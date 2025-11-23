Like our living spaces and homes, our cars are a reflection of not just our personality, but also our mental health and general well-being. Not necessarily the type of car you drive, but what’s going on inside — the stuff you’re partially responsible for maintaining. Of course, a clutter-free space is always more beneficial for general mental health, but if you notice these other things in someone’s car, they’re probably going through it right now.

Whether it’s random trash lingering around or a distinct smell that only the passenger seems to notice immediately when they sit down, it’s these subtle things that can actually be huge red flags that someone is struggling — whether it’s with time, energy, mental health, money, or just stress.

If you notice these 11 things in someone’s car, they’re probably going through it right now

1. An always-empty gas tank

Since January 2020, the cost of owning a car has risen by nearly 50% — and that’s not just buying a car, it’s also dealing with maintenance like an oil change, buying gas, and getting things fixed. Everything is rising in price, so if you notice someone’s car is always on empty, chances are they’re not alone, but still financially struggling right now.

Even though driving a car is nearly impossible to get out of for people in the U.S., it’s a necessity that’s growing financially inaccessible for most. So, if they don’t like living in a city with public transportation and can’t afford to buy gas for their car, they’re sort of stuck.

2. A glove box full of junk

According to therapist Elizabeth Earnshaw, especially for women, clutter in a space like a car’s interior tends to spark cortisol levels responsible for stress. Not only does that cause a mental kind of disarray and anxiety, but that stress also takes a toll on our physical well-being through energy and general health.

So, if you notice that the glove box is full of junk in someone’s car, they’re probably going through it right now. It’s not just about managing the clutter and dealing with the mess, but the mental health and stress that subconsciously adds to the plate of a person already struggling.

3. Takeout boxes and cans everywhere

Having an unhealthy relationship with food can be both a side effect and a cause for stress and mental health problems in the average person’s routine. A study from BMC Psychiatry found that fast food consumption is often associated with a higher risk of developing depression and dealing with chronic stress.

So, if you notice someone’s loading around a bunch of takeout containers in their car or empty soda cans littering the ground, chances are they’re probably going through it right now. Whether it’s a form of comfort or a convenience that they lean on to save time, it’s not doing them any favors.

4. Random comfort objects

Whether it’s their favorite blanket in the backseat or a little fidget toy in the center console, if you notice these things in someone’s car, they’re probably going through it right now. Even if it’s not anxiety or fear about being on the road, but stress from work and turmoil in their relationships, every time they get in the car it’s leading them to one or the other.

Many experts have shown that self-soothing objects and tools are influential in reducing stress, but sometimes they’re unsuspecting — to everyone involved. They’re not keeping random trash and clutter consciously, but instead clinging onto it for a sense of comfort amid the chaos.

5. A cracked windshield

If you’ve been in someone’s car a million times and their windshield is always broken, that’s probably a sign that they’re going through it right now. Whether it’s being overworked in their job and not having the time or energy to address the problem, or being stuck in financial turmoil that fiscally prevents it, it’s a clear sign of their struggle.

Of course, fixing them isn’t just for aesthetics — it’s for safety. So, the longer they wait, the more stress and anxiety they’re subconsciously adding to their lives when they get behind the wheel and immediately see a windshield crack.

6. A chronically broken air conditioner

Considering that being overly hot in the car can often heighten a person’s aggression and angry emotions, it’s no surprise that a chronically broken AC unit is a sign that someone’s struggling. Not only are they missing out on the relaxing drive home from work and the stress-free drive into the office that comes from being comfortable, but they’re also adding more stress and negativity to their plate.

For some people, it’s an issue of time and energy, for others, money, but for both, they tend to be more mentally chaotic and frustrated because of it.

7. Endless silence

Instead of playing a podcast to listen to in the car or shuffling music on the radio, if you notice someone’s car is always completely silent, they’re probably going through it right now. Of course, according to a study from Health Promotion Perspectives, listening to music doesn’t just alter a person’s physical mechanisms — it also heightens mental arousal.

So, for someone who’s already feeling mentally chaotic and chronically stressed, playing something on the radio can make them too overstimulated. Their brains can’t handle another input of information, especially when they’re already trying to focus on driving, in addition to dealing with their already internal spiral of chaos.

8. An expired registration tag

From missing the insurance in their glove box to having expired tags, if someone’s already mentally and physically stressed out, updating documents is the last thing on their mind. They’re living in a kind of “survival” mode that keeps them stuck in the present moment — all they can do, in their fight or flight state, is focus on the present.

Sometimes, even the small daily tasks they’re responsible for in the present moment are too much to handle, so it’s not surprising that this is one of the things you notice in the car of someone who’s going through it right now.

9. A broken phone charger

If someone’s going through it, likely financially but also on a more internal level, they always have a broken phone charger plugged into their center console. They’re always fidgeting with it while driving and twisting it to get a charge on their phone, because they don’t have the energy or money to simply buy a new one.

It’s these small everyday things that serve as unexpected expenses for the average struggling person. It’s something they don’t think about or account for in budgeting, and frankly, it’s less important than food on the table or a roof over their heads.

10. Unopened mail or bills

While there are a million reasons why someone might struggle to open their mail, from chronic anxiety to financial struggle and even unresolved childhood trauma, if you notice these things in someone’s car, they’re probably going through it right now.

Especially if they’re dreading more bills to add to their financial plate or struggling with the “surprise” of an unexpected letter, they may avoid it all entirely. It can seem easier in the present moment to avoid them and distract yourself than to deal with their content and consequences in reality.

11. Empty coffee cups everywhere

If someone has empty coffee cups scattered around their car constantly, chances are they’re going through it more than they’ll admit. From the overconsumption of caffeine that tends to boost anxiety and restlessness, to the dehydration that follows from replacing water with coffee and energy drinks, this consumption often leads people to more internal strain than they already have.

Even if it seems like a personality quirk in college or a funny realization when getting into a corporate co-worker’s car, it’s often more insidious than it seems — especially if their sleep and rest are truly taking a toll.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.