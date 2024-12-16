5 Natural Gut Instincts You Should Never Ignore, No Matter What

Have you ever been in a situation when you're not really sure how to act, but there's a little voice back in the corner of your mind that's whispering thoughts into your ear?

That's your instinct, defined by the masses as "the inherent inclination of a living organism towards a particular complex behavior." Sometimes, we tend to ignore that little voice, opting to do the opposite of what it tells us. But usually, it's a good idea to follow your instincts.

Following these five instincts, especially, is important. Why? Because it can actually change your life dramatically.

Here are the five natural gut instincts you should never ignore:

1. "This seems dangerous..."

Our gut often tends to let us know when something isn't right, and it's a wise choice to listen to it. Your intuition calls upon every life lesson you've ever had in this life and helps you make an informed decision. If something doesn't seem safe or if you feel like it could become dangerous, don't do it.

2. "This feels right!"

cottonbro studio / Pexels

You'll experience this a lot in your life. Some examples of when you may get this feeling are on a date, when buying a car, when buying a house, or when working at a new job.

There's no doubt about it. If it feels right, stick with it. Listen to your gut.

3. "I'm a natural at this!"

I remember the first time I ever picked up a paintbrush. I was 10 and I was in an art class. Immediately, my teacher and I both recognized that I had a knack for it. I was a born artist! A real natural.

One of my greatest regrets in life is not going to art school. It's a gut instinct that I didn't follow. I suggest that you learn from my mistake. We all have regrets in life, it's what makes us so human. You can't go back and fix them, but you can look forward to the future. There is nothing you can do to change the past and regret only keeps you stuck from embracing your natural abilities.

Therapist Lucy Brown and the late renowned American anthropologist Helen Fisher back up this sentiment, if you find yourself ruminating on unrealized dreams. "Find ways to break out of a rut, schedule exciting new experiences with your friends and family, and start working toward your biggest dreams. With so much on your plate, the pain of regret will soon be replaced by hope for the future."

4. "I need to stop and help this person..."

Kampus production / Pexels

There might be a time when you see a person in need and, even though it won't do anything to serve you, you just know that they need help. Maybe it's someone who's struggling with homework or maybe it's someone who just got into a car accident. Don't hesitate to stop and help if your gut is telling you to do so.

Not only do you feel good about doing a good deed, but your body and mental health benefit from it as well. According to research from The American Psychological Association, people who engage in more prosocial behavior are happier and have better mental and physical health than those who don’t spend as much time helping others.

5. "I don't feel right."

If you're feeling drained, depressed, tired, and sick, don't ignore it. Your body has its ways of telling you when you're not well and when you need to visit a doctor. If your instincts say go to the doctor, then you'd better go.

A group of YourTango experts including Fisher explained that your gut feeling comes from "the enteric nervous system (ENS), which is completely separate from the nervous system that’s controlled by your brain." This reactionary process remembers things as our brains do, relying on memories and instincts to carve a path, whether you listen or not.

"Perhaps that’s where the phrase gut feeling comes from because human beings do carry an innate intelligence in their stomachs. The ENS can react and remember things, just like our brains do," the experts continued. "When you feel a tightness in your stomach when faced with a big decision, that’s not just the Kung Pao Chicken you had for lunch. That’s your ENS trying to tell you something. The decision is up to you whether you listen or not."

