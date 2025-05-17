Your birth month is very important in numerology. It predicts your personality, including red and green flags, and may even influence your career choices and purpose in life.

According to Numerology by Willow, your birth month also reveals your most unforgettable traits that draw people in. Who knew the month you were born could guide so many aspects of your life?

Your birth month reveals the unforgettable personality traits that draw people to you:

1. January

If you were born in January, people are drawn to your trustworthy nature. As Willow put it, "Trusting you isn't a risk. It's a promise."

According to Very Well Mind, trust is the foundation of all relationships, making this trait especially valuable. In the same vein, you keep your word no matter what, and that’s what people love the most about you.

Your loved ones know they can come to you for advice and receive honesty, free of criticism. You are a great listener, and you remember the little things that make people feel seen and heard.

2. February

February babies, people are drawn to you because you make them feel safe — safe to be themselves, safe to go after their dreams. They know that you have their back and, as Willow put it, "will go to war for your people."

Never would you belittle someone's goals. Instead, you cheer them on, encouraging them to dream big. This is a supremely powerful trait.

"Encouragement can provide people with strength to look ahead, move forward, and reach for the next goal," psychologist Julie J. Exline explained. "The whole emotional tone of a tough situation can be transformed through encouragement. Somehow things seem a little brighter."

3. March

Your kindness and strong intuition draw people to you, March-borns. This makes sense as Pisces and Aries, the zodiac signs of this month, have intuitions that borderline on psychic ability.

"You sense things before they're said," Willow wrote. "You hold space for others without judgment."

Speaking with Very Well Mind, psychologist Meghan Marcum explained that non-judgmental people are more positive, lead happier and healthier lives, and have better, more supportive relationships. This trait doesn't just draw people in; it keeps them wanting more.

4. April

If you were born in April, the depth of your love draws people in. You are an innately passionate person, and your enthusiasm is contagious. "You love loudly and fiercely," Willow wrote. "You fight for what's right, even when it's hard."

You have a fire that's impossible to ignore, as it lights up every room you enter. Your mere presence makes others feel more courageous. Seeing as courage is what allows us to accomplish our goals and take risks, this is an enviable trait.

5. May

People born in May remain calm even in chaos. That’s what draws people in the most: your tranquil nature. As Willow put it, "You bring peace, not pressure. With you, people feel grounded." In our chaotic world, this is especially important.

"Grounding is the act of bringing our meaning — our stories, our identity — into the present so that it can guide our purpose," author Jordan Grumet explained. "It helps us face the unknown with a little more courage. It doesn’t eliminate uncertainty, but it gives us something solid to stand on as we move forward." The ability to help others feel grounded is a valuable gift.

6. June

If you were born in June, people are drawn to your attentiveness. You notice the little things that most people miss, but that mean everything. Then, you act on them. You show your love through action, not empty words or false promises.

That's intriguing because empty promises, though sadly common, erode trust and destroy relationships. "When we fail to live up to our promises, we teach those around us that we don't value them enough to follow through," author Gregory L. Jantz noted.

7. July

For those born in July, people are most drawn to your loyalty. "Loyalty involves accepting and loving someone for who they are and not threatening to leave when things become challenging," Very Well Mind contributor Sanjana Gupta explained. "People display loyalty by weathering storms together, providing support, and sticking them out."

That describes you to a tee. You have your loved ones' backs, no matter what. You make people feel protected and at home. As Willow put it, "You love like a fortress, steady, loyal, secure."

8. August

August babies, your ability to lift others up draws people in. They see how supportive you are to your loved ones and want that for themselves.

"You make people believe in themselves," Willow said. "You celebrate others with no jealousy." Seeing as jealousy can easily destroy relationships, this is an enviable and intriguing quality.

9. September

People born in September are gentle souls. And when life is filled with challenges, who wouldn’t want someone gentle to help them along the way?

You feel no need to be the loudest person in the room. Rather, you remind others that quiet people can be powerful, too. This draws others in.

10. October

If you were born in October, then you’re naturally magnetic. Of course, that magnetism draws people to you, but more than that, you are thoughtful and deep. This depth makes you adept at giving advice.

"Your advice hits exactly where it's needed," Willow stressed. "People trust you with their truth."

Though you make it look easy, it's challenging to give good advice. Harvard Business Review noted that it's all too easy to overstep boundaries, misdiagnose a problem, communicate poorly, or offer self-centered guidance. You avoid those pitfalls, and others appreciate it.

11. November

The intensity of your love, November-borns, sets you apart and draws people to you. While fear often holds other people back from loving with everything they have, you simply cannot relate.

"You don't fake love, you go all in," Willow explained. "Your energy makes people feel chosen."

And who doesn't want to feel chosen?

12. December

If you were born in December, your ability to bring magic to the drone of everyday life draws people to you. "You are the light in a dark room," Willow described. "You remind people of hope." And we could all use a bit of hope nowadays.

Your ability to remain optimistic will serve you well in life, beyond your relationships, too. YourTango staff writer Alexandra Blogier cited a 2010 study that found that optimistic people are more likely to experience success and are often described as charismatic. You've got the power of positive thinking down pat.

Mina Rose Morales is a writer and photojournalist with a degree in journalism. She covers a wide range of topics, including psychology, self-help, relationships, and the human experience.