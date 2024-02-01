7 Things Minimalists Do That Give Them Back More Than 1,000 Hours Of Their Time

Minimalism is a growing trend as our modern lives seem to become ever more complicated and our time even more limited.

A health and productivity expert recently shared some unlikely ways minimalism can not only benefit your life, but might give you a huge chunk of your time back too.

A productivity expert highlighted 7 things minimalists do that save more than 1000 hours of time over the course of their lives.

From Marie Kondo's decluttering advice to countless social media influencers and even a Netflix documentary, minimalism is definitely having a moment. And for productivity expert Colby Kultgen, "moments" are precisely the point.

In an Instagram post, he recently shared seven helpful minimalist practices that can not only save you energy but can also help you reclaim huge chunks of lost time — more than 1,000 hours over the course of your life.

1. Buy high-quality things

In today's world, we are awash in cheap products. Practically anything we want can be acquired lightning-fast and with minimal effort. But as Kultgen and many other experts warn, those cheap things ultimately come with "hidden costs."

These include the need for repairs or replacements that waste not just more money, but time and energy you'd otherwise save by prioritizing quality over price.

2. Get rid of one thing every day

If you're looking to get your Marie Kondo on but feeling a bit intimidated, this is a way to ease into it. "Just one thing. Every day. For as many days as you can in a row," Kultgen wrote.

This will allow you to figure out which of your belongings truly matter to you and begin clearing up more space and clutter.

3. Build a capsule wardrobe

"A capsule wardrobe is a small collection of items that can be easily mixed and matched," Kultgen wrote.

This allows you to cover your fashion bases with as few items as possible, saving you money, of course, but also time and energy spent trying to come up with outfits.

Start by going through the wardrobe you already have, decide on the color palette you like, keep whatever works and donate what doesn't.

4. Streamline your finances

For most people, virtually nothing is more stressful than money management. Kultgen suggested automating your money as much as possible.

Start by canceling recurring subscriptions you don't use. There are many apps for this out there if doing it yourself feels like too much work.

Then, automate all monthly payments for expenses, contributions to investments, and deposits to your savings. Not only will the money add up, but so will the time and energy you're saving.

5. Have an idea capture system

As Kultgen put it, "Your mind is for having ideas, not holding them." That's why we so often forget our best ideas and then have to spend time trying to remember them.

Instead, Kultgen suggests that anytime something "interests, excites or energizes you," have somewhere to capture it. There are myriad apps for this—Kultgen's favorite is Todoist—but even a simple notebook will do.

6. Unsubscribe from emails

Oh, what a dream. If only we could just torch our inboxes entirely! That's not what Kultgen suggested, thankfully (or unfortunately, depending on your view).

Instead, he recommended asking each time you read an email if it's useful or necessary. If the answer is no, unsubscribe from the list.

7. Use the two-minute rule

Procrastinators, this one's for you! "If you can do a task in less than two minutes — do it now," Kultgen wrote.

This prevents small tasks from piling up, making you feel overwhelmed and eating up more and more of your time. If it's a quick and easy task, just get it over with and off your radar so you can focus on more important or edifying things.

I don't know about you, but I'm already feeling relaxed just having read these. Now what to do with these 1,000 hours I'm about to save …

John Sundholm is a news and entertainment writer who covers pop culture, social justice and human interest topics.