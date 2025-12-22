Life is stressful for most of us these days. Between work, school, and kids, catching a break can seem pretty rare. And if you notice some specific things in someone's car, they're carrying heavy stress.

They might not tell you directly, but you can clearly tell when someone is going through it. From their tense body language to their nervous laughter, people who are stressed are easy to spot. Having these things in one's car isn't just a sign of stress, but it's also a sign that someone is truly going through it and can use some help.

If you notice these 11 things in someone's car, they're carrying heavy stress

1. Piles of takeout containers

SeventyFour | Shutterstock

If you notice piles of takeout containers in someone's car, they're carrying heavy stress. Of course, they're embarrassed. In an ideal world, they don't want to pick up someone in a messy car. However, with little time to spare and a lot on their mind, they might not notice how messy their car is until they're directly faced with it when someone enters their car. Feeling mortified, they quickly kick this trash to the side, like it'll make everything better.

And while some of their loved ones might not mind, others aren't as easy-going, shaming them in the process. So, to avoid this, always keep a trash bag in your car and set a reminder to throw it out once a week. While it's a little bit of work, keeping a clean environment is crucial. As psychiatrist Ralph Ryback, M.D., explained, "People who keep their homes clean and organized are healthier, both physically and mentally."

2. Documents on the floor

Hryshachyshen Serhii | Shutterstock

When someone is on the go, it's easy to let their car turn into a complete disaster. From takeout containers everywhere to their bag thrown somewhere in the abyss, an unorganized car is a huge sign of stress. So unsurprisingly, if you notice documents on the floor in someone's car, they're likely carrying heavy stress. Now, most of them know better than to leave their documents on the floor.

Deep down, they know that these documents should go in a folder or at least be stashed in their glove compartments. That being said, 90% of these people are in complete survival mode. Not thinking clearly, they're quick to toss things everywhere to get to where they need to be. While this stress is understandable, it's crucial to keep everything organized; otherwise, it may cause further stress down the line. So, if they can, set a reminder once a week. While emptying your trash bag, gather up the documents and put them in a folder, too. It might take a few minutes; however, a few minutes of your time saves you a ton of stress in the long run.

3. Warning lights on their dashboard

BLKstudio | Shutterstock

Everyone's been in this situation before. They're driving when they realize their dashboard warning lights are on. It's frustrating and slightly frightening, but the average person is doing their best to take care of that immediately. But if you notice the warning lights on their dashboard are still on in someone's car, they're likely carrying heavy stress. It sucsk, but they don't have the time or money to get that fixed.

Already running low on energy, the average person would rather take that risk than cough up hundreds of dollars fixing their car. It isn't wise, but they don't have much of a choice. According to USA Today, the average driver spends $838 on car repairs and around $1,500 on car maintenance. So, while it may add stress to see that warning light on their car, they have no choice but to bear it.

4. Strong odors

DimaBerlin | Shutterstock

If someone is so busy that they're living in food or gym clothes in their car, it shouldn't come as a surprise that it'd leave an odor. Especially during the hot summer days, leaving anything smelly in the car will cost you if you aren't responsible enough. However, for those who are highly stressed, they probably aren't thinking about odors. So consumed by whatever they have going on, if you notice strong odors in someone's car, they're carrying heavy stress.

They likely didn't mean to, but it doesn't change the fact that their entire car smells completely off. And while some people might let it stay that way for a week or so, don't let it get too out of control. While being busy is understandable, there's never an excuse for a smelly car. Especially if someone picks others up, it looks pretty bad to have a car that reeks of old takeout. So while it may be a little tough to make the time, find a way; otherwise, you'll leave a pretty bad impression.

5. Dirty mats that haven't been cleaned in a while

New Africa | Shutterstock

Nobody's car is perfectly clean at all times. While it might seem that way for some, there are always issues people go through with their vehicles. However, most of these issues are internal and can't always be easily spotted. This is because the average person doesn't allow for dents or scratches to linger on their car for too long. That being said, the same can't be said about the inside. This is why if you notice dirty mats in someone's car, they're carrying heavy stress.

Every mat is bound to get dirty at some point. Whether it's mud or crumbs from their kid, mats are one of those things that have a bunch of questionable things on them. Still, never keep it that way for too long. Not only does it look bad, but a messy environment also leaves little room for the average person to function at their optimal health. According to a study published in the Journal of Environmental Psychology, clutter hurts psychological well-being. So, rather than risk it, keep the mat clean. Taking their car to the car wash every few months is a good habit that'll give everyone better peace of mind.

6. The gas tank is nearly always empty

ako photography | Shutterstock

If someone notices the gas tank is nearly always on empty in someone's car, they're carrying heavy stress. While it might be normal for this to happen every blue moon, allowing it to always be this way is a sign of burnout, stress, and struggles with finances. The average person isn't going to risk getting stuck in the middle of nowhere simply because they forgot to fill up their gas tank.

However, those who are extremely stressed often feel like they have no other choice. As bad as it may seem, they have a lot better things to worry about than how full their car is. If they truly feel like they can pull it off, they don't mind letting their gas tank run nearly empty if it means waiting for payday when they have the money on hand.

7. Dust everywhere in their car

Vershinin89 | Shutterstock

Now, it isn't necessarily abnormal to find a little dust in someone's car. If they're busy and don't have time to wipe things down, gathering a bit of dust on the dashboard isn't necessarily a bad thing, at least temporarily speaking. However, if you notice dust everywhere in someone's car for long periods, they're probably carrying heavy stress.

Riddled with so much responsibility, they might feel as if they don't have enough time to do the basics. And while this is understandable, it may be wise to keep some wipes on deck and wipe things down whenever you have the chance. If not for your guests, then for your health. According to a study published in 2017, dust may be associated with hormone disruption, cancer, and reproductive damage.

8. A backseat full of random items

Miljan Zivkovic | Shutterstock

Life can get pretty busy from time to time. Parents might be especially prone to finding their car full of random objects that don't belong there. From soccer balls to a LEGO set, if you notice someone's backseat is full of random items, they may be carrying heavy stress. It isn't always a huge deal. However, it's a good habit to clear out the back seat every two weeks or so.

While it may be a pain, allowing random items to gather isn't a good thing. As the old saying goes, the longer you wait, the worse it gets. So, while nobody wants to clear out their car so often, for those who are busy, taking the time to keep a car organized can truly save a lot of time and stress in the long run.

9. A disorganized glove box

Mohamed Ali Gabar | Shutterstock

While some people keep their cars clean, others do their best to push everything out of sight and out of mind. Not having the energy to do a full clean, but not wanting to keep everything on the floor, if you notice a disorganized glove box, they're carrying heavy stress. It might sound normal, but glove boxes shouldn't be stuffed full of random papers.

While it might feel tempting to do so, disorganization is never worth the stress or headache. Not only is it a hindrance to one's mental health, but it'll only make cleaning up much more painful. On top of that, keeping your car organized is beneficial. As cognitive scientist Sian Beilock, Ph.D., said, "An organized physical environment may lead people towards tradition and convention, promoting healthy choices and generous behavior."

10. Empty energy or coffee drinks everywhere

adriaticfoto | Shutterstock

If you notice empty energy or coffee drinks everywhere in someone's car, they may be carrying heavy stress. How many people wake up in the morning feeling completely exhausted? For the average person, it happens way more than they'd care to admit. After working late hours and feeling burned out, some people rely on energy drinks or coffee to get through the day.

While all of this is good in moderation, if they have it littered everywhere, they probably don't care too much about their health. This is why it's crucial to get organized and to limit oneself. From cleaning up the trash to figuring out what those daily limits are, this will both manage their stress better and ensure they're taking good care of their health.

11. AC problems

Photoroyalty | Shutterstock

Finally, if you notice someone has AC problems in their car, they may be carrying heavy stress. In the moment, it might not seem like a huge deal. Maybe it's winter, and the need for AC is pretty much nonexistent where they live. However, over time, not having functioning AC is bound to catch up to them. From sweating through their nice outfits to ruining their hair or makeup, AC issues cause other issues that lead to stress.

Not only that, but according to the Journal of the Association of Environmental and Resource Economists, AC conditioning helped reduce the harmful effects of cognitively hot weather by 36.6%. So, if someone wants to cool their stress and keep their mind in check, getting that air conditioning working should be a top priority.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.