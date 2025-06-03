Your Parents Raised You Right If You Were Taught These 11 Old-Fashioned Manners

While there are certainly some social norms and old-fashioned etiquette expectations — like "respecting your elders" without reservation or certain dress codes — that no longer make sense or feel appropriate for younger generations to follow today, there are some that are more important than ever. For example, saying "please" and "thank you" to express gratitude are some of the most important old-fashioned manners that still hold a lot of power today, even if less and less people are using them.

Your parents raised you right if you were taught these old-fashioned manners — whether they're phrases like this or other behaviors that help you to bond, connect, and appreciate others. Mutual respect is incredibly important in relationships and, in many cases, mastering these manners around others can ensure you're making it a priority.

Here are 11 old-fashioned manners you were taught if your parents raised you right

1. Saying 'please' and 'thank you'

Many studies argue that people who give thanks and express their gratitude regularly are happier, less depressed, and more socially connected than those who don't, whether that means keeping a gratitude journal or even using "please" and "thank you" in casual conversations.

Regardless of the situation, people, or environment, using these old-fashioned manners can mean a lot, so your parents did a great job raising you if you still prioritize using them.

2. Holding the door for others

Holding the door open for someone isn't just a recognition of shared effort and compassion — opening it for someone else helps to reduce effort and energy for everyone — like a study from Psychological Science suggests, it's also a sign of empathy.

Being willing to go out of your way to make someone else's life a little easier is more profound than you might believe. But even though it seems simple, not everyone does it. A study conducted by the University of Texas argues that the practice of opening a door for someone is often informed by gender and position — men are more likely to hold open doors for women.

However, adopting this practice for anyone — regardless of age, gender, and position — can make your life better, giving you a chance to connect with and indulge in small good deeds for strangers, which is why your parents probably raised you right if you make it a priority.

3. Making eye contact

Eye contact is one of the most important, yet simultaneously underrated, manners to improve connection and communication in your daily life. It's not only important for helping other people to feel involved, supported, and heard in conversations, it also signals a kind of engagement and trust that builds the foundation for more intentional relationships.

While it's possible anxiety or fear is making eye contact difficult, it's possible to overcome it and prioritize body language that helps you connect with others by simply practicing. If your parents raised you right, chances are you've been practicing for decades already, which is why it's ingrained in your social skills today.

4. Smiling

Whether you're walking on the street passing a stranger, interacting with a barista at a coffee shop, or meeting a friend for the first time, smiling is a powerful way to connect, and one of the old-fashioned manners many of us can forget in the hustle and bustle of daily life.

It not only helps us to cope with emotional turmoil and physical pain, according to a study from the Journal of Positive Psychology, it also bonds and connects us with others — sparking positivity and joy, even in stressful or overly emotional environments.

5. Active listening

While it may not seem like one of the old-fashioned manners, active listening and making an intentional effort to not interrupt others is a sign that your parents raised you right. It not only helps you to build better relationships and connections — making people feel heard in powerful ways — it also helps open up opportunities for you to grow personally and genuinely learn from others.

Whether it's opening up your body language, making eye contact, asking thoughtful questions, or being intentional about not interrupting, being a great active listener can make everyone feel more fulfilled and connected.

6. Covering your mouth

Whether you're sneezing or coughing, it's important to cover your mouth. It's one of the old-fashioned manners that's not just important for public and personal health, but a display of empathy for the people around you.

It's not only rude to cough on other people and willingly spread germs, it's unhygienic and quickly urges people to distance themselves from you. Of course, great parents teach their kids this behavior when they're sick, but they also make an effort to instill a sense of empathy in them as well.

7. Sending written 'thank you' notes

According to experts from Harvard Health, writing handwritten letters and sending "thank you" notes aren't just a sign of someone with good manners, they also help to cultivate better internal wellbeing, communication, and relationships in their lives. When we express gratitude, verbally or through letters, we're not only building our own self-esteem, we're reminding others of their importance in our lives.

While it's possible for adults to underestimate the profound nature of this experience and the benefits of gratitude, in general, your parents raised you right if you were taught these old-fashioned manners.

8. Chewing with your mouth closed

Traditional table manners aren't just important for a child's development — protecting their physical health and helping them to practice empathy, respect, and intention — they're also key to building better relationships and self-awareness later in life.

Even simple things, like taking a few bites of a food at a time or chewing with your mouth closed, are important for adults eating in a shared space to make everyone feel comfortable.

9. Saying 'excuse me'

While there are certainly rules and social stigmas that make some old-fashioned manners unrealistic for younger generations today, behaviors like saying "excuse me" or holding a door open aren't just innocent, they're important for social connection.

When you directly address someone else's presence and help them to feel more valued and comfortable, whether they're a stranger or a friend, you're contributing to social good. You're filling your own self-esteem and improving your own mood, but you're also making other people feel good in profound ways that can have ripple effects on your community and environment.

10. Reaching out on someone's birthday

Whether you're around the corner from them or halfway across the world, reaching out to wish someone a "happy birthday" is one of the most important ways we signal empathy and compassion to the people in our lives.

While relationships tend to be outwardly characterized by the big moments in life, like getting a new job, going on a trip, or getting married, small things like sending a text on a birthday are what really make a difference.

11. Apologizing

While it might seem simple, taking accountability, owning up to your mistakes, and giving genuine apologies are all behaviors that great parents instill in their kids from a young age. They're also important old-fashioned manners, helping people to feel appreciated and comfortable in your presence.

Many people also learn how to play the victim and avoid accountability from their upbringing, sabotaging the health of their relationships later in life, like a study from BMC Public Health suggests.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.