While we often think of longevity as something determined by genetics or luck, experts have revealed a different story. The most powerful predictors of a long, vibrant life are surprisingly ordinary habits that anyone can adopt, regardless of age, income, or current health status.

We all know the essential wellness rules: drink lots of water, work out regularly, and eat a well-balanced meal. We don't often acknowledge, however, the extra little things we can do to benefit our bodies and minds. Ahead, some unconventional ways to get your health on.

Here are 5 daily habits that will make you outlive most people, according to research:

1. Wear less

Ladies, do yourself a favor: at the end of a long day, spend time with your body, au naturel. You’ll be on the fast track to self-acceptance and body love.

It may feel awkward at first, but trust us, the more time you spend seeing your beautiful bod in all its glory, the more comfortable you’ll feel in your own skin — in and out of the bedroom. In the first-ever randomized controlled trial of communal nudity, researchers found that participants in the naked condition had significantly more positive body image at the end of the study than at the beginning.

2. Nix the gym

fizkes / Shutterstock

Putting in treadmill time is necessary, but overdoing it can be more detrimental than helpful. Give yourself a break when your body asks for it: If you’re sick, exhausted, or really sore from an extra-tough workout, stay home, catch some Z’s, and let your muscles recover.

When you push too hard while exhausted, your performance suffers, your risk of injury increases, and your muscles and energy stores don't get the necessary time to heal and replenish. A 2019 study explained that a strategic break allows your body to prioritize rest and repair, improving your ability to handle future workouts and maintain long-term consistency.

3. Turn up the tunes

Need to up the ante during yoga? Relieve muscle pain? Improve memory skills? Jam out to Shakira (for 25 minutes per day, according to a study out of Austria), or whatever gets you moving, to give yourself a boost.

It's important to note that it's not the volume, but the enjoyment, engagement, and the positive effects of music on our brains and bodies that are linked to healthy aging and increased longevity.

4. Grab your gals

Jacob Lund / Shutterstock

Sure, ladies’ night at the club may lead to a hangover and a little less coin in your pocket, but it’s worth it for the good times you’ll have.

Research conducted by California’s Loma Linda University shows that a little dose of laughter and socializing with friends lowers cortisol levels—the hormone that causes stress—and can even improve memory.

5. Eat more fat

Despite popular opinion, fat is not the enemy. In fact, healthy fats can fuel your brain with the energy it needs to operate efficiently and help ward off the blues.

They can even lead to a longer life, according to a study from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Now, don’t go double-fisting the tres leches cake; instead, load up on unsaturated fats like avocado, salmon, and nuts for more mental power.

Nichole Fratangelo is a freelance writer, copywriter, and former contributor to Latina.