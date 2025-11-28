Even though emotional exhaustion and burnout on a professional level have grown normalized in our "hustle culture," there's no denying that the psychological experience has many consequences for mental, cognitive, social, and physical health, at least according to a 2022 study. If you're struggling to remember things because of strain on your brain's cognitive abilities or even finding it hard to cope with motions, of course evidence of that will show up in every aspect of life.

From your home decor and clutter to the state of your car, little things can be an example of a person's internal dysregulation. Even bags and bags of clutter or clothing piles can be a red flag, and if you notice these things in someone's car, they're likely under serious stress.

If you notice these 11 things in someone's car, they're likely under serious stress

1. Piles of takeout containers

According to a study from BMC Psychiatry, overeating fast food often has the power to exacerbate stress. Healthy food habits and eating often protect both physical and mental health, which is why balanced meals are so important for resting and coping with stress.

If you notice piles of takeout containers in someone's car, they're likely under serious stress. It's not just about comfort or convenience — although those are often self-soothing habits for stress — but general health and well-being.

2. A closet in the backseat

A closet in the backseat of someone's car is probably a sign that they're living with a lot of stress and are likely living out of their car. They're moving from one thing to another so quickly that they don't have a second to rest and recharge.

Even if it's easy to overlook for a while, it's impossible to pour from a completely empty cup. From shoes in the trunk to a million outfit options in the back seat, it might seem harmless, but this kind of "car closet" is a sign of fight or flight in material form.

3. A million empty energy drinks

The overconsumption of caffeine often exacerbates already present stress, especially for people who aren't leveraging rest and self-care to find a moment of peace. They're always stuck in fight or flight, trying to overcompensate for not sleeping enough or getting enough emotional rest.

A million empty energy drinks in someone's car is often a "red flag" that someone's dealing with a lot of stress.

4. A hygiene kit

If someone has deodorant, dry shampoo, and wet wipes in their car — not for convenience, but for necessity with time constraints and schedules — they're likely under serious stress. If they don't have the time to shower and follow a hygiene routine at home, you can only imagine the other soothing habits, productive rituals, and self-care that are regularly overlooked.

Even if it's just "mental health hygiene," like experts from Stanford Medicine explain, it's important to take care of your body and mind, or stress and strain become a much bigger problem than they need to.

5. A flashing dashboard

If they're not taking care of their mental or physical health, chances are someone with a flashing dashboard of issues in their care is a sign that they're not taking care of their vehicle either. If you notice these things in someone's car, they're likely under serious stress — they don't have the time nor the energy to get them checked out.

Of course, an avoidance of driving, in general, and driving anxiety is often associated with a history of stress, according to a study from the Journal of Anxiety Disorders. So, a dashboard full of issues could also easily be a sign of struggling with being in the car enough to drive.

6. A chronically empty gas tank

According to a study from the Journal of Family and Economic Issues, financial issues and worries can often be debilitating, especially for people who already struggle with chronic stress and mental health concerns. If they're struggling to make ends meet and afford their bills, it's inevitable that they're dealing with a foundation of stress, but chances are their car is always running on empty.

Especially alongside rising prices and inflation, these people are always carpooling or trying to make compromises to avoid filling up their tank — not out of frugality, but necessity.

7. A lingering smell

If someone's car always has a lingering smell, chances are they're dealing with a certain level of stress and emotional turmoil that prevents them from addressing the root cause of the issue. From empty takeout containers, to a backseat full of dirty clothes, and even spills that were never cleaned up, if you notice these things in someone's care, they're likely under serious stress.

While there are certain safety concerns that come with a smell in someone's car, most of these kinds of smells are simply due to negligence and avoidance.

8. A backseat full of random things and half-finished projects

If they're avoiding addressing their internal emotions and stress, chances are someone with a million things piling up in their car is always avoiding addressing those as well. From a closet full of clothes to leftovers that they meant to get to, they're avoiding dealing with the household labor tasks and chores they know they have to do.

Of course, for someone who's living in a constant state of "fight or flight," these daily tasks can feel impossible. Their brains are too concerned with regulating and surviving in any passing moment that larger projects and simple tasks are out of reach.

9. Old mail tossed on the floor

People who don't like to open their mail could be struggling with a myriad of issues, from unresolved childhood trauma to general anxiety, but stress can also play a role. If someone is already too stressed out to consider another bill in the mail or a letter from someone they've been avoiding, they're going to toss it on the floor and ignore it for as long as possible.

So, if you notice these bills and mail scattered on someone's car floor, they're likely under serious stress.

10. Work stuff scattered around

If there's no separation between their work life and their personal time, a stressed out person will always have remnants of their work day floating around in their space. Not only is it a constant reminder of stress every single time they get in their car, but it's also a layer of visual clutter that immediately sparks overwhelm and anxiety.

So, if you notice this clearly poor work-life balance in someone's car, chances are they're entirely stressed out.

11. A messy kid area

According to a study on parenting, around 40% of parents are "so stressed" that they can't function at all. They're living in a state of constant stress and anxiety, leaving them exhausted and burnt out. A messy kid area in their car is inevitable — they're dealing with their kids' needs and, in some ways, their own.

If you notice these things in someone's car, chances are they're not only a burnt out parent, but a stressed out person who regularly overlooks their own self-care to take care of everyone else around them.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.