The Art Of Feeling Good: 10 Simple Habits Of People Who Just Want To Feel Their Best

You must take care of yourself in each area of your life and honor yourself. A best friend is someone who loves and cares about you. So, becoming your own best friend is a lifelong journey of inner discovery. You learn about yourself and what you need to develop each day, both physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually. How do you get started? How do you become your own best friend in health and wellness?

Most people think feeling good is some elusive mix of luck, genetics, or finally having a stress-free week, but the people who consistently feel their best know it's much simpler than that.

Here are 10 simple habits of people who just want to feel their best:

1. They nurture their physical side

Taking care of yourself is a must. No one knows you better than you know yourself. The physical side of your life includes your diet and exercise program, your environment, and the people around you.

"We all have five basic human needs — connection, freedom, significance, survival, and enjoyment," explained therapist Kim Oliver. "While we share that in common, the strength of our needs varies. The key to happiness is to engage in behavior that brings you the precise amount of each need you want. Having too little leaves you feeling deprived, and having too much can leave you feeling oversaturated."

2. They don't neglect their diet

The food you choose to eat affects your entire body and state of mind. Blood sugar and hormone levels really go awry when you're not eating appropriate foods. Leave the processed food at the store and spend most of your time shopping for lean meats and fruits, and vegetables. Many people call this the "caveman" diet.

Essentially, what this means is to only eat food that is natural and comes from the ground, a tree, or an animal. Processed foods can leave you feeling tired, lethargic, and some are even addictive. Listen to your body after you eat certain foods and research what works for you.

3. They drink enough water

Do not negate the very real power of water. It keeps you adequately hydrated, and you can't survive without it. Are you drinking enough water each day? A good rule of thumb is to drink eight glasses of water daily. Drinking a glass of water before a meal also helps curb your appetite. Sometimes, when you think you're hungry, you're actually thirsty. Choose water over other beverages due to its health benefits and the fact that it does not have any calories.

Researchers looking at hydration have found something interesting: even small differences in how much water you drink can show up in your body in meaningful ways — things like hormone levels, kidney function, and early markers of metabolic issues.

4. They have an exercise program

Fitness experts are now saying we need to be active every day of the week for at least 30 minutes. If you can't do seven days, then stick to five. This can be as simple as cleaning the house, mowing the yard, or organizing the garage. The point is to get your body moving in some fashion every day of the week. You will have to find the right balance and type of exercise for you.

A study of changes in recommended physical activity supports this: getting 30 minutes of moderate exercise is great, but doing a little more can give you even bigger health benefits. And it's not just about cardio. Adding in resistance training and flexibility work a couple of times a week helps you keep muscle, build strength, and maintain the kind of function that lets you stay active for the long haul.

5. They get adequate sleep

For many people, sleep is the one thing they neglect most often. You think you can make up for sleep loss when, in fact, it's difficult to do. On average, adults need seven to nine hours of sleep per night. Try to go to bed at the same time each night and get up at the same time each morning.

A study of sleep and its effects on cognition explained that there's "a complex interplay between sleep and cognition and demonstrates that consistent, stable sleep of at least 7 hours per night improves working memory and response inhibition in healthy adults."

6. They create a physical refuge

Your physical environment is the space in which you live and spend your time. It needs to be a place of refuge after long days at work — a place that you look forward to being and a place to recharge your battery. One thing worth mentioning is that clutter carries negative energy. Take a walk-through of all the rooms in your home. What are a few things in your home environment that are necessary, loved, and cherished?

Keep only these things and allow the rest to be recycled by giving them away to friends, family, or Goodwill. Be willing to let go of things you no longer cherish or use. In this way, you help someone else, and you clear your house and life of negative energy.

7. They balance their relationships

Who are the people that represent your circle of influence? Take time to evaluate each of your relationships for reciprocity. What this means is that every relationship is a give and take: a 50/50 partnership.

Are your relationships healthy and growing, or are they stagnant and unfulfilling?

Can you have a conversation and improve on these things, or is it time to let a relationship go that may be unhealthy for you?

Can you set healthy boundaries with others and say "no" when you cannot fulfill certain duties or expectations?

Do you feel guilty when you say "no?"

How do you feel around these people?

In Anatomy of the Spirit, Caroline Myss, Ph.D., describes how we pick up on other people’s energy fields and take on their energies. It can, in fact, even make us ill. It's also interesting to note that your intuition is at play when you don’t feel at ease with someone. Sometimes, it's a warning that the person may be unhealthy for you to be with. Take the time to listen to your intuition and don’t be afraid to honor the feelings you experience.

8. They have a deep primary relationship

The significant other in your life can help you fly to new heights or could take you to your lowest lows. There’s no replacement for a good selection process when you are choosing your mate. This person should be your best friend and biggest cheerleader.

If you're already married, make time for your primary relationship and find things to do together. If you're single and still looking, take the time to look at each aspect of your life as we are discussing today, and see how a person might fit well with you in each of these areas.

9. They find a career that clicks

A job that you don’t like can be a real drain on your energy levels. That's why it's so important to find what you feel is your true purpose for being here and to find the job that fulfills you. Take the time to find a good career fit because it will affect all other areas of your life.

Career coach Lisa Petsinis suggested, "The biggest secret to a fulfilling career is knowing who you are. Self-aware people reflect on themselves and their experiences, and they course-correct as needed. They choose a career that matches their interests, passions, strengths, values, and ways of working — their authentic personality."

10. They know when and how to forgive

If you're honest, you probably have something from the past that you'd like to forget. Once you can forgive, you can look back and thank those people for all the lessons they gave you. You, especially, need to be willing to forgive yourself for your very human errors and lack of certain knowledge that maybe you didn't have at the time. Forgiveness unlocks the key to your future.

Life coach Karen Finn advised, "Creating a happy and healthy life comes down to a mindset. Knowing that a happy, healthy mindset comes from practice (and cannot just be wished into existence), isn't it a good time to get started practicing it?"

Becoming your own best friend impacts all the other parts of your life. To become your own best friend and feel truly your best, you have to honor yourself and those around you.

