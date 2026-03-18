Social awareness isn't just about being able to read the energy of a room or noticing social cues in a conversation. It's also about boundaries and shared respect. Whether that's cleaning up trash in a public space or offering a physical amount of distance between you and someone else in the grocery store, it's socially aware people who notice and lead with these unspoken rules and boundaries in mind.

If you feel uncomfortable when people stand too close to you in line, you likely have certain highly intelligent traits. You're probably more socially aware than someone who's running around urgently and selfishly putting their comfort first. From empathy for strangers to reading body language others miss, you're intentional, present, and aware when it counts.

If you feel uncomfortable when people stand too close to you in line, you likely have 11 highly intelligent traits

1. You notice other people's body language

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Nonverbal communications and body language are just as telling as a person's words, and yet, so many people are too caught up in their phones or personal needs to notice them. However, if you're noticing strange energy from someone or feeling weird about someone's proximity to you, chances are you're hyper-aware of these cues that most people miss.

It's this sense of social awareness and intentionality that the most highly intelligent people boast, largely because they're regulated enough to be in a social space without relying on distractions for comfort.

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2. You're aware of personal boundaries

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Boundaries for intelligent people aren't vague guardrails or something they keep only tucked away in their journals, but a practical part of their relationships, interactions, and conversations with others. They're a real part of daily life and how they navigate the world, which is why it's often the most intelligent people who are immediately annoyed when someone stands too close to them in public.

While asserting these boundaries with other people is often difficult and sometimes uncomfortable at first, regularly expressing them to people actually builds confidence over time. So, not only do intelligent people feel more secure in interactions where their boundaries are respected, but they feel more internally safe when they have an opportunity to maintain them.

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3. You appreciate social etiquette

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From basic manners like "please" and "thank you," to more unwritten social etiquette rules like keeping physical distance between you and a stranger, if you're always cognizant of social constructs in your interactions, you're likely a highly intelligent person.

Of course, these intelligent people aren't afraid to push back on norms and challenge pre-existing ideas with their own critical thinking skills, but that doesn't mean they're not also leading with respect alongside manners and behaviors they find healthy. They notice when other people break social rules, and if they make sense to their own moral compass, they're going to be annoyed at the lack of respect and civility they cause.

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4. You're thoughtful and empathetic

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While it's often true that intelligent people often lead with cognitive processes, instead of the emotional perspectives that hyper-empathetic people do, according to a study from Intelligence, that doesn't mean they're not still compassionate and thoughtful people. Especially if they're self-reflective and intentionally aware of social situations, with a foundation of emotional intelligence at their core, they're going to be more empathetic than a narcissistic person who worries only about their own needs.

They notice and care about other people. So, even if someone standing too close to them in line makes them uncomfortable, they're noticing the person, giving them grace for breaking social constructs, and setting boundaries in respectful ways.

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5. You're sensitive

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Sensitivity and intelligence are often connected, as giftedness is typically associated with a kind of overexcitability that influences every aspect of life. Both sensitive people and intelligent ones are hyper-aware of the world, people, and environments around them, which can make it difficult to avoid being overstimulated by loudness, sensory input, and certain interactions.

If you feel uncomfortable when people stand too close to you in public, chances are this irritability and frustration stems directly from overstimulation. You're already overwhelmed or distracted by a room of people or a busy space, and the added layer of presence from someone invading your space feels increasingly annoying.

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6. You lead with mutual respect

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Mutual respect lies at the heart of our personal relationships and connections with other people, but it also plays an important role in crafting our interactions with strangers and the world. Of course, being an active listener and leading with compassion often makes moments with strangers incredibly profound and telling of internal character, but respect, like following social norms, also makes a big difference.

Similarly to how intelligent, empathetic people treat service workers and strangers with grace and kindness, even if their narcissistic counterparts lead with misguided cruelty and status-seeking, they lead with respect around strangers and fellow peers.

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7. You're intuitive

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If someone's naturally intuitive, they lead with a sense of self-trust that others struggle to cultivate. Usually, self-trust, security, and internal gratification come from alone time and sitting with their own thoughts. Of course, intelligent people tend to have a preference for alone time. They spend time reflecting on their days, learning about themselves, and crafting self-love through hobbies and rituals, which cultivates a sense of inner peace and trust that aids their intuition.

This foundation of comfort in themselves and a trust in their gut instincts allows them to notice small shifts in energy from other people. Even if someone is standing too close to them in a line, they can sense the potential intentions of a person or the vibes of a stranger. They notice when something feels inherently "wrong," which is why these casual situations tend to be uncomfortable.

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8. You're a people-watcher

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Observational people, who are naturally "people-watchers" at heart in public spaces, tend to be more creative and imaginative, according to a study from Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin. These traits, naturally tied up in a person's intelligence, give people a sense of calmness and presence to notice things in others that the average person would likely miss.

They're always soaking up energy, social cues, and information about other people, even if it's not in a hypervigilant way. So, it's no surprise that they usually feel uncomfortable when someone stands too close to them in line, because they immediately notice their lack of attention and respect in the space.

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9. You appreciate structure

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With a tendency to think deeply and fall into internal thought spirals, intelligent people often value structure and seek it out in every aspect of their lives. From their work desk to their personal routine at home, structure is the foundation that allows them to be creative, curious, and intentional.

Even navigating social interactions in public spaces requires some kind of structure for these people, especially when their social batteries are already completely drained. They need social norms or respectful etiquette rules to provide a sense of security, and when someone breaks them, like standing too close in line, they're immediately thrown off.

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10. You make connections quickly

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Intelligence often thrives when the entire brain works together as one, weaving intuition with cognitive thought, deep thinking, and an ability to make connections. They have a comprehensive kind of cognitive presence, so it's not surprising that, even in casual social situations, they see the big picture without overlooking small annoyances and details about a person's energy.

They make connections between someone's disrespect and their motives, or their body language and entitlement. They protect themselves by making conclusions about other people, even without having a conversation, which prompts their discomfort.

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11. You're intentional

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Intelligent people are intentional with words, body language, and presence, especially around others, which makes someone's ignorance and disrespect even clearer. They notice when someone goes against social constructs or acts without any sense of respect for the people around them, which is why they're often uncomfortable when people stand too close to them in public.

They're intentional with their movements, actions, and words, even when they're having a busy, stressful day, and are annoyed when they're not offered the same kind of courtesy.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.