired of having their lunch break wasted, it's best to get one of these brilliant phrases under their belt.

11 phrases brilliant people use to politely say 'you're wasting my time':

1. 'Sorry, I'm a bit low on time. What's the main issue here?'

fizkes | Shutterstock

The first phrase brilliant people use to politely say, "you're wasting my time," is, "Sorry, I'm a bit low on time. What's the main issue here?" It's important to let others know when they're crossing a boundary or doing something that they clearly aren't okay with.

Despite how awkward it may be, many people don't seem to understand that honesty is sometimes the best policy. According to a study published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology: General, people significantly overestimate the cost of being honest. So, is it nerve-wrecking for people to set their foot down and say what's on their mind? Of course.

However, by saying, "I'm a bit low on time," people are better able to meet your needs, causing them to quicken the pace and get to the main point.

2. 'Let's circle back when we both have a bit more time to discuss''

fizkes | Shutterstock

Sometimes, people talk about something that is either not important or could have been saved for another time. And while this might not seem like a huge deal, when someone is crunched for time and only has so many hours in a day, it's best to move that yapping session to another day.

This is why a phrase brilliant people use to politely say, "You're wasting my time," is, "Let's circle back when we both have a bit more time to discuss." Sorry, but there's no reason for people to waste time just because their coworker can't read the room. Sure, some might consider it rude, but if saying 'circle back' means saving more minutes in the day, so be it.

It's understandable why people might struggle to say what's on their mind. After all, according to a YouGov survey, 48% of people identify as people pleasers. Yet, despite this common struggle, people must learn to push back against that comfort and express what's on their mind; otherwise, they'll always find themselves in these frustrating positions. So, even if it's uncomfortable, don't be afraid to ask for a time change. Believe it or not, most bosses and coworkers will understand it.

3. 'Can you summarize the main point since I'm running out of time?''

ESB Professional | Shutterstock

Listen, it's not uncommon for people to struggle with getting to the point. It's unfortunate, but getting to the point isn't always the easiest when someone has a million things on their mind. Despite that fact, a phrase brilliant people use to politely say, 'You're wasting my time,' is, "Can you summarize the main point since I'm running out of time?"

Once again, it's essential to identify those needs. Even if it's uncomfortable, establishing what's needed is the first step for people to stop wasting time. However, another factor of politely telling someone to stop wasting time is to tell them to summarize what is needed.

Sure, it might be a lot to go over, but if they can summarize what's needed, it'll make finding a solution much easier. As the University of Iowa explains, when it comes to conflict resolution, acting with honesty, fairness, and integrity is crucial. So, be blunt and upfront with those needs, even if it's a bit shocking at first.

4. 'I've got a tight schedule, so let's keep this brief'

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

Another phrase brilliant people use to politely say, "You're wasting my time," is, "I've got a tight schedule, so let's keep this brief." Sure, it's a bit upfront, and some would consider it 'rude'; however, in a workplace that doesn't pay enough for people to put on a fake smile, sometimes being 'rude' is the only way to say what's on their mind.

According to the American Institute of Stress, a survey by Indeed found that 52% of people feel burned out. So, while their boss might give them a look, in the end, who cares? Saying it as it is usually isn't enough to get people fired, as long as they say it respectfully. So, if someone is wasting their time, be upfront and tell them to keep it brief.

5. 'I think we might be getting off track. What did you come here to discuss?'

fizkes | Shutterstock

It's normal for people to get sidetracked in a conversation. After spending eight hours in an office, it's all too easy to stray off topic and start discussing unrelated issues that have nothing to do with the subject at hand. Even so, not everyone has an hour a day to waste on nonsense.

This is why a phrase brilliant people use to politely say, 'You're wasting my time,' is, 'I think we might be getting off track. What did you come here to discuss?" It isn't rude to get things back on track. It's pretty normal for people to stray from the original point of the conversation, especially if they are people pleasers.

According to adjunct professor and author Gregg Levoy, "People tend to over-talk when they're hungry for attention and validation." So, while it's slightly awkward to mention this, being upfront and getting things back on track will save everyone time, which in turn, makes the workday way more effective.

6. 'I hear what you're saying, but let's wrap this up soon to avoid wasting too much time'

fizkes | Shutterstock

Another phrase brilliant people use to politely say, "You're wasting my time," is, "I hear what you're saying, but let's wrap this up soon to avoid wasting too much time." Now, if someone wants to maintain a truly classy and polite demeanor, they need to acknowledge what they're saying.

While it might be annoying that they're wasting time, let's face it: nobody wants to feel unheard, as it can lead to feelings of disrespect. According to a study published in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology, this is particularly concerning, as feeling disrespected can lead to greater aggression.

So, while it might be uncomfortable, don't feel too bad for interrupting. As long as the person acknowledges what their coworker or boss is saying before expressing their needs, both parties should be able to walk away feeling content with the overall conversation.

7. 'This isn't my area of expertise, but I can direct you to someone who knows more about this'

fizkes | Shutterstock

Ever had a coworker or boss waste time on something that wasn't your area of expertise? It's frustrating when someone presents an excessive amount of information to their audience, all while expecting the other person to understand what they're talking about.

This is why a phrase brilliant people use to politely say, "You're wasting my time," is, "This isn't my area of expertise, but I can direct you to someone who knows more about this." Once again, people don't get paid enough to put up with nonsense. Sure, it might be rude to admit it, but there's no denying that bosses and coworkers always try to cross boundaries and pile up more work because they can.

However, this is why it's crucial to establish boundaries and learn to say no. As clinical psychologist Rubin Khoddam, Ph.D., explained, "Healthy boundaries are limits you set around your time, emotions, psychological energy, and physical space and body to protect yourself from feeling drained by others in your life." So, even if others might get frustrated, always remember: if they aren't paying for it, then don't feel obligated to do it.

8. 'Thanks for sharing. Let's follow this up through email since I need to get back to work'

fizkes | Shutterstock

There's no greater annoyance than hearing someone ask for a meeting, only to slowly realize that everything they are saying could have been an email. Now, it's understandable why people do this. While emailing saves time, there's also no denying that communicating through text messages can sometimes be confusing.

According to a study published in Computers in Human Behavior Reports, texting increases the likelihood of misunderstandings. Even so, when life is chaotic and work picks up the pace, it's also undeniable that emailing or texting saves a significant amount of valuable time. So, if someone is wasting it, a phrase brilliant people use to politely say, "You're wasting my time," is, "Thanks for sharing. Let's follow this up through email since I need to get back to work."

Is this a bit dismissive? Yes, but let's face it: always being kind isn't going to get it through people's heads that they're wasting time. So, while it might be slightly dismissive and rude, be upfront and blunt about what you need; otherwise, they'll continue with the same wasteful behavior.

9. 'I'd love to keep chatting, but I really need to get some things done'

fizkes | Shutterstock

While coworkers and bossess can be annoying, if someone needs to use a general phrase either to a friend, coworker, or family member, then the perfect phrase brilliant people use to politely say, "You're wasting my time," is, "I'd love to keep chatting, but I need to get some things done."

Sure, you might love your parents, but sometimes parents can chatter for hours on end if their children don't put a stop to it. And while it's rude to cut them off, politely telling them that you need to get stuff done is the best way to get them off the phone without starting an explosive war.

10. 'Let's catch up another time'

fizkes | Shutterstock

With so many hours in the day, the last thing people want to do is waste time chatting for hours on end about the same old thing over and over again. So, while it might be handy to have a ton of phrases for prying coworkers and bosses, another general phrase brilliant people use to politely say "you're wasting my time" is, "Let's catch up another time."

Once again, it might be slightly upfront, but there's nothing rude about telling people to catch up another time. If someone is a real friend or truly cares for you, then they'll understand that you have needs and other priorities. Even if it slightly stings, someone who tries their best to understand others will almost always accept their terms, even if those terms sometimes mean cutting things a bit short.

11. 'I think this is dragging on a bit, so what's the next step?'

Dragana Gordic | Shutterstock

Finally, the last phrase brilliant people use to politely say, "You're wasting my time," is, "I think this is dragging on a bit, so what's the next step?" It's understandable why people drag conversations on. Without meaning to, they might overexplain certain things because they don't want to come across as offensive.

This is why it's important to reassure them that it's okay by simply telling them that they can get to the point. Once again, it's essential to maintain a polite tone, but don't hesitate to redirect the conversation. While some might roll their eyes, others will be appreciative that they can speak directly.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.