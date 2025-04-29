Dogs have a unique way of capturing the hearts of for those who truly love their furry companions. The way people care for and interact with their dogs is a true testament to the power of unconditional love. This bond often manifests heartwarming, and sometimes quirky, ways. The oddly cute behaviors of a person who truly loves their dog may seem strange to cat people and those who prefer not to have pets at all, but those of us who can't imagine life without Rover totally get it.

Beyond the playful moments, the deep love between a person and their dog is often evident in the care and attention given to their well-being. Some owners will go to great lengths to ensure that their dogs are comfortable and happy. The joy dogs bring into their lives is immeasurable, and these loving behaviors reflect the unique feelings of loyalty and gratitude only those with a canine companion really understand.

Here are 11 oddly cute behaviors of a person who truly loves their dog

1. They talk to their dog like a human

NDAB Creativity | Shutterstock

You can always spot someone who truly loves their dog by the way they treat them like a slightly judgmental but beloved roommate. They come home and immediately launch into a full recap of their day, often pausing for dramatic effect as the dog blinks slowly in response. They apologize for being late with dinner, as if the dog has a tight schedule to keep and they explain every bath or nail trim like it’s a part of a complicated legal agreement.

A survey from GlobalPets revealed that 84% of U.S. dog parents view their dogs as their own children. The dog gets assigned unofficial household duties like guarding the yard from rogue squirrels or being designated snuggle manager during movie night.

Once a dog is part of the family they are treated like all other members. At this point, the only thing the dog's missing is it's own coffee mug and a set of spare keys.

2. They have a whole collection of nicknames

LightField Studios | Shutterstock

An oddly cute sign that someone is head-over-heels for their dog is the absolutely unhinged collection of nicknames they've invented that have nothing to do with the dog’s original name. It starts with one innocent Pupper and suddenly spirals into things like Captain Fluff Nugget and Sir Barks-a-Lot of the Sofa Kingdom.

These nicknames are used with complete sincerity and each one somehow fits a different mood or outfit the dog is wearing. Friends and family are expected to keep up, too, as if they're learning a whole new dialect. The dog may be named Max, but around the house we call him Moo Moo and he will be upset if you don’t refer to him as such.

At this point, Max probably thinks he's royalty and honestly, he's not wrong. With a nickname list that reads like a fantasy novel cast list, it's clear who really runs the household, and it's not the person paying the rent.

3. They cancel plans with people for their dogs

Hryshchyshen Serhii | Shutterstock

You know someone’s deeply, delightfully in love with their dog when they start canceling plans like a celebrity dodging the paparazzi, only their reason is fluffier. Friday night drinks? Can't. The dog had a stressful day barking at the vacuum and needs emotional support.

They would rather postpone an important event for a dog's grooming appointment, which shows just how devoted these owners truly are. Their calendar revolves around walks and snuggle sessions.

Spontaneous trips are out of the question unless the dog can come along, ideally with its packed bag of toys and treats. And if anyone dares suggest that the dog won't mind being left alone for a few hours, the look of horror says it all. They don't what to put any unnecessary stress on their dog just so that they can go out and have fun. This is not just a pet, it's a life companion with fur, and their happiness comes first no matter what.

4. They celebrate their dog’s birthday

Harbucks | Shutterstock

One of the most oddly adorable signs that someone is obsessed with their dog is the way they go all out for the pup's birthday, as if it’s a national holiday. We're talking party hats, themed decorations, a dog-friendly cake shaped like a bone and a guest list that includes everyone. There are presents wrapped in paw-print paper and a banner that reads "Happy Barkday!" They sing the birthday song with full sincerity while the dog sits there slightly confused, but vibing with the attention.

According to a survey by the American Heart Association, nearly 69% of pet parents say they take better care of their pet than themselves. And honestly, it shows when you wrap streamers and dog treats together for your dog’s furry guests. By the time the party's over, the dog is napping like royalty after a royal banquet and the humans are already planning next year's theme.

5. They show off pictures of their pup to anyone who will look at them

Josep Suria | Shutterstock

You can tell an owner is smitten with their dog by how fast they whip out their phone to show you photos, and normally it isn't just one or two. Oh no, you're in for a full slideshow of the dog’s whole backstory and daily schedule, including where she eats, sleeps and plays. They scroll with pride, narrating each photo like it belongs in a museum exhibit. There's even a folder labeled "important" that's just hundreds of more photos of their dog looking majestic. And if you’re lucky, you'll get to meet the furry superstar in person.

A YouGov Poll found that 53% of Americans think that pets usually share personality traits with their owners. From playful and energetic pups who mirror their owner's boundless energy to the laid back dogs who copy their chill human.

Maybe it's the way they both love to lounge in the sun or how they share an intense passion for food, but there's no denying that the bond is more than just fur-deep. In fact, when you see a human and their dog working in perfect sync, it almost feels like they've been together for a lifetime.

6. They share their meals and snacks with their doggo

Gorodenkoff | Shutterstock

One of the oddly behaviors of a person who truly loves their dog is turning every meal into a shared canine experience, complete with the dog's own little seat at the table. They'll casually offer up a bite of their sandwich with the kind of sincerity usually reserved for a fine dining experience, as if the dog is their co-diner and worthy of every delicious morsel. Snacks? Forget it. Half of those go straight to the dog, whether it's a carrot stick, a piece of cheese, or that last bite of pizza crust.

There's no shame in this shared culinary exchange, in fact, the dog has probably learned to expect a little taste of whatever's on the human's plate and has perfected that look that says, "I'm too cut to be denied." With big, soulful eyes and a wagging tail, the dog knows exactly how to make it impossible to resist sharing just a tiny bite.

7. They sleep in weird positions to keep their dog comfortable

Halfpoint | Shutterstock

When an owner contorts themselves into the most bizarre sleeping positions all to ensure their dogs comfort then that’s when you know they love them. Forget the traditional starfish spread across the bed. This owner is curled up in a tight ball on the edge, practically hanging off the bed just to make room for the dog to sprawl out in their prime spot.

They might end up with a stiff neck or a sore back, but as long as the dog is comfy, it's worth it. Sometimes, the dog gets the entire bed and the human ends up squishing into a tiny corner because well that’s what love looks like. The true test of devotion? When they wake up with their dog using them as a pillow yet they don’t even mind. In fact, they consider it the highest honor.

8. They say 'bless you' when their dog sneezes

ORION PRODUCTION | Shutterstock

An oddly cute behavior of a person who truly loves their dog is the way they immediately say "bless you" every time their pup sneezes, as if it were the most polite thing to do in the world. It doesn't matter if the sneeze is tiny or if it sounds more like a honk than a sneeze, the "bless you" is uttered with the same sincerity and enthusiasm as if the dog had just accomplished something remarkable. They'll even pause mid-conversation just to say it.

Studies have shown that many pet owners believe their dogs experience emotions similar to humans and often interpret their pets' behaviors through a human-centric lens. This could explain why the "bless you" becomes more than just a reflex, it's a way of acknowledging their dog's humanity. After all, if a dog sneezes, it deserves to be treated like the well-mannered and adorable creature it is.

9. They match outfits

Aleksey Boyko | Shutterstock

When an owner truly loves their dog, they sometimes wear matching outfits or buy them doggie clothes. Whether it's matching sweaters, coordinated colors, or even full-on matching Halloween costumes, these owners are all in. It's not just about looking cute, it's about bonding through fashion. They'll stand in front of the mirror with their dog, admiring how perfectly their stripes or polka dots complement each other.

According to a survey by GlobalPets, 59% of dog parents have coordinated their outfits with their pets at least once, showcasing the popularity of matching ensembles among pet owners. This trend goes beyond just cute photos and becomes a way for owners to express their unique bond with their furry friends. After all, nothing says we're a team quite like stepping out in coordinated outfits and turning heads as you walk by, knowing you’re both absolutely fabulous.

10. They use a baby voice to talk to them without even noticing

New Africa | Shutterstock

Another oddly cute behavior of a person who truly loves their dog is when they speak to them using a baby voice. Sometimes they don’t even realize they're doing it. The voice gets even more exaggerated when the dog does something particularly adorable, like tilting their head or curling up on the couch. There’s no stopping it because they can’t help themselves.

It's like they've entered a world where their dog is the most precious, delicate creature in existence and needs to be treated as such. They might even throw in the cliche, "Whose a good boy/girl?" to make them happy. The dog just eats it up, probably looking a little confused but totally on board with the love. It's as if both the human and dogs are in a world of their own and nothing else matters but that moment of cuteness overload.

11. They worry about them constantly

Kristina Igumnova26 | Shutterstock

When an owner worries about their dog constantly it's a huge sign that they love them dearly. It can be sometimes comical worrying about every little thing but when things do get serious it's extremely helpful. It doesn't matter if the dog is just napping on the couch or running around, owners will keep an eye out for them. In the owner's mind, even a sneeze could be a sign of something serious and every strange behavior must be analyzed.

The constant worry stems from the owner’s deep concerns for their dog's emotional and physical health. Interestingly, a study on canine response to household noise found that many dogs experience significant fear and anxiety due to everyday sounds like doorbells and vacuums.

So, when dog owners seem overly concerned, it's due to seeing the signs of anxiety within their furry friend that would otherwise be overlooked.

Sylvia Ojeda is an author who has over a decade of experience writing novels and screenplays. She covers self-help, relationships, culture, and human interest topics.