Among stressful schedules, financial strain, or funky family dynamics, we can counter the stress with a pursuit of happiness. And all it takes is a few minor changes, as we often discover joy in unexpected moments and intuitive responses. But we can also cultivate happiness with intention and awareness.

Forcing ourselves to always look on the bright side regardless of the situation can have significant negative consequences, and cultivating joy is more about opening our eyes and being willing to receive smaller moments of surprise, beauty, harmony, wonder, bliss, appreciation, and connection. By embracing the brilliant micro-habits of people who are 98% happier than everyone else, we become more accustomed to accepting all the good things we deserve.

Here are 12 brilliant micro-habits of people who are 98% happier than everyone else

1. Creating small moments of human connection

Sometimes, the most meaningful interactions with others are subtle yet sincere — waving to say thank you to another driver for letting you merge, taking extra time to chat with the coffee barista about their weekend, or giving a genuine compliment to a work colleague, a sibling, a partner, or a child.

Anytime you feel understood or validated, take a moment to soak it in. Seek ways to make someone else feel important and appreciated. As psychology writer Temma Ehrenfeld summed it up, "Expressing true appreciation isn't necessarily easy. It's most useful when you go a step beyond the obvious, think about your words and put your weight behind them."

2. Immersing themselves in nature

You don't have to be a Sierra Club member to appreciate the benefits of connecting with nature. Something as simple as opening your windows for fresh morning air can reboot our system. Even if you live in an urban area, you can take a detour on your commute down a tree-lined street or sip your morning coffee on a park bench.

Walk outside barefoot (earthing), take a "forest bath," or explore a new hiking trail. There are countless ways to experience joy through nature. Plant an herb garden. Make a snowman. Take a walk in the rain. Watch the clouds go by.

3. Indulging their five senses in simple rituals

One of the brilliant micro-habits of people who are happier than everyone else is using their five senses in everyday rituals. Engaging in purposeful practices like this can reduce anxiety and inspire hope and optimism. This can be further amplified by enlisting the pleasures that reside within our own bodily sensations.

Sight: Surround yourself with items or images that elicit playfulness, warmth, excitement, connection, and delight.

Smell: Experiment with essential oils like citrus, mint, and rosemary (all known for mood-boosting properties). Bake something delicious or prepare a favorite meal in the crockpot to infuse your living space with an enticing aroma.

Taste: Take a taste field trip. Play with flavor combinations.

Sound: Tempo, tone, volume, and rhythm can have observable impacts on your mood. Experiment with how different sounds make you feel.

Touch: Maybe now is the time to schedule that overdue massage. Or practice self-applied touch like tapping or acupressure techniques.

4. Enjoying movement

People who are happier than everyone else make it a point to move their body. They know that not only is movement good for their physical health, but their emotional and mental health as well.

Tune into your body and let it lead you. Dance, stretch, shake, run, skip — do anything that gives a boost of energy. Because all physical movement offers a bump in endorphins.

5. Being generous

Sharing our time, gifts, skills, or resources activate reward circuits of our brain to make us feel good. But being generous isn't just something to do during the holidays; rather, it's a practice that leads to happiness.

Volunteer to read or tutor children in the neighborhood. Make a financial contribution to a cause. Gather clothes and household items to donate to a local shelter. Anything, big or small, helps.

6. Engaging their imagination

It used to come so easily to us when we were kids, but it's not too late to play make-believe. Kids just have the ability to easily drift off to a world where they can create.

Take time to daydream and get lost in reverie. Engage in storytelling. Revive your fantasies. It's all a process that will lead you to true happiness.

7. Expressing gratitude

Expressing gratitude is one of the most important and brilliant micro-habits of people who are happier than everyone else. They know how essential it is to reflect on what they're thankful for.

Because while the big stuff is important (health and relationships), they don't overlook the simple pleasures, daily luxuries, and things we tend to take for granted. They take inventory of what's going well in life or what they appreciate when they zoom out to broaden their perspective.

8. Unleashing their creativity

Creativity has been shown to boost well-being. As researcher Tamlin Conner revealed, "Doing creative things today predicts improvements in well-being tomorrow. Full stop... We can add creativity to the list of 'actionable things' people can do to take charge of their well-being."

So, get creative. There are so many options to choose from. Learn to knit or play the harmonica. Make a collage or vision board. Remember how it feels to finger-paint or sculpt with clay. Take on a photography challenge.

9. Showing compassion to animals

Even if they don't have a pet, being compassionate towards animals is one of the brilliant micro-habits of people who are happier than everyone else. Whether it's watching a David Attenborough film to learn about an endangered species, or being out in the world among pets and animals in nature, happy people channel their interest.

So, take dog treats with you on your neighborhood walk and make lots of new friends along the way. Or, volunteer at your local animal shelter or rescue. Of course, if you have an animal companion, spend some extra quality cuddle time together.

10. Talking to themselves like a friend

We're engaged in a constant internal dialogue, so it's important to be mindful of what we tell ourselves. When we think negatively, it makes us weaker in mind and soul. And when we spiral like this, it indicates we shouldn't trust our mind.

But people who are happier than everyone else make their self-directed messages kind. They design their own personal mantras or positive affirmations, seeking quotes from people who inspire them. And, most important of all, they write out messages and place them where they will see them when they need a boost.

11. Making themselves smile

Physical gestures can activate specific areas of our brain and reinforce certain emotions, known as facial feedback. And engaging the muscles we use when we smile can result in a more positive mood.

Try to hold a pencil between your teeth and notice if you experience any shift. Pretend to laugh and see if it leads to a genuine giggle. The more you smile and laugh in this way, the more content you will find yourself.

12. Evoking a sense of awe

People who are incredibly happy know what sparks their curiosity and wonder. Because by embracing what's referred to as a "beginner's mind," we open ourselves up to new and refreshing ways of looking at the world.

It means letting go of preconceptions. Allowing ourselves to succumb to the mysteries and phenomenons of life helps us to discover delight in the unexplainable and wisdom in asking questions.

Erin Mason is a licensed psychotherapist, certified yoga instructor, and published writer. She works with clients to identify and cultivate innate resources, inspiring positive change and a more meaningful, rewarding life.