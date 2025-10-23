If you notice these 11 little things in a woman’s house, she’s not taking good care of herself

If a woman is no longer taking good care of herself, there will likely be signs of this all throughout her home. Whether it is overlooking clutter or not practicing safety in the kitchen, it shows that she is neglecting the things that would aid in her physical and mental well-being.

There are several things that could be contributing to her having a difficult time taking care of herself. It is important to realize that, although she may not be taking care of herself, it is highly unlikely that this is due to laziness. Whatever she is struggling with mentally is most likely contributing to her lack of motivation, instead.

1. Excessive expired items

A woman who is no longer taking good care of herself may have an excessive amount of expired items within her home. If she is no longer taking care of herself, it is likely due to something bigger going on that is impacting her ability to feel motivated.

“Self-neglect is a general term used to describe a vulnerable adult living in a way that puts his or her health, safety, or well-being at risk,” explains the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services. A woman not throwing out expired items and replacing them with items that are in date is a sign of self-neglect, considering this could very likely negatively impact her health.

2. Unwashed dishes

While most people tend to have dirty dishes in their sink at least every once in a while, it becomes more of a serious issue when it is excessive and long-lasting. A woman may not be taking good care of herself if she is leaving unwashed dishes in her sink all the time.

A significant part of self-care is maintaining one's space and keeping one's environment clean and organized. While this may come across to others as laziness, it is not always the case. If a woman is going through something overwhelmingly stressful in her life, she will likely lose motivation to do even the smaller tasks of self-care.

3. No nutritional food

When a woman is going through something mentally draining, she will likely have a harder time prioritizing taking care of herself. Her lack of self-care can be seen in the lack of nutritional food in her home.

The American Military University (AMU) discusses the connection between mental health and proper nutrition, stating, “A healthy diet of more fruits, leafy green vegetables, fish, and legumes is correlated with a better mental state. Refined, processed food has been linked to depression symptoms."

If a woman is already feeling the effects of a poor mental state, she likely won’t feel motivated to cook and fix nutritional meals, which will only further contribute to her ailing mental health.

4. Extreme clutter

When a woman no longer takes good care of herself, her home will likely be extremely cluttered. When her mental health is struggling, so much of her energy is being consumed by her emotions that it is difficult for her to devote energy to other things, even cleaning.

“Ideally, home is a place where we can rest and relax. However, clutter can make it hard to do that. One study found that women who reported more clutter in their homes had higher levels of the stress hormone cortisol throughout the day compared to women who had less clutter,” explains Kristen Fuller, a physician. If she is living in clutter, it will likely be difficult for her to overcome the stress she feels, considering the clutter is contributing to her stressful feelings.

5. Unpaid bills

If a woman is struggling financially, she will likely have a hard time taking good care of herself. This may result in her having many unpaid bills lying around her home.

Without a substantial amount of income consistently coming in, a woman may find that she is struggling to pay bills and make ends meet. This can negatively affect the perception she has of herself, and it can cause her mental health to suffer as a result of not being able to provide herself with certain necessities.

6. Dirty clothes

A person being a little behind on laundry is totally normal, but when dirty clothes continue to pile up and a person has no intention of washing them any time soon, there may be something deeper going on. An excessive amount of dirty clothes around a woman’s house is a sign that she is not taking good care of herself.

Making sure to prioritize cleaning her clothes would be a form of self-care that would positively impact her mental health, but when someone is experiencing something mentally draining, doing things like laundry seems like it would take too much energy that they do not have. Good hygiene practices, like doing laundry, typically help a person feel more confident in themselves, so when someone is neglecting this aspect of their life, they may notice that it is hard for them to get out of the mental rut they are in.

7. Unsafe cooking practices

When a woman is hyper-focused on a serious struggle she is facing in her life, she is likely to overlook safety practices that she once prioritized. This could involve remembering to turn off the stove after use or avoiding certain cooking appliances while in use. Living in unsafe conditions can impact a woman’s own safety, of course, and can show that she is neglecting her safety.

“Mental health also suffers. Living in a neglected environment often deepens feelings of hopelessness and isolation. Over time, a cycle develops—poor conditions lower morale, which further reduces motivation to address problems,” according to HopeBridge Home Health, a team that helps to maintain the physical and emotional safety of individuals within their living environment.

8. Unsanitary areas

If a woman’s life is beginning to feel very overwhelming, she may start to neglect herself and her environment. This lack of self-care can be evident in her home, where areas are often left unsanitary and unclean.

Mental struggles and difficulties with maintaining high energy and motivation arise when a person is experiencing something difficult in their life. This makes it hard for them to clean rooms and keep up with areas throughout their house. Without feeling motivated to do this, their mental health may continue to suffer.

9. Bad odors

If a woman no longer takes good care of herself, it may show in her own personal hygiene or the cleanliness of her home. Her home may accumulate a foul odor due to a lack of regular cleaning.

While it may at first seem like a sign of laziness, if this is unusual for the woman, it is likely due to a deeper matter. She could be experiencing some hardships in her life that are making it hard for her to focus on things that might not seem as major as the struggle she is facing.

10. Lack of maintenance

When a woman is going through something mentally challenging, maintaining her home can become increasingly more difficult. A home that lacks proper maintenance can be a sign that she is struggling to take good care of herself.

If her living environment is not taken care of, certain things that allow her to function properly will fail to work. When major repairs are not done, she may become vulnerable to potential physical and well-being hazards within her space.

11. Messy bedding

If messy bedding is in a woman’s home, there is a possibility that she is no longer taking good care of herself. Not only is she not making up her bed every day, but she also fails to clean the bedding.

If a woman is burnt out from another aspect of her life, household responsibilities will start feeling less like a priority. It is crucial to consider the possibility that if a woman seems to no longer be taking good care of herself, something mentally and physically draining may be impacting her life.

Kamryn Idol is a writer with a bachelor's degree in media and journalism who covers lifestyle, relationship, family, and wellness topics.