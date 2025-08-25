You know them when you meet them, those rare individuals who seem to carry sunshine in their pockets. They've discovered that positivity isn't a personality trait you're born with; it's a practice you choose through specific behaviors that fundamentally change how you experience the world.

What distinguishes truly positive people from those who are just putting on a happy face is that their brightness comes from within. These behaviors create an upward spiral where the more they practice them, the more naturally positive they become, and the more their positivity impacts everyone around them.

Advertisement

People who radiate positivity usually embrace these 8 life-changing behaviors:

1. They forgive those who have wronged them

Holding on to grudges and resentments is never empowering. It only weakens you. Upbeat people are healthier and happier because they have found a way to forgive.

Forgiveness helps individuals become more emotionally resilient, empowering them to move past painful experiences and fostering stronger social connections. Research has also found that forgiveness is linked to lower levels of anxiety, depression, and anger.

Advertisement

2. They forgive themselves

Yuri A / Shutterstock

Shame reflects a lack of self-forgiveness. This is stunting and blocks real confidence. What haven’t you forgiven yourself about yet? Find it, and use your creativity to see why you absolutely can forgive yourself for that. This will instantly rewire your mind.

Self-forgiveness improves self-control, resilience, and cognitive flexibility, leading to reduced rumination and stress. One study explained that by allowing yourself to learn from mistakes without dwelling on failure, self-forgiveness fosters personal growth and contributes to healthier relationships and overall improved health outcomes.

Advertisement

3. They take pleasure in life

This really is on offer, and most people don’t see it. They see something they dislike, feel the feeling of this disagreement, and assume life is supposed to feel crap most of the time.

Wrong. You can change your reality by actively focusing on having fun.

4. They limit their complaints

Don’t fall for the little voice that tempts you into cowering to life’s challenges. Rise, puff out your chest, and refuse to be one of the complainers. Adopting this view alone will transmogrify your biochemistry.

One study by Western Carolina University explained that repeating negative thoughts and behaviors strengthens the neural pathways associated with them. This makes it easier to default to complaining and negativity in the future, regardless of external circumstances.

Advertisement

5. They know themselves well

Happy people are expert self-aware noticers. If they feel low, they understand it’s a sign they’re overthinking, and know it’s time to be more present. To see things for what they are, which is almost always an improved, more lucid experience.

6. They put down their phones

ViDI Studio / Shutterstock

Look around you. Most people are jacked up on screens, vapes, caffeine, games, social media, and other modern turd. I get it. Some of these aren’t easy to quit outright. However, try to reduce your intake significantly.

Advertisement

Instead of scrolling TikTok before bed, read a physical book. People don’t get it, but our lack of energy is mainly related to stimulants and dopamine burnout. Experience a slower life, and you’ll have more energy to enjoy the simple things.

7. They own their quirks

Realize that most people take life far too seriously. Many are miserable because they conform and don’t want to appear strange.

The general approach by many is to see themselves as victims. And so that’s the default many fall into, because most people emulate the next person like sheep. But does this need to be you? Being upbeat requires a healthy but courageous willingness to be weird.

Advertisement

8. They spend time outside

Let’s be real. Although technology has advanced significantly in recent years, our fundamental needs remain unchanged. We evolved to spend a lot of time outside, in nature, and with our skin in the sun. Studies show how important this is. This is why I walk for at least an hour outside daily. Nature lifts mood.

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient. He's the author of the Mastery Den newsletter, which helps people triple their productivity.

Advertisement